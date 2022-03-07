Trending
March 7, 2022 / 10:54 AM

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak condemned for 'Z' symbol amid Ukraine invasion

By Adam Schrader
The 'Z' sign which Russian troops use to mark military vehicles during a special military operation into Ukraine is painted at a bus stop in St. Petersburg, Russia, last week. File Photo by Anatoly Maltsev/EPA-EFE

March 7 (UPI) -- The international gymnastics community has condemned Ivan Kuliak of Russia for wearing a "Z" symbol on his uniform in apparent support for the invasion of Ukraine.

Kuliak, 20, wore the letter taped to his uniform as he received the bronze medal in the final for the parallel bars event at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday, according to the sport's international governing body.

The letter, which does not exist in the Cyrillic Russian alphabet, has become a rallying symbol for those supporting Russia in its invasion of Ukraine after tanks and other military vehicles moving into the country last month were marked with the symbol.

Ukrainian athlete Illia Kovtun won the gold medal in the event, as well as silver for the floor exercise event and bronze for the horizontal bar.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) said in a statement that it will ask the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to open disciplinary proceedings against Kuliak after his "shocking behavior."

The FIG has adopted measures against Russia and Belarus, which has aided Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, barring athletes and judges from the countries from participating in gymnastics events starting Monday "given the massive escalation of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine."

"The FIG would like to stress that these exceptional and emergency measures are decided and issued in view of the above-mentioned extraordinary circumstances," the FIG said.

"They constitute preventive measures aiming at preserving the integrity of gymnastics, the safety and integrity of members and all athletes and participants, and at fighting against all forms of violence and of sports injustice."

Oleg Verniaiev, the gold medal winner on parallel bars at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, condemned Kuliak in a statement on Instagram.

"Of course, you will excuse me, but let the Russians not shout that sport is out of politics!" Verniaiev said. "Congratulations to our guy, everything is in its place, glory to Ukraine."

Some Russian athletes, however, have spoken out against the invasion of Ukraine.

"No war," Russian soccer star Fedor Smolov posted on Instagram.

Two top Russian tennis stars, Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev, have voiced criticism for the Ukraine invasion last week while Alex Ovechkin, a Russian national who is the captain of the Washington Capitals of the NHL, called for an end to the war.

"It's a hard situation. I have family back in Russia and it is scary moments." Ovechkin told TMZ. "But, we can't do anything. We just hope it going to be end soon and everything is going to be all right."

