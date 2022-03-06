22 hurt in melee between rival fans at soccer game in Mexico

Queretaro and Atlas fans clash on the field of a Mexican Soccer League MX game in Corregidora stadium in Queretaro, Mexico, on Saturday. Photo by Enrique Contla/EPA-EFE

March 6 (UPI) -- Twenty-two people were injured, including two crtiically, in violent clashes among fans of both teams in a soccer game in Corregidora Stadium in central Mexico. In Queretaro on Saturday afternoon, referee Fernando Guerrero stopped the game duringg 63rd minute with host leading visiting Atlas 1-0. Atlas is the defending champion in Mexico's Liga MX league, which suspended all games Sunday, Advertisement

Spectators had run onto the field, according to news reports and videos from the scene. Men were seen dragging people across the concrete outside the stadium, kicking and beating them and ripping off their clothes. Another topless man was beaten and whipped.

"I strongly condemn today's violence at the Corregidora Stadium," Mauricio Kuri, the governor of Queretaro State, posted on Twitter. "The company that owns Gallos and institutions must answer for the facts. I have given instructions to apply the law with all its consequences."

Liga MX began "an in-depth investigation into what happened in the stands, on the pitch and outside the building during the match," the league said in a statement.

Advertisement

"The violence at the Corregidora Stadium in Queretaro is unacceptable and regrettable," Executive President Mikel Arriola posted on Twitter. "There will be exemplary punishment for those responsible for the absence of security in the stadium. The security of our players and fans is priority."

Mexican Football Federation's disciplinary commission also dsaid it has opened an investigation.

Last year, there was violence in a match between Atlas and local rivals, the Chivas, among fans.

In October 2019, a match between Queretaro and Atletico de San Luis was suspended after several spectators were injured in clashes.

In 2015, Atlas fans invaded the pitch against Chivas with 10 people detained and at least nine injured.

The stadium hosted World Cup games in 1986.