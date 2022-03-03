Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 3, 2022 / 6:05 AM

Kia says EVs will make up half of its vehicle sales by start of next decade

By Thomas Maresca
1/4
Kia says EVs will make up half of its vehicle sales by start of next decade
Kia Motors President and Chairman Song Ho-sung said Thursday that the South Korean automaker is speeding up its focus on electric vehicles. Photo courtesy Kia Motors

SEOUL, March 3 (UPI) -- South Korean automaker Kia Motors plans for more than half of its 4 million car sales by 2030 to be eco-friendly, President and Chairman Song Ho-sung said Thursday at an investor event.

Kia, a sister company of Hyundai Motor, has been "undergoing a full-scale transformation," Song said.

Advertisement

"To achieve the company's vision of becoming a sustainable mobility solutions provider, we will focus on accelerating the transition to future business models."

The carmaker is aiming to expand its proportion of green cars -- including all-electric, plug-in and hybrid vehicles -- from 17% of sales in 2022 to 52% at the dawn of the 2030s.

RELATED 11 Korean vehicles win top safety awards in U.S.

One of Kia's new K3 EV vehicles is seen at the international Auto China show in Beijing, China, on September 29, 2020. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI

Kia said Thursday it's investing $23 billion to speed up the transition to electric vehicles and will introduce 14 fully electric models by 2027, including a newly announced pickup truck and an entry-level vehicle targeted at emerging markets.

The company has made a strong impression with its EV6 sedan, which won European Car of the Year on Monday -- a first for a Korean automaker. South Korea's second-largest automaker, Kia is also planning to launch a flagship electric SUV, the EV9, in 2023.

Advertisement

The goal for markets with strong consumer demand and strict environmental regulations, including North America, China, Europe and South Korea, will be 78% EV and hybrid sales by 2030, Song said.

RELATED Hyundai Genesis to go all-electric by 2025

All of Kia's new vehicles will feature connected car services by 2025 and most will have autonomous driving technology by 2026, according to the carmaker's roadmap.

Kia said it's looking to sell 4 million vehicles in 2030, a 27% increase over the company's target of 3.15 million in 2022. The company is projecting sales of fully electric vehicles to hit 160,000 this year and 1.2 million by the next decade, which would account for 30% of its overall sales.

RELATED Hyundai unveils new electric crossover Ioniq 5

Latest Headlines

Int'l Criminal Court opens Ukraine war crimes investigation
World News // 2 hours ago
Int'l Criminal Court opens Ukraine war crimes investigation
March 3 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court announced late Wednesday that it will immediately proceed with investigations into allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide committed in Ukraine.
OSCE: Member was killed in Russia's shelling of Ukraine
World News // 4 hours ago
OSCE: Member was killed in Russia's shelling of Ukraine
March 3 (UPI) -- The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said one of its members was killed in Russia's shelling of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.
EU suspends Russia Today, Sputnik broadcasts
World News // 7 hours ago
EU suspends Russia Today, Sputnik broadcasts
March 2 (UPI) -- The European Union on Wednesday formally sanctioned Russian state-owned news organizations Russia Today and Sputnik, suspending their distribution in the 27-member bloc over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Russian warplanes violate Sweden's airspace
World News // 8 hours ago
Russian warplanes violate Sweden's airspace
March 2 (UPI) -- Four Russian war planes violated Swedish airspace on Wednesday, the Scandinavian country's armed forces said, prompting it to deploy its own forces amid heightened tensions between Europe and Moscow over its invasion of
Russian missile hits near Kyiv rail station; 2nd round of peace talks possible
World News // 22 hours ago
Russian missile hits near Kyiv rail station; 2nd round of peace talks possible
March 2 (UPI) -- The Russian military entered its seventh day of attacks across Ukraine on Wednesday, bombing strategic locations in Kyiv and Kharkiv, and engaging in street fighting in smaller towns and cities.
EU bans 7 Russian banks from SWIFT international payment system
World News // 10 hours ago
EU bans 7 Russian banks from SWIFT international payment system
March 2 (UPI) -- The European Union on Wednesday formally banned seven Russian banks from using the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication system in response to the country's invasion Ukraine.
Cryptocurrency donations to Ukraine top $52 million as Russian ruble falls
World News // 12 hours ago
Cryptocurrency donations to Ukraine top $52 million as Russian ruble falls
March 2 (UPI) -- Crypto donations to organizations in Ukraine, including the country's government, have topped more than $52 million as the price of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin rise.
EU, U.S. impose sanctions against Belarus for aiding Russia's invasion of Ukraine
World News // 18 hours ago
EU, U.S. impose sanctions against Belarus for aiding Russia's invasion of Ukraine
March 2 (UPI) -- The United States and ambassadors in the European Union have approved economic sanctions against Belarus for assisting Russia in its attack on Ukraine, officials said Wednesday.
U.N. condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine, demands end to war
World News // 15 hours ago
U.N. condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine, demands end to war
March 2 (UPI) -- The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning Russia for invading Ukraine. The non-binding resolution demands that Russia withdraw its military and stop the attacks.
Russian attacks close Kyiv Zoo; some animals evacuated to Poland
World News // 20 hours ago
Russian attacks close Kyiv Zoo; some animals evacuated to Poland
March 2 (UPI) -- The main zoo in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv has closed due to the invasion by Russian military forces, but zookeepers say they are still taking care of the animals there.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian warplanes violate Sweden's airspace
Russian warplanes violate Sweden's airspace
Japan says Russian helicopter violated airspace, scrambles fighter jet
Japan says Russian helicopter violated airspace, scrambles fighter jet
Russian missile hits near Kyiv rail station; 2nd round of peace talks possible
Russian missile hits near Kyiv rail station; 2nd round of peace talks possible
Mixed results in Texas midterms: Abbott advances, progressives fall short of goals
Mixed results in Texas midterms: Abbott advances, progressives fall short of goals
Justice Department unveils program to enforce sanctions on Russian oligarchs
Justice Department unveils program to enforce sanctions on Russian oligarchs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement