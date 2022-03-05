Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 5, 2022 / 8:16 PM

Visa and Mastercard to suspend Russian operations

By Calley Hair
Visa and Mastercard to suspend Russian operations
Logos for Visa and Mastercard are displayed in storefronts in New York City on March 30, 2012. The companies announced Saturday that they'd suspend operations in Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine. File Photo by Peter Foley/EPA

March 5 (UPI) -- Visa and Mastercard announced Saturday that they'd be suspending operations in Russia in response to the country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Transactions initiated with Visa cards issued in Russia will no longer work outside the country, the company stated, and any Visa cards issued outside of Russia will no longer work within the country.

Advertisement

"We are compelled to act following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed," Al Kelly, chairman and chief executive officer of Visa, said in a release.

"We regret the impact this will have on our valued colleagues, and on the clients, partners, merchants and cardholders we serve in Russia. This war and the ongoing threat to peace and stability demand we respond in line with our values."

RELATED National Security Council condemns Russia efforts to 'undermine free press'

Mastercard announced that cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by the Mastercard network. Additionally, any Mastercard issued outside of the country will not work at Russian merchants or ATMs.

"We don't take this decision lightly. Mastercard has operated in Russia for more than 25 years," the company stated in its release. "We have nearly 200 colleagues there who make this company so critical to many stakeholders. As we take these steps, we will continue to focus on their safety and well-being, including continuing to provide pay and benefits."

Advertisement

Last week, the two major credit card companies announced that they had blocked Russian financial institutions from their networks, a move to bring their operations in compliance with sanctions imposed by the United States and other countries.

RELATED UNESCO 'deeply concerned' for historic sites in Ukraine

Both also promised $2 million for Ukrainian humanitarian relief.

RELATED TikTok unveils labels for Russia state-controlled media accounts

Latest Headlines

UNESCO 'deeply concerned' for historic sites in Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
UNESCO 'deeply concerned' for historic sites in Ukraine
March 5 (UPI) -- United Nations officials said they are "deeply concerned" for the survival of historic cultural sites in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.
U.S. State Department warns Americans to leave Russia 'immediately'
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S. State Department warns Americans to leave Russia 'immediately'
March 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department warned U.S. citizens Saturday to stay out of Russia for a number of reasons mostly related to its invasion in Ukraine.
Ukraine nuclear plant radiation levels remain normal, U.N. confirms
World News // 5 hours ago
Ukraine nuclear plant radiation levels remain normal, U.N. confirms
March 5 (UPI) -- An international regulator that reports to the United Nations confirmed Saturday that radiation levels remain normal at a nuclear power plant that fell to Russian forces Friday.
Russia announces resumption of offensive in Ukraine
World News // 10 hours ago
Russia announces resumption of offensive in Ukraine
March 5 (UPI) -- Russia's Defense Ministry announced Saturday it has restarted its offensive operations in certain areas of Ukraine after agreeing to a cease-fire earlier in the morning to allow evacuations.
Putin warns no-fly zone would make NATO 'participants' in Ukraine war
World News // 7 hours ago
Putin warns no-fly zone would make NATO 'participants' in Ukraine war
March 5 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday called sanctions placed against the country a "declaration of war" and warned that a no-fly zone over Ukraine would make NATO "participants" in it.
Russian authorities detain WNBA star, Olympian Brittney Griner
World News // 7 hours ago
Russian authorities detain WNBA star, Olympian Brittney Griner
March 5 (UPI) -- Russian authorities announced Saturday they detained WNBA star Brittney Griner after allegedly finding vapes with hashish oil in her luggage.
ISIS-K claims responsibility for Pakistan mosque bombing
World News // 9 hours ago
ISIS-K claims responsibility for Pakistan mosque bombing
March 5 (UPI) -- An affiliate of the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at a Pakistan mosque, the death toll from which authorities increased to 62 Saturday.
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea, South Korean military says
World News // 12 hours ago
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea, South Korean military says
March 5 (UPI) -- North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Saturday, South Korea's military said, in the latest flare-up of tensions just four days ahead of the presidential election here.
U.S. citizen tied to Russian oligarch charged with violating Crimea sanctions
World News // 21 hours ago
U.S. citizen tied to Russian oligarch charged with violating Crimea sanctions
March 4 (UPI) -- A U.S. citizen who worked as a television producer for Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev has been charged with violating sanctions.
U.S. to deploy hundreds more troops to Europe amid war in Ukraine
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S. to deploy hundreds more troops to Europe amid war in Ukraine
March 4 (UPI) -- The United States will deploy hundreds of soldiers to Germany and Poland amid the war in Ukraine, according to officials with the U.S. Army.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

140-year-old record low to be challenged as temps plunge in LA
140-year-old record low to be challenged as temps plunge in LA
U.S. State Department warns Americans to leave Russia 'immediately'
U.S. State Department warns Americans to leave Russia 'immediately'
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea, South Korean military says
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea, South Korean military says
Zelensky calls NATO 'weak' after alliance rejects Ukraine no-fly zone
Zelensky calls NATO 'weak' after alliance rejects Ukraine no-fly zone
Putin warns no-fly zone would make NATO 'participants' in Ukraine war
Putin warns no-fly zone would make NATO 'participants' in Ukraine war
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement