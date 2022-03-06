Trending
March 6, 2022 / 5:16 PM

IAEA expresses 'grave concern' as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant under control of Russians

By Daniel Uria
International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi expressed "grave concern" after the nuclear watchdog learned Sunday that the staff at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was under Russian control. Sergei Supinsky/EPA-EFE

March 6 (UPI) -- An international nuclear watchdog on Sunday warned that staff at a Ukrainian nuclear power plant are now under direct command of Russian forces who have also shut off communications from the plant.

The International Atomic Energy Agency expressed "grave concern" that the staff at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is under orders from the commander of the Russian forces that took control of the plant during fighting last week.

The regulator also said any action of plant measurement including the technical operation of its six reactor units "requires prior approval by the Russian commander."

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said Russian forces taking control of the plant "contravenes one of the seven indispensable pillars of nuclear safety and security" which states that operating staff must be able to "fulfill their safety and security duties and have the capacity to make decisions free of undue pressure."

RELATED Russian police arrest more than 3,000 protesting Ukraine invasion

Further, Ukraine's nuclear regulator told the IAEA that it had experienced "major problems in communicating" with Zaporizhzhia staff after Russian forces switched off some mobile networks and internet "so that reliable information from the site cannot be obtained through the normal channels of communication."

Grossi noted that this contravenes another of the indispensable pillars, which states there "must be reliable communications with the regulator and others."

"The deteriorating situation regarding vital communications between the regulator and the Zaporizhzhia NPP is also a source of deep concern, especially during an armed conflict that may jeopardize the country's nuclear facilities at any time," said Grossi. "Reliable communications between the regulator and the operator are a critical part of overall nuclear safety and security."

RELATED More than 1.5M refugees fled Ukraine; humanitarian groups worried

The developments come after Russian forces took control of the Zaporizhzhia in the country's southeast after a shelling attack during which a fire broke out early Friday morning when the facility was hit by a Russian projectile, causing to the facility's training center, which is located separately from the reactor units, as well as causing some damage to the site's laboratory building and to an administrative structure.

Despite the communications issues, the IAEA said Ukrainian regulators provide updated information about the plant's operational status, confirming that radiation levels remained normal.

The regulator also reported that operational teams at the plant were able to rotate in three shifts but there were "problems with availability and supply of food, which was having a negative impact on staff morale."

RELATED Blinken says U.S. looking to help supply fighter jets to Ukraine, considers banning Russian oil imports

Russian police arrest more than 3,000 protesting Ukraine invasion
World News // 3 hours ago
Russian police arrest more than 3,000 protesting Ukraine invasion
March 6 (UPI) -- Russian police have arrested more than 3,000 people protesting the Ukraine invasion, according to the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs.
COVID-19 surges in Hong Kong' wth 300,000 cases, 1,200 deaths in week
World News // 3 hours ago
COVID-19 surges in Hong Kong' wth 300,000 cases, 1,200 deaths in week
March 6 (UPI) -- Hong Kong is now experiencing an "unprecedented health crisis" of nearly 300,000 cases and 1,200 deaths in the past week after largely being immune from the outbreak.
More than 1.5M refugees fled Ukraine; humanitarian groups worried
World News // 4 hours ago
More than 1.5M refugees fled Ukraine; humanitarian groups worried
March 6 (UPI) -- More than 1.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine for neighboring countries in the past 10 days, United Nations officials said on Sunday.
Two Israeli police officers injured, suspect killed in stabbing in Jerusalem
World News // 6 hours ago
Two Israeli police officers injured, suspect killed in stabbing in Jerusalem
March 6 (UPI) -- A 19-year-old suspect was killed after attacking an Israeli police officer with a knife Sunday morning and a second officer was injured by friendly fire.
Hundreds of civilians have died in Ukraine as Russian forces expand shelling attacks
World News // 6 hours ago
Hundreds of civilians have died in Ukraine as Russian forces expand shelling attacks
March 6 (UPI) -- Russian forces expanded shelling attacks on Ukraine on Saturday as civilians tried to flee for safety from the invasion.
Russian missiles hit 'peaceful' city Vinnytsia in 'brutal, cynical' strike
World News // 8 hours ago
Russian missiles hit 'peaceful' city Vinnytsia in 'brutal, cynical' strike
March 6 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that Russia has dropped missiles on the city of Vinnytsia in western Ukraine as he again called for a no-fly zone over the country.
22 hurt in melee between rival fans at soccer game in Mexico
World News // 8 hours ago
22 hurt in melee between rival fans at soccer game in Mexico
March 6 (UPI) -- Twenty-two people were injured, including two crtiically, in violent clashes among fans of both teams in a soccer game in Corregidora Stadium in central Mexico.
Biden and Zelensky discuss economic sanctions, nuclear power plant attack
World News // 19 hours ago
Biden and Zelensky discuss economic sanctions, nuclear power plant attack
March 5 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Saturday evening to discuss Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Visa and Mastercard to suspend Russian operations
World News // 22 hours ago
Visa and Mastercard to suspend Russian operations
March 5 (UPI) -- Visa and Mastercard announced Saturday that they'd be suspending operations in Russia in response to the country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
UNESCO 'deeply concerned' for historic sites in Ukraine
World News // 23 hours ago
UNESCO 'deeply concerned' for historic sites in Ukraine
March 5 (UPI) -- United Nations officials said they are "deeply concerned" for the survival of historic cultural sites in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.
