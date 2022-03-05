Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 5, 2022 / 4:44 PM

U.S. State Department warns Americans to leave Russia 'immediately'

By Sommer Brokaw
U.S. State Department warns Americans to leave Russia 'immediately'
Police patrol Wednesday near a building of the Ukrainian embassy in Moscow, Russia. Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE

March 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department warned U.S. citizens Saturday to leave Russia "immediately."

"U.S. citizens should depart Russia immediately," the department warned in a Level 4 Do Not Travel Advisory, which is the highest level advisory on a 1-4 level ranking.

Advertisement

The advisory said that "due to the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine," there is potential for Russian officials to harass U.S. citizens, and they may also have problems accessing money.

"Russian security services have arrested U.S. citizens on spurious charges, denied them fair and transparent treatment, and have convicted them in secret trials and/or without presenting credible evidence," the advisory said.

RELATED Zelensky calls for U.S. to stop buying Russian oil in meeting with Congress

"Some credit or debit cards may be declined as a result of sanctions imposed on Russian banks."

The advisory also said that the U.S. Embassy's ability to assist U.S. citizens was limited, and other issues included "COVID-19 and related entry restrictions, terrorism, limited flights into and out of Russia, and arbitrary enforcement of local law."

The U.S. government said its ability to respond was especially limited in areas of Russia far away from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow due to Russian government limitations on travel, the number of U.S. staff, and ongoing suspension of operations, including U.S. consulates.

Advertisement
RELATED Putin warns no-fly zone would make NATO 'participants' in Ukraine war

The State Department already authorized the voluntary departure of eligible family members and non-emergency personnel from the U.S. Embassy Moscow on Monday.

The department emphasized not traveling to the North Caucuses, including Chechnya and Mount Elbrus, due to terrorism, kidnapping, and risk of civil unrest, and Crimea due to Russia's occupation of the Ukrainian territory and abuses by occupying authorities.

U.S. citizens considering travel to areas bordering Ukraine should "be aware that the situation along the border is dangerous and unpredictable," the advisory added, with an increasing number of airlines canceling flights into and out of Russia due to the conflict.

RELATED Russia announces resumption of offensive in Ukraine

The State Department's announcement comes on the same day that Russian authorities announced they have detained WNBA star Brittney Griner after allegedly finding vapes with hashish oil in her luggage when she traveled from New York to Moscow in February.

Last week, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine warned Americans in the country to seek shelter during the "highly volatile" invasion of the country and issued a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory to U.S. citizens "due to armed conflict and COVID-19."

Scenes from the Russian war on Ukraine

Ukrainians and participants attend a march to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Tokyo on March 5. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

RELATED North Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea, South Korean military says

RELATED U.S. citizen tied to Russian oligarch charged with violating Crimea sanctions

Latest Headlines

Ukraine nuclear plant radiation levels remain normal, U.N. confirms
World News // 1 hour ago
Ukraine nuclear plant radiation levels remain normal, U.N. confirms
March 5 (UPI) -- An international regulator that reports to the United Nations confirmed Saturday that radiation levels remain normal at a nuclear power plant that fell to Russian forces Friday.
Russia announces resumption of offensive in Ukraine
World News // 7 hours ago
Russia announces resumption of offensive in Ukraine
March 5 (UPI) -- Russia's Defense Ministry announced Saturday it has restarted its offensive operations in certain areas of Ukraine after agreeing to a cease-fire earlier in the morning to allow evacuations.
Putin warns no-fly zone would make NATO 'participants' in Ukraine war
World News // 4 hours ago
Putin warns no-fly zone would make NATO 'participants' in Ukraine war
March 5 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday called sanctions placed against the country a "declaration of war" and warned that a no-fly zone over Ukraine would make NATO "participants" in it.
Russian authorities detain WNBA star, Olympian Brittney Griner
World News // 4 hours ago
Russian authorities detain WNBA star, Olympian Brittney Griner
March 5 (UPI) -- Russian authorities announced Saturday they detained WNBA star Brittney Griner after allegedly finding vapes with hashish oil in her luggage.
ISIS-K claims responsibility for Pakistan mosque bombing
World News // 6 hours ago
ISIS-K claims responsibility for Pakistan mosque bombing
March 5 (UPI) -- An affiliate of the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at a Pakistan mosque, the death toll from which authorities increased to 62 Saturday.
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea, South Korean military says
World News // 9 hours ago
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea, South Korean military says
March 5 (UPI) -- North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Saturday, South Korea's military said, in the latest flare-up of tensions just four days ahead of the presidential election here.
U.S. citizen tied to Russian oligarch charged with violating Crimea sanctions
World News // 18 hours ago
U.S. citizen tied to Russian oligarch charged with violating Crimea sanctions
March 4 (UPI) -- A U.S. citizen who worked as a television producer for Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev has been charged with violating sanctions.
U.S. to deploy hundreds more troops to Europe amid war in Ukraine
World News // 19 hours ago
U.S. to deploy hundreds more troops to Europe amid war in Ukraine
March 4 (UPI) -- The United States will deploy hundreds of soldiers to Germany and Poland amid the war in Ukraine, according to officials with the U.S. Army.
Zelensky calls NATO 'weak' after alliance rejects Ukraine no-fly zone
World News // 22 hours ago
Zelensky calls NATO 'weak' after alliance rejects Ukraine no-fly zone
March 4 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky called NATO "weak" during an address Friday after the alliance rejected a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
Russia cracks down on media over Ukraine, blocks Facebook
World News // 1 day ago
Russia cracks down on media over Ukraine, blocks Facebook
March 4 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a law late Friday to crack down on media coverage of the war in Ukraine and Russia's media regulator blocked access to Facebook.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

140-year-old record low to be challenged as temps plunge in LA
140-year-old record low to be challenged as temps plunge in LA
Zelensky calls NATO 'weak' after alliance rejects Ukraine no-fly zone
Zelensky calls NATO 'weak' after alliance rejects Ukraine no-fly zone
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea, South Korean military says
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea, South Korean military says
Mike Pence says Republican Party has 'no room' for Putin 'apologists'
Mike Pence says Republican Party has 'no room' for Putin 'apologists'
Russian authorities detain WNBA star, Olympian Brittney Griner
Russian authorities detain WNBA star, Olympian Brittney Griner
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement