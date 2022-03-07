Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 7, 2022 / 2:52 PM

Nearly 400 civilians have died in Afghanistan since Taliban seized power, U.N. says

By Adam Schrader
Nearly 400 civilians have died in Afghanistan since Taliban seized power, U.N. says
Afghan men inspect the damage and victims inside a mosque after a suicide bomb blast in Kandahar, Afghanistan, in October. At least 40 people were killed and dozens of others injured in the blast during the Friday noon prayer that is usually attended by about 500, witnesses said. File Photo by Razmal/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Nearly 400 civilians have died in Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power of the country in August, the United Nations said in a report Monday.

Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in the new report that 397 civilians have died as a result of fighting in the country.

Advertisement

"While the decline in hostilities has seen a sharp decrease in civilian casualties, the human rights situation for many Afghans is of profound concern," Bachelet said.

"The Afghan people face a devastating humanitarian and economic crisis that severely impacts their enjoyment of the full range of economic, social and cultural rights."

RELATED Airbnb to provide free temporary housing for Ukrainian refugees

Bachelet said the Islamic State Khorasan Province, an offshoot of ISIS, has conducted several suicide and non-suicide attacks against Shi'a Muslims, mostly from the Hazara ethnic group.

"More than half the population now suffer extreme levels of hunger. An increase in child labor, child marriage and the sale of children has been observed," she said.

Bachelet noted that women's protection shelters have been closed leaving many women at risk and that "justice systems established to deal with cases of gender-based violence are largely non-functional."

RELATED China says relations with Russia 'rock-solid,' willing to mediate over Ukraine

"Afghan women and girls have called for their rights to fully participate in all aspects of civic, economic, political and public life. I fully endorse these legitimate demands," she said.

Advertisement

Human rights activists have been killed while civil society activists have been imprisoned and media workers have been arrested and beaten by the Taliban.

"We have received credible reports of the extra-judicial killings of more than 100 former members of the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces or government personnel, or their family members, carried out by the de facto authorities or their affiliates since August," Bachelet said.

RELATED 400 Ukrainian refugees arrive in Israel, interior minister warns of surge

Bachelet also noted that Afghanistan has suffered a "full-scale economic crash" as sanctions that had been previously applied to the Taliban are now effectively in place against the country's government.

Last month, President Joe Biden -- who has received criticism for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country in August -- signed an executive order starting the process of taking $3.5 billion in frozen assets connected to Afghanistan to be used largely for humanitarian aid to the country.

"The United States has sanctions in place against the Taliban and the Haqqani network, including for activities that threaten the safety of Americans such as holding our citizens hostage," the White House said.

"While this [executive order] will help preserve a substantial portion of Afghanistan's reserves to benefit the Afghan people, we understand there are no easy solutions for Afghanistan's economic challenges, which have been exacerbated by the Taliban's forced takeover of the country."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Judo Federation strips Putin and Kremlin-supporting elite of titles
World News // 16 minutes ago
Judo Federation strips Putin and Kremlin-supporting elite of titles
March 7 (UPI) -- The International Judo Federation has stripped Russian President Vladimir Putin and a Kremlin-supporting oligarch from all of their IJF titles.
Fire breaks out at high-rise apartment tower east of London
World News // 1 hour ago
Fire breaks out at high-rise apartment tower east of London
March 7 (UPI) -- More than 100 firefighters were fighting a fire that broke out in a London-area high-rise apartment and office tower on Monday, officials said.
Ukraine, Russia to hold 3rd round of peace talks; mayor killed
World News // 8 hours ago
Ukraine, Russia to hold 3rd round of peace talks; mayor killed
March 7 (UPI) -- As negotiators met for a third round of peace talks on Monday, fighting intensified in Ukraine, with reports of medical facilities being hit and the mayor of a town killed by Russian troops.
Stolichnaya vodka renamed Stoli over opposition of Russian war in Ukraine
World News // 1 hour ago
Stolichnaya vodka renamed Stoli over opposition of Russian war in Ukraine
March 7 (UPI) -- Stolichnaya vodka will now be sold as Stoli.
Samsung says hackers' data breach for Galaxy items didn't expose personal info
World News // 3 hours ago
Samsung says hackers' data breach for Galaxy items didn't expose personal info
March 7 (UPI) -- Electronics giant Samsung acknowledged on Monday that hackers have infiltrated digital company data and had access to some source codes for Galaxy products, such as smartphones.
Aston Martin signs partnership deal to develop EV battery tech
World News // 3 hours ago
Aston Martin signs partnership deal to develop EV battery tech
March 7 (UPI) -- Aston Martin has signed a deal to develop "high performance battery cell technology" with start-up Britishvolt, the company announced Monday.
Samsung, SK Group among Korean companies announcing help for Ukraine
World News // 4 hours ago
Samsung, SK Group among Korean companies announcing help for Ukraine
SEOUL, March 7 (UPI) -- South Korean corporations including Samsung Electronics and SK Group have joined the global efforts in supporting Ukraine amid an invasion of Russian forces.
Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak condemned for 'Z' symbol amid Ukraine invasion
World News // 4 hours ago
Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak condemned for 'Z' symbol amid Ukraine invasion
March 7 (UPI) -- The international gymnastics community has condemned Ivan Kuliak of Russia for wearing a "Z" symbol on his uniform in apparent support for the invasion of Ukraine.
Chief of South Korea Democratic Party attacked with hammer at campaign rally
World News // 7 hours ago
Chief of South Korea Democratic Party attacked with hammer at campaign rally
SEOUL, March 7 (UPI) -- The head of South Korea's ruling Democratic Party, Song Young-gil, was attacked with a hammer Monday while campaigning just two days ahead of a contentious presidential election.
China says relations with Russia 'rock-solid,' willing to mediate over Ukraine
World News // 8 hours ago
China says relations with Russia 'rock-solid,' willing to mediate over Ukraine
March 7 (UPI) -- Beijing's top diplomat said Monday that China and Russia are "each other's most important strategic partners" and promised that his country is willing to step in as a mediator to resolve the war in Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Americans can now order 4 more free home COVID-19 tests
Americans can now order 4 more free home COVID-19 tests
COVID-19 surges in Hong Kong with 300,000 cases, 1,200 deaths in week
COVID-19 surges in Hong Kong with 300,000 cases, 1,200 deaths in week
Zelensky warns 'we will not forgive' amid increased Russian shelling of cities
Zelensky warns 'we will not forgive' amid increased Russian shelling of cities
Intel alliance asks Interpol to suspend Russia as Kyiv wants Moscow isolated
Intel alliance asks Interpol to suspend Russia as Kyiv wants Moscow isolated
China says relations with Russia 'rock-solid,' willing to mediate over Ukraine
China says relations with Russia 'rock-solid,' willing to mediate over Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement