IAEA expresses 'grave concern' as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant under control of Russians

March 6 (UPI) -- An international nuclear watchdog on Sunday warned that staff at a Ukrainian nuclear power plant are now under direct command of Russian forces who have also shut off communications from the plant. The International Atomic Energy Agency expressed "grave concern" that the staff at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is under orders from the commander of the Russian forces that took control of the plant during fighting last week. Advertisement

The regulator also said any action of plant measurement including the technical operation of its six reactor units "requires prior approval by the Russian commander."

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said Russian forces taking control of the plant "contravenes one of the seven indispensable pillars of nuclear safety and security" which states that operating staff must be able to "fulfill their safety and security duties and have the capacity to make decisions free of undue pressure."

Further, Ukraine's nuclear regulator told the IAEA that it had experienced "major problems in communicating" with Zaporizhzhia staff after Russian forces switched off some mobile networks and internet "so that reliable information from the site cannot be obtained through the normal channels of communication."

Grossi noted that this contravenes another of the indispensable pillars, which states there "must be reliable communications with the regulator and others."

"The deteriorating situation regarding vital communications between the regulator and the Zaporizhzhia NPP is also a source of deep concern, especially during an armed conflict that may jeopardize the country's nuclear facilities at any time," said Grossi. "Reliable communications between the regulator and the operator are a critical part of overall nuclear safety and security."

The developments come after Russian forces took control of the Zaporizhzhia in the country's southeast after a shelling attack during which a fire broke out early Friday morning when the facility was hit by a Russian projectile, causing to the facility's training center, which is located separately from the reactor units, as well as causing some damage to the site's laboratory building and to an administrative structure.

Despite the communications issues, the IAEA said Ukrainian regulators provide updated information about the plant's operational status, confirming that radiation levels remained normal.

The regulator also reported that operational teams at the plant were able to rotate in three shifts but there were "problems with availability and supply of food, which was having a negative impact on staff morale."