Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 6, 2022 / 9:59 AM

22 hurt in melee between rival fans at soccer game in Mexico

By Allen Cone
22 hurt in melee between rival fans at soccer game in Mexico
Queretaro and Atlas fans clash on the field of a Mexican Soccer League MX game in Corregidora stadium in Queretaro, Mexico, on Saturday. Photo by Enrique Contla/EPA-EFE

March 6 (UPI) -- Twenty-two people were injured, including two crtiically, in violent clashes among fans of both teams in a soccer game in Corregidora Stadium in central Mexico.

In Queretaro on Saturday afternoon, referee Fernando Guerrero stopped the game duringg 63rd minute with host leading visiting Atlas 1-0. Atlas is the defending champion in Mexico's Liga MX league, which suspended all games Sunday,

Advertisement

Spectators had run onto the field, according to news reports and videos from the scene. Men were seen dragging people across the concrete outside the stadium, kicking and beating them and ripping off their clothes. Another topless man was beaten and whipped.

RELATED Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich selling Britain's Chelsea FC over war in Ukraine

"I strongly condemn today's violence at the Corregidora Stadium," Mauricio Kuri, the governor of Queretaro State, posted on Twitter. "The company that owns Gallos and institutions must answer for the facts. I have given instructions to apply the law with all its consequences."

Liga MX began "an in-depth investigation into what happened in the stands, on the pitch and outside the building during the match," the league said in a statement.

Advertisement

"The violence at the Corregidora Stadium in Queretaro is unacceptable and regrettable," Executive President Mikel Arriola posted on Twitter. "There will be exemplary punishment for those responsible for the absence of security in the stadium. The security of our players and fans is priority."

RELATED Russian, Belarusian athletes banned from Paralympics on eve of event

Mexican Football Federation's disciplinary commission also dsaid it has opened an investigation.

Last year, there was violence in a match between Atlas and local rivals, the Chivas, among fans.

In October 2019, a match between Queretaro and Atletico de San Luis was suspended after several spectators were injured in clashes.

RELATED Stanford women's soccer player Katie Meyer dies at 22

In 2015, Atlas fans invaded the pitch against Chivas with 10 people detained and at least nine injured.

The stadium hosted World Cup games in 1986.

Latest Headlines

Russian missiles hit 'peaceful' city Vinnytsia in 'brutal, cynical' strike, Zelensky says
World News // 31 minutes ago
Russian missiles hit 'peaceful' city Vinnytsia in 'brutal, cynical' strike, Zelensky says
March 6 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that Russia has dropped missiles on the city of Vinnytsia in western Ukraine as he again called for a no-fly zone over the country.
Biden and Zelensky discuss economic sanctions, nuclear power plant attack
World News // 11 hours ago
Biden and Zelensky discuss economic sanctions, nuclear power plant attack
March 5 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Saturday evening to discuss Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Visa and Mastercard to suspend Russian operations
World News // 14 hours ago
Visa and Mastercard to suspend Russian operations
March 5 (UPI) -- Visa and Mastercard announced Saturday that they'd be suspending operations in Russia in response to the country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
UNESCO 'deeply concerned' for historic sites in Ukraine
World News // 16 hours ago
UNESCO 'deeply concerned' for historic sites in Ukraine
March 5 (UPI) -- United Nations officials said they are "deeply concerned" for the survival of historic cultural sites in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.
U.S. State Department warns Americans to leave Russia 'immediately'
World News // 18 hours ago
U.S. State Department warns Americans to leave Russia 'immediately'
March 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department warned U.S. citizens Saturday to stay out of Russia for a number of reasons mostly related to its invasion in Ukraine.
Ukraine nuclear plant radiation levels remain normal, U.N. confirms
World News // 18 hours ago
Ukraine nuclear plant radiation levels remain normal, U.N. confirms
March 5 (UPI) -- An international regulator that reports to the United Nations confirmed Saturday that radiation levels remain normal at a nuclear power plant that fell to Russian forces Friday.
Russia announces resumption of offensive in Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Russia announces resumption of offensive in Ukraine
March 5 (UPI) -- Russia's Defense Ministry announced Saturday it has restarted its offensive operations in certain areas of Ukraine after agreeing to a cease-fire earlier in the morning to allow evacuations.
Putin warns no-fly zone would make NATO 'participants' in Ukraine war
World News // 20 hours ago
Putin warns no-fly zone would make NATO 'participants' in Ukraine war
March 5 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday called sanctions placed against the country a "declaration of war" and warned that a no-fly zone over Ukraine would make NATO "participants" in it.
Russian authorities detain WNBA star, Olympian Brittney Griner
World News // 21 hours ago
Russian authorities detain WNBA star, Olympian Brittney Griner
March 5 (UPI) -- Russian authorities announced Saturday they detained WNBA star Brittney Griner after allegedly finding vapes with hashish oil in her luggage.
ISIS-K claims responsibility for Pakistan mosque bombing
World News // 23 hours ago
ISIS-K claims responsibility for Pakistan mosque bombing
March 5 (UPI) -- An affiliate of the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at a Pakistan mosque, the death toll from which authorities increased to 62 Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. State Department warns Americans to leave Russia 'immediately'
U.S. State Department warns Americans to leave Russia 'immediately'
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea, South Korean military says
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea, South Korean military says
Putin warns no-fly zone would make NATO 'participants' in Ukraine war
Putin warns no-fly zone would make NATO 'participants' in Ukraine war
Russian authorities detain WNBA star, Olympian Brittney Griner
Russian authorities detain WNBA star, Olympian Brittney Griner
Adkins Avenue Fire in Florida Panhandle burns through 1,400 acres
Adkins Avenue Fire in Florida Panhandle burns through 1,400 acres
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement