A handout photo made available by BelTA news agency shows head of Russian delegation, Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky (3-R), Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov (2-L) and other Russian (R) and Ukrainian (L) delegations members attend Russia-Ukraine cease-fire negotiations at an undisclosed location in Belarus on Monday. Russian troops entered Ukraine on February 24, triggering a series of severe economic sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia. Photo by Maxim Guchek/ EPA-EFE/BELTA

March 8 (UPI) -- Luxury automakers Ferrari and Lamborghini on Tuesday added their names to the growing list of motor vehicle companies that have suspended production and business operations inside Russia. In a statement, Ferrari said, "given the ongoing situation Ferrari has taken the decision to suspend the production of vehicles for the Russian market until further notice." Advertisement

Lamborghini said in its statement: "In light of the current situation, business with Russia has been put on hold. Lamborghini hopes for a swift end of the hostilities and a return to diplomacy."

Both companies, based in Italy, said they were also donating funds to help the Ukrainian people.

Volkwagen, Toyota, Honda, AB Volvo, Ford, Renault and Daimler Truck had already halted production and business activities following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Scenes from the Russian war on Ukraine

Ukrainians and participants attend a march to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Tokyo on March 5. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo