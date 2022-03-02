Russian forces escalate attacks across Ukraine; 2nd round of peace talks possible

1/4

The aftermath of Russian shelling is seen in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday. Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv has experienced repeated attacks in recent days as Moscow tries to gain control of the area. Photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA-EFE

March 2 (UPI) -- Russian forces and a large military convoy continued to move slowly toward Kyiv in Ukraine on Wednesday, as troops surrounded other key locations and officials hope a second round of peace talks bring the two sides closer to a cease-fire. The Russian convoy, which is about 40 miles long, has been inching toward the Ukrainian capital since Tuesday. On Wednesday, Moscow escalated attacks on multiple fronts -- including Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, which has seen punishing attacks this week including a devastating missile strike at a government building. Advertisement

Russian forces on Wednesday targeted Kharkiv's regional police department and Kharkiv National University, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service. Videos posted online showed the buildings on fire, and officials said the strikes injured several people. Supplies of food and water are also said to be running low.

In the strategic southern port town of Mariupol, Russian troops and pro-Russian separatists attacked with heavy shelling -- but some mobile communications were restored there after they were knocked out by Moscow's military.

Since Russia launched the invasion almost a week ago, a number of civilians have been killed or wounded in fighting across Ukraine. An exact figure is so far difficult to quantify, but officials say the toll has been great.

"Today there are 128 people in our hospitals," Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko told CNN. "Our doctors don't even go home anymore. They are fighting for the lives of Mariupol residents."

Kyiv's defense ministry on Wednesday rejected Russian claims that its forces had captured the southern city of Kherson. Ukraine officials said the fighting is still going there and government forces still control most of the city of about 300,000 people, which is just northwest of Crimea near the Black Sea.

If it's captured, Kherson would be the first major Ukrainian city to come under Russian control since President Vladimir Putin ordered the launch of the invasion last Thursday.

Russian troops are moving on targets across Ukraine's south and east and are attacking hospitals, schools and other infrastructure, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators met briefly on Monday for a first round of peace talks aimed at a cease-fire, but they fell apart after less than 30 minutes. The Kremlin said previously that a second round of talks would take place on Wednesday, but some Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, have not yet committed to another meeting.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a Russian delegation will be "in place" Wednesday for the talks, which have taken place near the border with Belarus in northern Ukraine.

Zelensky said that peace talks are pointless until Russia first stops fighting.

"If you do this, and that side does this, it means they are ready for peace. If they [are not] ready, it means you are just wasting time," Zelensky said in an interview with CNN.

Since the start of the attacks, Zelensky has urged Ukrainian civilians to pick up arms and fight the invading Russian forces. He himself has been an active participant and hasn't seen his own family for several days, he told CNN.

The fighting in Ukraine on Wednesday followed U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday night, in which he said that Putin "miscalculated" the response his troops are getting in Ukraine and he will pay for bringing war to Eastern Europe.

"Throughout our history we've learned this lesson: When dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos," Biden said in his address.

"He thought he could roll into Ukraine, and the world would roll over. Instead, he met a wall of strength he never anticipated or imagined.

"He thought the West and NATO wouldn't respond. He thought he could divide us at home, in this chamber and in this nation. He thought he could divide us in Europe as well. But Putin was wrong. We are ready. We are united, and that's what we did. We stayed united."

Biden also announced in his speech that the United States will close off its airspace to Russian planes, following similar moves by other European countries.

