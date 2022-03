1/5

Protesters take part in a demonstration in Minsk, Belarus, on August 18, 2020. New sanctions from the EU will punish the country economically for assisting Russia's invasion of Ukraine. File Photo by Yauhen Yerchak/EPA-EFE

March 2 (UPI) -- Ambassadors in the European Union have approved economic sanctions against Belarus for assisting Russia in its attack on Ukraine, officials said Wednesday. The penalties will be levied for Belarus allowing Russia to use its country as a staging ground to launch the invasion last week. Russian forces attacked Ukraine from the north in three-pronged strategies coming from Belarus. Advertisement

The sanctions will target certain sectors of the Belarusian economy -- including the wood, steel and potash sectors, officials said.

The French EU presidency said the measures will be published in the Official Journal of the EU for "entry into force."

The sanctions come after Britain and the United States both imposed sanctions against Belarus for aiding Russia in the Ukraine invasion.

Before Russian forces crossed over into Ukraine, Belarus was already facing sanctions from Britain, the EU and United States related to President Alexander Lukashenko's violent crackdown against protesters last year following his disputed re-election.

Also last year, Belarus forced down a commercial passenger flight to arrest a dissident journalist, an incident that drew condemnation from much of Europe and the United States.

