U.S. to deploy hundreds more troops to Europe amid war in Ukraine

A U.S. paratrooper assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, introduces a Polish soldier to an M249 light machine gun during a training event in Zamość, Poland, on Feb. 28, 2022. Photo courtesy Sgt. Claudia Nix/82nd Airborn/DVIDS

March 4 (UPI) -- The United States will deploy hundreds of soldiers to Germany and Poland amid the war in Ukraine, according to officials with the U.S. Army. About 300 soldiers from V Corps, based at Fort Knox in Kentucky, will deploy to Germany and Poland "to build readiness, improve interoperability, reinforce allies and deter further Russian aggression," Army officials said in a statement.

Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, commanding general of V Corps, said in the statement that the troops are ready to "demonstrate our commitment to our NATO allies."

"Throughout our unit's history, we have stood as guardians of peace in Europe and we once again proudly answer the nation's call," he said.

The soldiers will work "in full coordination" with the governments of Germany and Poland and will complement V Corps' forward headquarters in Poznan, Poland.

U.S. Army Europe spokesman Thomas Hamilton told Army Times that the V Corps troops are not a replacement for the XVIII Corps, which was sent to manage U.S. paratroopers in Europe in February.

"The deployment of two troops to Bulgaria and Hungary, the execution of the Saber Strike exercise along with the ongoing crisis required a more robust forward presence from V Corps," Hamilton told Army Times.

"In light of these priorities, this deployment of the V Corps Main Headquarters provides the needed level of command and control."

Paratroopers continue to arrive at a staging area at an airfield in Mielec, Poland, but have largely remained out of sight as they conduct training exercises, Stars and Stripes reported.

About 5,000 soldiers have recently arrived in the country in addition to the 4,000 soldiers who are already based in Poland, according to the outlet.

Col. Joe Buccino, spokesman for the 18th Airborne Corps, told the outlet that the paratroopers are also ready to help any U.S. citizens who evacuate Ukraine to Poland at the request of the State Department.