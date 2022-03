Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with military officers during a drill outside Rivne in northern Ukraine on February 16. Lawmakers in Canada and Britain are calling for roads there to be renamed to honor Zelensky and Ukraine over the Russian invasion. Photo by Ukrainian Defense Ministry/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Albania has renamed a street in its capital Tirana that runs past the Russian Embassy to show support for Ukraine, following the lead of other cities. Erion Veliaj, the mayor of Tirana, said the street, which had been named in honor of Donika Kastrioti, will now be called "Free Ukraine Street." Kastrioti is the wife of Albanian national hero Gjergj Kastrioti Skenderbeu, who fought the Ottomans in the 15th century. Advertisement

Other cities have made similar moves. Last week, Lithuania changed its road in front of the Russian Embassy in Vilnius to "Ukrainian Heroes Street."

Similar efforts are being considered elsewhere in Europe and North America to show support for Ukraine and President Volodomyr Zelensky after Russian forces invaded the country almost three weeks ago.

In London, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea might rename a street near the Russian Embassy "Zelensky Avenue." A Canadian lawmaker last week called on the city of Ottawa to rename a section of the street outside its Russian Embassy to "Zelensky Boulevard."

"Britain must shame [Russian President Vladimir] Putin at every possible opportunity," British lawmaker Layla Moran told the Evening Standard. "Everyone visiting or writing to the embassy should be reminded of Putin's murderous and destructive invasion of Ukraine."

