March 2, 2022 / 3:22 PM

U.N. condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine, demands end to war

By Doug Cunningham
Ukraine Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya at the General Assembly Hall at United Nations Headquarters in New York City on Wednesday. The U.N. passed a resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.  Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution Wednesday condemning Russia for invading Ukraine.

The non-binding resolution demands that Russia withdraw its military and stop the attacks.

The resolution passed 141-5, with 35 abstentions. The votes against were cast by Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Syria and Eritrea.

"Destructive results of the vote in the U.N. for the aggressor show that a global anti-Putin coalition has been formed and is functioning," Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted. "The world is with us. The truth is on our side. Victory will be ours!"

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the U.N., said, "The truth is that this war was one man's choice and one man alone: President [Vladimir] Putin. It was his choice to force hundreds of thousands of people to stuff their lives into backpacks and flee the country."

Russia on Friday vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution condemning the country's invasion of Ukraine. Russia has no veto power over U.N. General Assembly resolutions, but they are non-binding.

RELATED EU imposes sanctions against Belarus for aiding Russia's invasion of Ukraine

"The message of the General Assembly is loud and clear: End hostilities in Ukraine -- now; silence the guns -- now; open the door to dialogue and diplomacy -- now," said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

The territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine must be respected in line with the U.N. charter, he said.

Guterres said the world wants an end to the tremendous human suffering in Ukraine.

RELATED Russian attacks in Ukraine close Kyiv Zoo; some animals evacuated to Poland

Diplomats placed stuffed animals on their desks during Wednesday's emergency session as a reminder of how the vote could affect future generations.

