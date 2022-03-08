Google celebrates International Women's Day with a new Doodle

Google is commemorating International Women's Day 2022 with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

March 8 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating International Women's Day 2022 with a new Doodle. Google's homepage features an animated slideshow by Doodle art director Thoka Maer that looks into the lives of hardworking women from across the globe. Advertisement

A mother working from home, a fashion designer, motorcycle mechanic, photographer and more appear in the slideshow.

"I really hope that women feel seen and valued for whatever they've been doing and are doing right now. Getting up in the morning and getting through the day. Doing the dishes, holding on to the job or letting it go, taking care of themselves and others. Those very basic things have been a huge piece of work since the beginning of the pandemic," Maer said about the Doodle.

Google, in honor of International Women's Day in 2021, released a video by Doodler Helene Leroux that featured close up shots of women's hands performing various jobs and tasks throughout history.