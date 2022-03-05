Visa and Mastercard to suspend Russian operations

Logos for Visa and Mastercard are displayed in storefronts in New York City on March 30, 2012. The companies announced Saturday that they'd suspend operations in Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine. File Photo by Peter Foley/EPA

March 5 (UPI) -- Visa and Mastercard announced Saturday that they'd be suspending operations in Russia in response to the country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Transactions initiated with Visa cards issued in Russia will no longer work outside the country, the company stated, and any Visa cards issued outside of Russia will no longer work within the country. Advertisement

"We are compelled to act following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed," Al Kelly, chairman and chief executive officer of Visa, said in a release.

"We regret the impact this will have on our valued colleagues, and on the clients, partners, merchants and cardholders we serve in Russia. This war and the ongoing threat to peace and stability demand we respond in line with our values."

Mastercard announced that cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by the Mastercard network. Additionally, any Mastercard issued outside of the country will not work at Russian merchants or ATMs.

"We don't take this decision lightly. Mastercard has operated in Russia for more than 25 years," the company stated in its release. "We have nearly 200 colleagues there who make this company so critical to many stakeholders. As we take these steps, we will continue to focus on their safety and well-being, including continuing to provide pay and benefits."

Last week, the two major credit card companies announced that they had blocked Russian financial institutions from their networks, a move to bring their operations in compliance with sanctions imposed by the United States and other countries.

Both also promised $2 million for Ukrainian humanitarian relief.