Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 4, 2022 / 4:24 AM

EU grants Ukrainians fleeing war Temporary Protected Status

By Darryl Coote
EU grants Ukrainians fleeing war Temporary Protected Status
People gather next to a train at Kyiv Main Railway Station as they try to flee from Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, on Monday. Since the war began on Feb. 24, more than a million Ukrainians have fled the country. On Thursday, the European Union agreed to grant them Temporary Protected Status. Photo by Roman Pilipey/EPA-EFE

March 4 (UPI) -- The European Union has granted Ukrainians fleeing war immediate protections similar to that of refugee status, a unprecedented moved by the 27-member bloc as it attempts to deal with a mass influx of displaced people from the non-EU nation.

The national interior ministers unanimously agreed Thursday to active a 2001 directive that grants fleeing Ukraines Temporary Protected Status in any EU country. By triggering the directive, displaced people from Ukraine will be granted a residence permit and access to employment, housing, welfare, healthcare, education and the like.

Advertisement

The temporary protection will be applied for one year and extended automatically by six-month periods for another year. The European Council on Refugees and Exiles added that it will also help manage border arrivals without asylum systems becoming over loaded.

The directive was established following conflicts in former Yugoslavia and elsewhere that showed the EU needed procedures to deal with mass influxes of displaced people from non-EU countries, such as Ukraine.

RELATED Moldova, Georgia apply for EU membership amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine

More than 1 million Ukrainians have fled their country in that last week since Russia began its invasion, with more than 500,000 settling in Poland and another 133,000 in Hungary, according to United Nations data.

Advertisement

Filippo Grandi, the U.N. high commissioner for refugees, remarked that in his near 40-year career he has rarely seen such an exudes as rapid as the one happening in Ukraine and he expects millions more are likely to flee.

"Today's decision by the European Union to offer temporary protection to refugees fleeing Ukraine is unprecedented," Grandi tweeted. "It will provide protection to millions on the move. We encourage its swift and broad application."

RELATED Ukraine, 45 nations back OSCE mission to investigate possible Russian war crimes.

The ministers' swift approval to active the directive came a day after the European Commission proposed for it to be accepted and after four days they started working on the proposal.

Ylva Johansson, EU commissioner for Home Affairs, called the decision by the ministers "historic" during a press conference Thursday.

"I think this is a really great day," she said. "I'm proud of being European, I'm proud of the solidarity that individual EU citizens are showing [to Ukrainians], that the local and regional governments, the NGOs, boarder guards."

RELATED United States designates Ukrainians for Temporary Protected Status

"We could also see this solidarity today in the council," she said.

Johansson added that there is a great sense of solidarity with those of Ukraine but they are not "naive" to think that millions of fleeing Ukrainians wouldn't cause a problem for their societies.

Advertisement

She added, however, that they are in a much better position now compared to Europe's Syrian refugee crisis of 2015.

"Of course there are going to be challenges," she said. "But we are much, much better prepared and we showed this today with this unanimous decision that member states are really ready, and the willingness to show solidarity with Ukraine, with the refugees and with each other is strong."

The United States on Thursday also announced that it was offering Temporary Protected Status to Ukrainians while Canada said it has introduced new immigration routes for Ukrainians to go to the North American nation either temporarily or permanently.

Latest Headlines

Moldova, Georgia apply for EU membership amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
Moldova, Georgia apply for EU membership amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine
March 4 (UPI) -- The former Soviet Union nations of Moldova and Georgia have applied to join the European Union, one week after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Ukraine, 45 nations back OSCE mission to investigate possible Russian war crimes.
World News // 4 hours ago
Ukraine, 45 nations back OSCE mission to investigate possible Russian war crimes.
March 4 (UPI) -- Ukraine has agreed to the deployment of an Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe mission of experts tasked with investigating possible war crimes committed within its borders by Russia.
Fire at Ukrainian nuclear power plant extinguished, no deaths or injuries reported
World News // 21 hours ago
Fire at Ukrainian nuclear power plant extinguished, no deaths or injuries reported
March 3 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said a fire that broke out at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after facing artillery fire from invading Russian forces was extinguished early Friday morning.
New U.S. sanctions target Russian oligarchs over Ukraine war
World News // 18 hours ago
New U.S. sanctions target Russian oligarchs over Ukraine war
March 3 (UPI) -- The United States on Thursday added new economic sanctions on pro-Putin Russian "elites," oligarchs and their families who are supporting the war on Ukraine.
IKEA pauses all operations in Russia, Belarus due to 'devastating' war in Ukraine
World News // 15 hours ago
IKEA pauses all operations in Russia, Belarus due to 'devastating' war in Ukraine
March 3 (UPI) -- IKEA Group announced Thursday the company is suspending all of its operations in Russia and Belarus due to the "devastating war in Ukraine."
5.7-magitude earthquake strikes Mexico; no reports of injuries
World News // 15 hours ago
5.7-magitude earthquake strikes Mexico; no reports of injuries
March 3 (UPI) -- A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit the Veracruz state in southeast Mexico on Thursday. Authorities reported no injuries or significant damage.
Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich selling Britain's Chelsea FC over war in Ukraine
World News // 17 hours ago
Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich selling Britain's Chelsea FC over war in Ukraine
March 3 (UPI) -- Russian Oligarch Roman Abramovich has said that he's begun the process of selling famed English soccer club Chelsea FC, due to mounting pressure related to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine forces say Chechen commander Magomed Tushayev killed near Kyiv
World News // 17 hours ago
Ukraine forces say Chechen commander Magomed Tushayev killed near Kyiv
March 3 (UPI) -- Ukrainian military officials say Chechen-Russian Gen. Magomed Tushayev, who has been accused of torturing and killing LGBTQ+ people in the past, was killed fighting in Ukraine.
Inflation in Turkey rises to 20-year high of 54% as lira keeps losing value
World News // 20 hours ago
Inflation in Turkey rises to 20-year high of 54% as lira keeps losing value
March 3 (UPI) -- The Turkish lira has lost more of its value after official figures Thursday showed that the annual inflation rate in Turkey rose to a 20-year high of 54% in February as the country felt the pain of rising energy prices.
Japan sanctions Russian oligarchs and Belarus officials
World News // 21 hours ago
Japan sanctions Russian oligarchs and Belarus officials
March 3 (UPI) -- Japan announced a new round of sanctions against Russia and Belarus on Thursday, targeting banks, officials and -- in a first for the country -- several Russian oligarchs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine forces say Chechen commander Magomed Tushayev killed near Kyiv
Ukraine forces say Chechen commander Magomed Tushayev killed near Kyiv
Fire at Ukrainian nuclear power plant extinguished, no deaths or injuries reported
Fire at Ukrainian nuclear power plant extinguished, no deaths or injuries reported
5.7-magitude earthquake strikes Mexico; no reports of injuries
5.7-magitude earthquake strikes Mexico; no reports of injuries
Japan sanctions Russian oligarchs and Belarus officials
Japan sanctions Russian oligarchs and Belarus officials
House Jan. 6 committee says evidence indicates that Trump, others committed crimes
House Jan. 6 committee says evidence indicates that Trump, others committed crimes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement