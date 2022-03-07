Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 7, 2022 / 8:47 AM

Chief of South Korea Democratic Party attacked with hammer at campaign rally

By Thomas Maresca
Chief of South Korea Democratic Party attacked with hammer at campaign rally
Song Young-gil, head of South Korea's ruling Democratic Party, was assaulted Monday with a hammer and sent to the hospital while campaigning for presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung in Seoul. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, March 7 (UPI) -- The head of South Korea's ruling Democratic Party, Song Young-gil, was attacked with a hammer Monday while campaigning just two days ahead of a contentious presidential election.

Video footage posted to social media showed an elderly attacker dressed in traditional Korean garb approaching Song from behind and striking him several times in the head with an object in a plastic bag, later revealed to be a hammer. He was quickly restrained by bystanders and detained by police.

Advertisement

Song, who was campaigning in Seoul for candidate Lee Jae-myung when the assault occurred, was taken to a hospital but was not seriously injured. He received stitches and was released.

The assailant is in his 70s and operates a YouTube channel, according to news agency Yonhap. He was filming himself and shouting critically about joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea before the attack, eyewitnesses said.

RELATED Ukraine ambassador asks South Korea for help against Russian cyberattacks

"Election violence is terrorism against democracy," President Moon Jae-in said in a statement after the assault. "It should never happen. Hate and violence cannot change the world."

Both main camps in Wednesday's election were quick to condemn the attack. The Democratic Party called the attack "a serious threat to democracy" and said in a statement that Lee had spoken to Song on the phone.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for opposition People Power Party candidate Yoon Suk-yeol expressed "serious concerns about violent acts just two days ahead of the presidential election."

RELATED South Korea COVID-19 cases skyrocket under Omicron wave; PM urges calm

"[We] are firmly opposed to any violent acts that threaten democracy," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Song said in a Facebook post hours after the attack that he was recovering.

"I can endure it," he wrote. "It's good that the young people who were with me didn't get hurt."

RELATED North Korea says U.S. mainland is 'in the firing range'

Wednesday's presidential election remains an extremely tight race. The campaign season has been marred by mudslinging and scandals that have left voters with majority-unfavorable ratings for both candidates.

South Korean presidents are only allowed to serve a single five-year term and cannot be re-elected. Having taken office in 2017, Moon is unable to run again.

Latest Headlines

Ukraine, Russia to hold 3rd round of peace talks as Kyiv skeptical of new cease-fire
World News // 2 hours ago
Ukraine, Russia to hold 3rd round of peace talks as Kyiv skeptical of new cease-fire
March 7 (UPI) -- As negotiators prepare for a possible third round of peace talks on Monday, Ukrainian officials are somewhat skeptical of another Russian-called cease-fire that Moscow said will open pathways for people to flee.
China says relations with Russia 'rock-solid,' willing to mediate over Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
China says relations with Russia 'rock-solid,' willing to mediate over Ukraine
March 7 (UPI) -- Beijing's top diplomat said Monday that China and Russia are "each other's most important strategic partners" and promised that his country is willing to step in as a mediator to resolve the war in Ukraine.
Intel alliance asks Interpol to suspend Russia as Kyiv wants Moscow isolated
World News // 4 hours ago
Intel alliance asks Interpol to suspend Russia as Kyiv wants Moscow isolated
March 7 (UPI) -- The United States with its Five Eyes nation partners have called on Interpol to immediately suspend Russia from access to its law enforcement services.
COVID-19 surges in Hong Kong with 300,000 cases, 1,200 deaths in week
World News // 18 hours ago
COVID-19 surges in Hong Kong with 300,000 cases, 1,200 deaths in week
March 6 (UPI) -- Hong Kong is now experiencing an "unprecedented health crisis" of nearly 300,000 cases and 1,200 deaths in the past week after largely being immune from the outbreak.
More than 1.5M refugees fled Ukraine; humanitarian groups worried
World News // 19 hours ago
More than 1.5M refugees fled Ukraine; humanitarian groups worried
March 6 (UPI) -- More than 1.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine for neighboring countries in the past 10 days, United Nations officials said on Sunday.
Zelensky warns 'we will not forgive' amid increased Russian shelling of cities
World News // 10 hours ago
Zelensky warns 'we will not forgive' amid increased Russian shelling of cities
March 6 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Russian troops amid an increase in the shelling of cities that those involved in the invasion of their country will be hunted down and held accountable.
400 Ukrainian refugees arrive in Israel, interior minister warns of surge
World News // 15 hours ago
400 Ukrainian refugees arrive in Israel, interior minister warns of surge
March 6 (UPI) -- Three flights carrying more than 400 Ukrainian refugees arrived in Israel on Sunday following Russia's invasion of the country.
IAEA expresses 'grave concern' as Ukraine nuke plant under Russian control
World News // 16 hours ago
IAEA expresses 'grave concern' as Ukraine nuke plant under Russian control
March 6 (UPI) -- International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi expressed "grave concern" after the nuclear watchdog learned Sunday that the staff at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was under Russian control.
Russian police arrest more than 3,000 protesting Ukraine invasion
World News // 18 hours ago
Russian police arrest more than 3,000 protesting Ukraine invasion
March 6 (UPI) -- Russian police have arrested more than 3,000 people protesting the Ukraine invasion, according to the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Two Israeli police officers injured, suspect killed in stabbing in Jerusalem
World News // 21 hours ago
Two Israeli police officers injured, suspect killed in stabbing in Jerusalem
March 6 (UPI) -- A 19-year-old suspect was killed after attacking an Israeli police officer with a knife Sunday morning and a second officer was injured by friendly fire.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian missiles hit 'peaceful' city Vinnytsia in 'brutal, cynical' strike
Russian missiles hit 'peaceful' city Vinnytsia in 'brutal, cynical' strike
COVID-19 surges in Hong Kong with 300,000 cases, 1,200 deaths in week
COVID-19 surges in Hong Kong with 300,000 cases, 1,200 deaths in week
Zelensky warns 'we will not forgive' amid increased Russian shelling of cities
Zelensky warns 'we will not forgive' amid increased Russian shelling of cities
Blinken says U.S. looking to help supply fighter jets to Ukraine, considers banning Russian oil imports
Blinken says U.S. looking to help supply fighter jets to Ukraine, considers banning Russian oil imports
22 hurt in melee between rival fans at soccer game in Mexico
22 hurt in melee between rival fans at soccer game in Mexico
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement