Members of the Pakistani Shiite Muslim community attend the funeral of the victims of a bomb blast at a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Saturday. Photo by Bilawal Arbab/EPA-EFE

March 5 (UPI) -- An affiliate of the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at a Pakistan mosque, the death toll from which authorities increased to 62 Saturday. The bombing targeted a Shiite mosque during Friday prayers in Peshawar, Pakistan's north. Advertisement

Local officials initially reported a death toll of about 50 people, but the Lady Reading Hospital increased that figure to 62 on Saturday, according to Dawn News. Police officers were among the dead.

Hospital spokesman Muhammad Asim said that of the nearly 200 people injured in the blast, 37 were admitted to LRH, five of whom were in intensive care.

SITE Intelligence Group published a statement by the Islamic State Khorasan Province claiming responsibility for the bombing. The offshoot of the Islamic State said a single Afghan suicide bomber carried out an attack, The New York Times reported.

ISIS-K was behind the bombing near the Kabul airport in August that killed more than 180 people, including 13 U.S. service members.