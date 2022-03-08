Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 8, 2022 / 7:06 AM

Google celebrates International Women's Day with a new Doodle

By Wade Sheridan
Google celebrates International Women's Day with a new Doodle
Google is commemorating International Women's Day 2022 with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

March 8 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating International Women's Day 2022 with a new Doodle.

Google's homepage features an animated slideshow by Doodle art director Thoka Maer that looks into the lives of hardworking women from across the globe.

Advertisement

A mother working from home, a fashion designer, motorcycle mechanic, photographer and more appear in the slideshow.

"I really hope that women feel seen and valued for whatever they've been doing and are doing right now. Getting up in the morning and getting through the day. Doing the dishes, holding on to the job or letting it go, taking care of themselves and others. Those very basic things have been a huge piece of work since the beginning of the pandemic," Maer said about the Doodle.

Google, in honor of International Women's Day in 2021, released a video by Doodler Helene Leroux that featured close up shots of women's hands performing various jobs and tasks throughout history.

Read More

Google marks the start of Paralympic Winter Games with new Doodle Google honors virologist Dr. Michiaki Takahashi with new Doodle Famous birthdays for March 8: Carole Bayer Sager, Aidan Quinn

Latest Headlines

Activity at North Korean nuclear test site seen for first time since 2018, report says
World News // 4 minutes ago
Activity at North Korean nuclear test site seen for first time since 2018, report says
SEOUL, March 8 (UPI) -- Construction is underway at North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test site, a new report said, in the first signs of activity since 2018 when leader Kim Jong Un declared d a halt to nuclear weapons activity.
Japan, Australia again impose sanctions over Ukraine invasion
World News // 3 hours ago
Japan, Australia again impose sanctions over Ukraine invasion
March 8 (UPI) -- Japan and Australia on Tuesday imposed a new round of sanctions against Russian and Belarusian officials and oligarchs as the Kremlin's war with Ukraine nears two weeks.
IAEA head offers to go to Ukraine after another nuclear facility damaged
World News // 6 hours ago
IAEA head offers to go to Ukraine after another nuclear facility damaged
March 8 (UPI) -- Nuclear facilities in Ukraine continue to be at risk, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Monday after being informed that another building containing radioactive material was damaged.
Intel alliance asks Interpol to suspend Russia as Kyiv wants Moscow isolated
World News // 1 day ago
Intel alliance asks Interpol to suspend Russia as Kyiv wants Moscow isolated
March 7 (UPI) -- The United States with its Five Eyes nation partners have called on Interpol to immediately suspend Russia from access to its law enforcement services.
Ukraine cites modest progress on humanitarian corridors after talks
World News // 23 hours ago
Ukraine cites modest progress on humanitarian corridors after talks
March 7 (UPI) -- Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia failed to reach a breakthrough during a third round of talks on Monday but the Ukrainian side cited progress in establishing humanitarian corridors.
Queen Elizabeth meets Canada's Trudeau in first face-to-face since she had COVID-19
World News // 13 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth meets Canada's Trudeau in first face-to-face since she had COVID-19
March 7 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II met Monday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, marking her first in-person official meeting since her COVID-19 diagnosis two weeks ago.
U.S. to meet with Venezuela as lawmakers strike deal to ban Russian oil
World News // 15 hours ago
U.S. to meet with Venezuela as lawmakers strike deal to ban Russian oil
March 7 (UPI) -- The White House has sent top officials to meet with Venezuelan leaders as U.S. lawmakers announced a bipartisan deal to ban Russian oil amid surging gas prices.
Judo Federation strips Putin and Kremlin-supporting elite of titles
World News // 15 hours ago
Judo Federation strips Putin and Kremlin-supporting elite of titles
March 7 (UPI) -- The International Judo Federation has stripped Russian President Vladimir Putin and a Kremlin-supporting oligarch from all of their IJF titles.
Nearly 400 civilians have died in Afghanistan since Taliban seized power, U.N. says
World News // 16 hours ago
Nearly 400 civilians have died in Afghanistan since Taliban seized power, U.N. says
March 7 (UPI) -- Nearly 400 civilians have died in Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power of the country in August, the United Nations said in a report Monday.
Fire breaks out at high-rise apartment tower east of London
World News // 16 hours ago
Fire breaks out at high-rise apartment tower east of London
March 7 (UPI) -- More than 100 firefighters were fighting a fire that broke out in a London-area high-rise apartment and office tower on Monday, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Americans can now order 4 more free home COVID-19 tests
Americans can now order 4 more free home COVID-19 tests
IAEA head offers to go to Ukraine after another nuclear facility damaged
IAEA head offers to go to Ukraine after another nuclear facility damaged
Ukraine cites modest progress on humanitarian corridors after talks
Ukraine cites modest progress on humanitarian corridors after talks
Armed teen arrested at Joint Base Andrews prompting lockdown
Armed teen arrested at Joint Base Andrews prompting lockdown
Supreme Court sides with defendant in Armed Career Criminal Act case
Supreme Court sides with defendant in Armed Career Criminal Act case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement