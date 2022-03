1/5

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold3 5G smartphone is seen at the company's Harajuku store in Tokyo, Japan, on October 6, 2021. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Electronics giant Samsung acknowledged on Monday that hackers have infiltrated digital company data and had access to some source codes for Galaxy products, such as smartphones. The South Korea-based company said that it doesn't expect the hack to have any impact, and added that the cyberthieves didn't get any personal information of customers or employees. Advertisement

"We were recently made aware that there was a security breach relating to certain internal company data," a Samsung spokesperson said, according to CNBC. "Immediately after discovering the incident, we strengthened our security system.

"According to our initial analysis, the breach involves some source codes relating to the operation of Galaxy devices, but does not include the personal information of our consumers or employees."

Samsung's remarks came after a hacking group claimed over the weekend that it stole almost 200 GB of Samsung source code.

Samsung uses the source code for encryption and biometric unlocking functions on its Galaxy products, which include tablets and smartphones.

Last week, Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy Book 2 laptop computer and said it contains various built-in security measures for "enhanced peace of mind."