Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 4, 2022 / 6:31 AM

Eerie string of lights spotted in night sky over Switzerland

By Brian Lada, Accuweather.com
Eerie string of lights spotted in night sky over Switzerland
Starlink satellites can sometimes show up as chains of tiny streaks in the sky, as seen in this NASA photo taken from the International Space Station. Photo courtesy NASA

A star-studded night sky over Vetroz, Switzerland, was interrupted by an eerie string of lights last weekend -- but one skywatcher was outside waiting for the lights to appear.

"This is it," the man said while filming what appeared to be a row of stars gliding across the sky.

Advertisement

To the untrained eye, the lights could spark rumors of UFOs, but not to folks who were anticipating them. In fact, the parade of lights appeared right on schedule last Saturday.

A train of SpaceX Starlink satellites flies over the Swiss Alps on February 26. Image by Newsflare

The lights were not from a UFO but dozens of new SpaceX Starlink satellites that were launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California a week ago.

RELATED NASA starts building Europa Clipper to investigate icy, ocean moon of Jupiter

The formations are known as satellite trains, as the objects follow each other in quick succession. In cases like the one in Switzerland, the train can be tightly packed, but in other cases they can be spread farther apart.

The Starlink satellites are not emitting light, but rather are reflecting light from the sun. This is most pronounced in the hours just after nightfall or just before daybreak.

Advertisement

SpaceX has launched over 2,000 Starlink satellites over the past few years and plans to launch thousands more. The most recent launch occurred on Thursday. The private space company made news last month after 40 of the satellites were knocked out by a solar storm.

RELATED SpaceX launches 47 Starlink satellites from Florida

Thousands of satellites are required for SpaceX to achieve its goal of providing high-speed Internet access around the world. It could be a game-changer for remote areas where Internet access is extremely limited or unavailable.

However, the fleet of Internet-providing satellites does not come without a catch.

Thousands of satellites constantly orbiting the Earth can interfere with astronomers taking observations of the night sky, as well as contribute to the growing issue of satellites and debris in low-Earth orbit.

RELATED Experts: Russian move to hold up OneWeb launch may affect entire space industry

SpaceX has worked to make the satellites less reflective, but when the conditions are right like they were over Switzerland, the satellites can easily be seen with the naked eye.

"Wasn't sure whether that one would be visible but it is," the man said about the train of satellites while recording the video.

The satellites tend to appear the brightest in the sky in the days immediately following launch before becoming "invisible to the naked eye within a week of launch," according to SpaceX.

Advertisement

SpaceX is planning at least two more Starlink launches in March and more will follow throughout 2022.

For a chance to see a train of Starlink satellites like the video from Switzerland, observers will need cloud-free weather to keep an eye on the sky during the nights following launch.

Latest Headlines

North Korean nuclear weapons program 'primed for expansion,' report says
World News // 24 minutes ago
North Korean nuclear weapons program 'primed for expansion,' report says
SEOUL, March 4 (UPI) -- Activity at North Korea's Yongbyon nuclear facility, where the secretive state makes fissile material for nuclear weapons, is in "full swing" and looks to be growing, a report said Friday.
EU grants Ukrainians fleeing war Temporary Protected Status
World News // 2 hours ago
EU grants Ukrainians fleeing war Temporary Protected Status
March 4 (UPI) -- The European Union granted Ukrainians fleeing war to neighboring countries immediate protections similar to that of refugee status.
Moldova, Georgia apply for EU membership amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine
World News // 4 hours ago
Moldova, Georgia apply for EU membership amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine
March 4 (UPI) -- The former Soviet Union nations of Moldova and Georgia have applied to join the European Union, one week after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Ukraine, 45 nations back mission to investigate possible Russian war crimes
World News // 5 hours ago
Ukraine, 45 nations back mission to investigate possible Russian war crimes
March 4 (UPI) -- Ukraine has agreed to the deployment of an Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe mission of experts tasked with investigating possible war crimes committed within its borders by Russia.
Fire at Ukrainian nuclear power plant extinguished, no deaths or injuries reported
World News // 23 hours ago
Fire at Ukrainian nuclear power plant extinguished, no deaths or injuries reported
March 3 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said a fire that broke out at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after facing artillery fire from invading Russian forces was extinguished early Friday morning.
New U.S. sanctions target Russian oligarchs over Ukraine war
World News // 20 hours ago
New U.S. sanctions target Russian oligarchs over Ukraine war
March 3 (UPI) -- The United States on Thursday added new economic sanctions on pro-Putin Russian "elites," oligarchs and their families who are supporting the war on Ukraine.
IKEA pauses all operations in Russia, Belarus due to 'devastating' war in Ukraine
World News // 16 hours ago
IKEA pauses all operations in Russia, Belarus due to 'devastating' war in Ukraine
March 3 (UPI) -- IKEA Group announced Thursday the company is suspending all of its operations in Russia and Belarus due to the "devastating war in Ukraine."
5.7-magitude earthquake strikes Mexico; no reports of injuries
World News // 16 hours ago
5.7-magitude earthquake strikes Mexico; no reports of injuries
March 3 (UPI) -- A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit the Veracruz state in southeast Mexico on Thursday. Authorities reported no injuries or significant damage.
Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich selling Britain's Chelsea FC over war in Ukraine
World News // 19 hours ago
Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich selling Britain's Chelsea FC over war in Ukraine
March 3 (UPI) -- Russian Oligarch Roman Abramovich has said that he's begun the process of selling famed English soccer club Chelsea FC, due to mounting pressure related to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine forces say Chechen commander Magomed Tushayev killed near Kyiv
World News // 19 hours ago
Ukraine forces say Chechen commander Magomed Tushayev killed near Kyiv
March 3 (UPI) -- Ukrainian military officials say Chechen-Russian Gen. Magomed Tushayev, who has been accused of torturing and killing LGBTQ+ people in the past, was killed fighting in Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine forces say Chechen commander Magomed Tushayev killed near Kyiv
Ukraine forces say Chechen commander Magomed Tushayev killed near Kyiv
Fire at Ukrainian nuclear power plant extinguished, no deaths or injuries reported
Fire at Ukrainian nuclear power plant extinguished, no deaths or injuries reported
5.7-magitude earthquake strikes Mexico; no reports of injuries
5.7-magitude earthquake strikes Mexico; no reports of injuries
Japan sanctions Russian oligarchs and Belarus officials
Japan sanctions Russian oligarchs and Belarus officials
House Jan. 6 committee says evidence indicates that Trump, others committed crimes
House Jan. 6 committee says evidence indicates that Trump, others committed crimes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement