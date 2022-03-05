U.S. State Department warns Americans to leave Russia 'immediately'

Police patrol Wednesday near a building of the Ukrainian embassy in Moscow, Russia. Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE

March 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department warned U.S. citizens Saturday to leave Russia "immediately." "U.S. citizens should depart Russia immediately," the department warned in a Level 4 Do Not Travel Advisory, which is the highest level advisory on a 1-4 level ranking. Advertisement

The advisory said that "due to the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine," there is potential for Russian officials to harass U.S. citizens, and they may also have problems accessing money.

"Russian security services have arrested U.S. citizens on spurious charges, denied them fair and transparent treatment, and have convicted them in secret trials and/or without presenting credible evidence," the advisory said.

"Some credit or debit cards may be declined as a result of sanctions imposed on Russian banks."

The advisory also said that the U.S. Embassy's ability to assist U.S. citizens was limited, and other issues included "COVID-19 and related entry restrictions, terrorism, limited flights into and out of Russia, and arbitrary enforcement of local law."

The U.S. government said its ability to respond was especially limited in areas of Russia far away from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow due to Russian government limitations on travel, the number of U.S. staff, and ongoing suspension of operations, including U.S. consulates.

The State Department already authorized the voluntary departure of eligible family members and non-emergency personnel from the U.S. Embassy Moscow on Monday.

The department emphasized not traveling to the North Caucuses, including Chechnya and Mount Elbrus, due to terrorism, kidnapping, and risk of civil unrest, and Crimea due to Russia's occupation of the Ukrainian territory and abuses by occupying authorities.

U.S. citizens considering travel to areas bordering Ukraine should "be aware that the situation along the border is dangerous and unpredictable," the advisory added, with an increasing number of airlines canceling flights into and out of Russia due to the conflict.

RELATED Russia announces resumption of offensive in Ukraine

The State Department's announcement comes on the same day that Russian authorities announced they have detained WNBA star Brittney Griner after allegedly finding vapes with hashish oil in her luggage when she traveled from New York to Moscow in February.

Last week, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine warned Americans in the country to seek shelter during the "highly volatile" invasion of the country and issued a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory to U.S. citizens "due to armed conflict and COVID-19."

