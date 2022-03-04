Trending
World News
March 4, 2022 / 1:17 AM

Ukraine, 45 nations back OSCE mission to investigate possible Russian war crimes.

By Darryl Coote
A petroleum storage depot is on fire after a Russian missile attack in Vasylkiv, Ukraine, on February 27. On Thursday, 45  Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe members ask Ukraine to invite a mission to its borders to investigate possible Russian war crimes. File Photo by Alisa Yakubovych/EPA-EFE

March 4 (UPI) -- Ukraine has agreed to the deployment of an Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe mission of experts tasked with investigating possible war crimes committed within its borders by Russia.

The OSCE Moscow Mechanism, which permits the deployment of experts to accepting nations to monitor potential violations of human rights laws, was invoked by 45 of the organization's 57 member states amid Russia's ongoing invasion of its European neighbor.

The countries' letter to the OSCE on Thursday called on it to ask Ukraine to invite a mission "to address the human rights and humanitarian impacts of the Russian Federation's invasion and acts of war, supported by Belarus, on the people of Ukraine."

Ukraine and Russia are both OSCE participating states.

RELATED United States designates Ukrainians for Temporary Protected Status

In a statement late Thursday, the U.S. State Department said Ukraine agreed to the mechanism's invocation.

"We will hold Russia accountable for its war crimes and crimes against humanity," Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs, tweeted Thursday about the OSCE mission.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the mission will work to establish the facts concerning possible contraventions of OSCE commitments and violations as well as abuses of international human rights and humanitarian law.

RELATED Ukraine forces say Chechen commander Magomed Tushayev killed near Kyiv

A report will then be prepared and shared with all OSCE member states as well as national, regional and international courts and tribunals, he said.

"We have seen the troubling media reports of human rights abuses and violations of humanitarian law by Russia's forces, including the mounting number of civilian casualties and extensive damage to civilian infrastructure," Price said. "The United States and our partners will hold Russia and its forces accountable for all human rights abuses, violations of international humanitarian law, war crimes and crimes against humanity they commit in Ukraine."

The announcement came a day after the International Criminal Court said it will immediately proceed with investigations into allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide committed in Ukraine as far back as 2013.

RELATED New U.S. sanctions target Russian oligarchs over Ukraine war

The Ukrainian Parliament has called on residents who have documentary evidence of war crimes to send the materials to The Hague via email.

On Wednesday, OSCE said one of its members was killed in Russia's shelling of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv a day prior.

On Feb. 24, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and were met with resistance by Kyiv forces. The United Nations states at least 249 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and more than 550 have been injured. The U.N. refugee Agency said more than 1 million people have fled the country since the fight started a week ago.

