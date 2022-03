A map showing the location of a 5.7-magnitude earthquake that struck southeastern Mexico on Thursday. Photo courtesy of United States Geological Survey



March 3 (UPI) -- A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit the Veracruz state in southeast Mexico on Thursday, frightening people, but authorities reported no injuries or significant damage. The epicenter of the earthquake was 7.5 miles west-northwest of Nopalapan, at a depth of about 69 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey. The survey said there was a low chance of fatalities or a large amount of damage. Advertisement

KABC-TV reported the quake set off seismic alarms as far away as Mexico City, but there were no reports of it being felt there. It did send some people in the affected area running into the streets.

The earthquake was the largest of two tremors in Mexico. A 4.3-magitude earthquake struck off the coast of Michoacan, as well, on Thursday. There were no reports of injuries or damage.