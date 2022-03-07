Trending
March 7, 2022 / 5:21 PM

Queen Elizabeth meets Canada's Trudeau in first face-to-face since she had COVID-19

By Sommer Brokaw
Queen Elizabeth II met with Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday. Photo courtesy of Buckingham Palace/Twitter

March 7 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II met Monday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, marking her first in-person official meeting since her COVID-19 diagnosis two weeks ago.

The 95-year-old queen, Britain's longest reigning monarch, tested positive on Feb. 20 and said at the time she was experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms." She recovered last week and made virtual appearances with foreign diplomats before the meeting with Trudeau.

The queen, wearing a long-sleeve dress and pearl necklace and earrings, smiled and grasped Trudeau's hand in greeting at Windsor Castle, a photo released by Buckingham Palace showed.

The queen has been staying at Windsor Castle, about an hour away from London's Buckingham Palace, through the COVID-19 pandemic, after previously using it as a weekend getaway, and has decided to make it her permanent home and main official residence, The Sunday Times reported.

Trudeau thanked her "for being a stabilizing force throughout the pandemic and congratulated Her Majesty on her Platinum Jubilee," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

The jubilee weekend in June will mark the queen's 70th year on the British throne.

"The Prime Minister highlighted that Canada will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee and seven decades of Canadian achievements by hosting a range of activities throughout 2022 and support community projects and initiatives across the country," his office statement said.

Before her recovery last week, Queen Elizabeth postponed two virtual events as she experienced cold-like symptoms, but she upheld a weekly audience with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

She was fully vaccinated and had a booster shot before her COVID-19 diagnosis.

Trudeau also met with Johnson Monday to discuss response to the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Canada will impose new restrictions on 10 individuals complicit in Russia's unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine, including former and senior government officials, and supporters of Russian leadership," Trudeau's office said in a statement. "These measures put further pressure on Russia's leadership, including President Putin's inner circle, to cease its repeated violations of human rights and Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

"Both leaders agreed to pursue further joint support for Ukraine by providing critical humanitarian and military aid and ensuring that Russia is held accountable for its illegal, unprovoked and unjustifiable invasion, including by referring the attacks to the International Criminal Court," the statement continued.

Trudeau and Johnson also agreed to work together on other global issues, such as economic recovery from the pandemic and climate change, according to the statement.

They also joined a trilateral meeting with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte to discuss additional response to Russia's violation of international law, the statement added.

