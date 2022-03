Volunteers make a masking net at a help center in Lviv in western Ukraine, on March 2. Photo by Oleksandr Khomenko/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Government officials said on Friday that the street that runs in front of the Russian Embassy in Lithuania will be renamed "Ukrainian Heroes Street," so that everyone who writes to the embassy will be reminded of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The Russian Embassy, as well as all the others, are located in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. Advertisement

Vilnius Mayor Remigijus Simasius announced the change in a post to Facebook.

"Everyone who writes a letter to the embassy will have to think about the victims of Russian aggression as well as the Ukrainian heroes," he wrote.

RELATED Google halts display, search, YouTube advertising in Russia over war in Ukraine We wrote an invitation on the street to the Russian embassy. Some said it would not be seen for long. OK. That's an extra invitation on our Municipality office building. Bloody Putin, the end is coming to you. pic.twitter.com/sYxRWHGtBo— Remigijus Šimašius (@RemiSimasius) March 4, 2022

"From now on, the business card of every employee of the Russian Embassy will have to pay tribute to Ukrainian heroes. The only address on Ukrainian Heroes Street will be that of the Russian Embassy."

"We will sort out the formalities [next] Wednesday, in accordance with the law. I suspect that the post will not necessarily deliver the letters if the address is given incorrectly," Simasius added in a tweet.

The city has also been displaying a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin on its municipal building that reads, "Putin, the Hague is waiting for you."