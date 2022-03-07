Ukraine, Russia to hold 3rd round of peace talks as Kyiv skeptical of new cease-fire

1/5

Destroyed houses are seen in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, on Sunday following a heavy shelling assault by Russian forces. Photo by State Emergency Services Of Ukraine/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- As negotiators prepare for a possible third round of peace talks on Monday, Ukrainian officials are somewhat skeptical of another Russian-called cease-fire that Moscow said will open pathways for people to flee the fighting. Meanwhile, Russian forces on Monday continued to pummel various parts of Ukraine and try to make their way to the capital, Kyiv. Moscow kept up shelling overnight even after announcing the new cease-fire. Ukrainian authorities said that previous Russian cease-fires have done little to stop the fighting. Advertisement

The cease-fire, Moscow said, would begin early Monday and allow refugees to flee in four Ukrainian cities -- Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy and the southern port city of Mariupol.

"Considering the catastrophic humanitarian situation and its dramatic deterioration in the cities of Kiev, Kharkov, Sumy and Mariupol, and also at the personal request by president of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron ... the armed forces of Russia announce a cease-fire ... for humane purposes and are opening humanitarian corridors," the Russian Inter-Agency Humanitarian Response Coordination Center said, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

Safe corridors meant to allow Ukrainian civilians to flee the country, which was negotiated in the second round of talks, have so far failed to materialize and Ukraine has blamed Moscow for firing on civilians in attempts to evacuate large cities.

Ukrainian officials have rejected the refugee corridors proposed by Moscow, partly because they funnel the refugees to either Russia or Russian ally Belarus.

"Providing evacuation routes into the arms of the country that is currently destroying yours is nonsense," Britain's Minister of State for Europe and North America James Cleverly said, according to USA Today.

Before dawn Monday, Ukrainian authorities reported a large explosion just outside the coastal city of Mykolaiv -- which is vital in capturing the key Ukrainian port city of Odesa. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he expected Russia to continue bombing major cities, despite heavy Russian casualties.

The United Nations refugee agency said on Sunday that more than 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries to escape the violence.

"This is now the fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II," the agency said in a tweet. "In the coming days, millions more lives will be uprooted unless there is an immediate end to this senseless conflict."

The refugee number was at 1 million just a few days ago.

In comments Monday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that discussions have started for a new round of sanctions against Russia for attacking civilians in their military campaign.

"We have to make sure the effect of the sanctions is maximized," von der Leyen said in a video posted to her Twitter account. "And given the Kremlin's recklessness toward civilians we are working on further sanctions."

Ukrainian defense minister Oleksiy Reznikov said Monday that more than 140,000 Ukrainians, mostly men, have returned from Europe since the start of the war to fight. He noted that thousands have joined Kyiv's Territorial Defense Forces.

Reznikov said the Ukrainian government has also called on foreigners to join them in their fight against Russia.

Scenes from the Russian war on Ukraine

Ukrainians and participants attend a march to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Tokyo on March 5. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo