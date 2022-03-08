Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 8, 2022 / 5:42 PM

Poland transfering MiG-29 fighter jets to U.S. control

By Simon Druker
Poland transfering MiG-29 fighter jets to U.S. control
A MiG-29 jet fighter jet at the Paris Air Show in 2007, similar to the aircraft Poland announced Tuesday it will transfer to U.S. control at an air base in Germany, which could theoretically then be sent to help Ukraine. File Photo by Eco Clement/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Poland is set to transfer all of its Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets to an American base in Germany, placing them entirely at U.S. disposal, the country announced Tuesday.

The move was made "immediately and free of charge," according to a statement released by Poland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Advertisement

"The authorities of the Republic of Poland, after consultations between the president and the government, are ready to deploy -- immediately and free of charge -- all their MiG-29 jets to the Ramstein Air Base and place them at the disposal of the government of the United States of America," reads the statement.

"The Polish government also requests other NATO allies -- owners of MiG-29 jets -- to act in the same vein."

RELATED EU countries, NATO members say they won't send fighter planes to Ukraine

Poland also requests "the United States to provide us with used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities. Poland is ready to immediately establish the conditions of purchase of the planes."

Advertisement

Ramstein is a U.S. Air Force base in southwestern Germany, which also serves as the headquarters for the U.S. Air Force in Europe.

The move could be a precursor to the United States allocating the Soviet-era fighter jets to the Ukrainian military to help boost its ability to protect its air space.

RELATED Volodymyr Zelensky to Brits: 'We will not give up and we will not lose'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly pleaded for international help in protecting his country's air space, asking NATO countries to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

"We believe that NATO countries have created a narrative that closing the skies over Ukraine would provoke Russia's direct aggression against NATO," Zelensky said in a televised address.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday his country would consider such a move as participation in the war itself and risk retaliation.

RELATED Fear of escalation keeps NATO from enforcing no-fly zone over Ukraine

Poland's move to transfer its approximately 23 MiG-29 lightweight, multi-role fighters is likely a way to side-step its direct involvement. It's not clear what kind of impact the U.S. military facilitating the planes' delivery to Ukraine would have.

Poland also operates the Russian-built Sukhoi Su-22 fighter-bomber.

The U.S. Defense Department hasn't commented on Poland's announcement.

"We've seen the Polish government's announcement, we have nothing to offer at this time," a Defense Department source told Politico.

Advertisement

Victoria Nuland, undersecretary of state for political affairs, told Congress on Tuesday that she'd just learned on the arrangement as she made her way to Capitol Hill to testify before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Russia's invasion of the Ukraine and the United States' international response at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

"I was in a meeting where I ought to have heard about that just before I came [to the Hill], so I think that actually was a surprise move by the Poles," she said.

"I look forward ... to getting back to my desk and seeing how we will respond to this proposal of theirs to give the plans to us."

Ukrainian pilots are mostly trained on Russian aircraft, so any aircraft made by other countries would require additional training. The Polish-owned jets would require minimal training for Ukrainian air force pilots.

Earlier in March, European Union and NATO countries backed off on a plan to transfer Russian-made fighter jets to Ukraine.

Bulgaria and Slovakia also operate small numbers of the aircraft, but have said transferring them to Ukraine would leave them defenseless.

Advertisement

Protesters rally outside Russian Embassy in Washington over Ukraine

A protester holds up a photo of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky outside the Russian Embassy in Washington on Tuesday. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

European Commission to end dependence on Russian gas by 2030
World News // 1 hour ago
European Commission to end dependence on Russian gas by 2030
March 8 (UPI) -- The European Commission proposed a plan Tuesday to end its dependence on Russian gas in response to invasion of Ukraine.
Volodymyr Zelensky to Brits: 'We will not give up and we will not lose'
World News // 1 hour ago
Volodymyr Zelensky to Brits: 'We will not give up and we will not lose'
March 8 (UPI) -- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered an emotional message to the British House of Commons on Tuesday that his people will not give up their fight against Russia.
Starbucks, McDonald's close all Russia stores over attack on Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
Starbucks, McDonald's close all Russia stores over attack on Ukraine
March 8 (UPI) -- McDonald's and Starbucks are both temporarily closing all of their locations in Russia over the ongoing "humanitarian crisis" in Ukraine, the companies announced separately Tuesday.
Luxury automakers Ferrari, Lamborghini cease production in Russia
World News // 2 hours ago
Luxury automakers Ferrari, Lamborghini cease production in Russia
March 8 (UPI) -- Luxury automakers Ferrari and Lamborghini on Tuesday added their names to the growing list of motor vehicle companies that have suspended production and business operations inside Russia.
WHO announces support for COVID-19 booster shots
World News // 4 hours ago
WHO announces support for COVID-19 booster shots
March 8 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization reversed its position on COVID-19 booster shots Tuesday and is now recommending the additional vaccine shot.
Report: Beijing-backed hackers breach at least 6 U.S. state governments
World News // 4 hours ago
Report: Beijing-backed hackers breach at least 6 U.S. state governments
March 8 (UPI) -- Chinese government-backed hackers have breached at least six U.S. state government networks since last May, Mandiant cybersecurity firm confirmed Tuesday in a new report.
Residents say they didn't hear alarms during London apartment tower fire
World News // 4 hours ago
Residents say they didn't hear alarms during London apartment tower fire
March 8 (UPI) -- Residents of a London-area high-rise called Whitechapel Tower -- which caught fire and burned for hours on Monday -- say they never heard fire alarms in the building when the blaze began.
Prince Andrew completes payment in Virginia Giuffre sexual assault case
World News // 5 hours ago
Prince Andrew completes payment in Virginia Giuffre sexual assault case
March 8 (UPI) -- Prince Andrew has paid the entire amount owed under a settlement agreement with a woman who accused the royal family member of sexual assault, according to court documents filed Tuesday.
Albania renames road in front of Russian Embassy 'Free Ukraine Street'
World News // 5 hours ago
Albania renames road in front of Russian Embassy 'Free Ukraine Street'
March 8 (UPI) -- Albania has renamed a street in its capital Tirana that runs past the Russian Embassy to show support for Ukraine, following the lead of other cities.
South Korea set to vote in bruising, scandal-plagued presidential election
World News // 7 hours ago
South Korea set to vote in bruising, scandal-plagued presidential election
SEOUL, March 8 (UPI) -- South Korea will head to the polls on Wednesday to choose the country's next president in an election that has been dominated by negative campaigning but comes as the country faces major challenges at home and abroad.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

IAEA head offers to go to Ukraine after another nuclear facility damaged
IAEA head offers to go to Ukraine after another nuclear facility damaged
Pentagon: Russia recruiting Syrian mercenaries to reinforce stalled invasion
Pentagon: Russia recruiting Syrian mercenaries to reinforce stalled invasion
Senate sends Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act to Biden's desk
Senate sends Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act to Biden's desk
Heads of U.S. intelligence say Russian forces acting with 'reckless disregard'
Heads of U.S. intelligence say Russian forces acting with 'reckless disregard'
Biden bans imports of Russian oil to 'inflict further pain' on Russia for attacking Ukraine
Biden bans imports of Russian oil to 'inflict further pain' on Russia for attacking Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement