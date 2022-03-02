Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 2, 2022 / 2:50 AM

Boeing, Ford, ExxonMobile to halt operations in Russia over Russian invasion

By Darryl Coote
Boeing, Ford, ExxonMobile to halt operations in Russia over Russian invasion
The Boeing Company announced that it has suspended all its operations in Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. File Photo courtesy of Boeing

March 2 (UPI) -- U.S. manufacturers Boeing and Ford and American multinational oil and gas corporation ExxonMobil have added their names to the growing list of companies that have ended or suspended their business in Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement to UPI, Boeing confirmed that it has suspended its operations in Russia on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Impacted by the suspension will be the U.S. manufacture's Boeing Design Center in Moscow, which according to its website maintains round-the-clock global support with a team of 500 customer support members. It also employees engineers and other staff.

The company added that it will also be suspending technical support, including parts, maintenance and other such services, to Russian airlines.

RELATED Biden has put U.S. 'on the wrong track,' Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says

"As the conflict continues, our teams are focused on ensuring the safety of our teammates in the region," a Boeing spokesperson said.

Due to the conflict in Ukraine, it has temporarily closed its office in the capital city of Kyiv, it added.

Ford said in a statement Tuesday that it was indefinitely suspending its business in Russia effective immediately .

RELATED MassMutual pulls Alex Ovechkin commercial amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

The U.S. car maker's only remaining business in Russia was a joint venture with Sollers, a Russian automotive company, where it focuses exclusively on commercial van manufacturing and Russian sales.

Advertisement

"As part of the global community, Ford is deeply concerned about the invasion of Ukraine and the resultant threats to peace and stability," Ford said. "The situation has compelled us to reassess our operations in Russia."

"While we don't have significant operations in Ukraine, we do have a strong contingent of Ukrainian nationals working at Ford around the world and we will continue to support them through this time," the company said, adding it would be making $100,000 donation to the Global Giving Ukraine Relief Fund for humanitarian aid to help those displaced by the war.

RELATED Ukraine says forces 'eliminated' assassins targeting President Zelensky

Meanwhile, ExxonMobil followed Shell, BP and Norway's Equinor in announcing the shutting down of all its business in Russia.

In a statement on Tuesday, the U.S. gas company said it has begun the process to discontinue its operations and was taking steps to exit the Sakhalin-1 project it operates on behalf of an international consortium of Japanese, Indian and Russian companies.

The Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project is one of the largest in Russia, and was expected to generate over its lifetime more than $89 billion for Russia, according to the company. The project is estimated to have 2.3 billion barrels of oil and 17.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Advertisement

"ExxonMobile supports the people of Ukraine as they seek to defend their freedom and determine their own future as a nation," the company said. "We deplore Russia's military action that violates the territorial integrity of Ukraine and endangers its people."

Western companies began pulling out of Russia after it invaded Ukraine last Thursday, prompting democratic nations to repeatedly level sanctions against Moscow.

Latest Headlines

Biden delegation to Taiwan confirms strong U.S. commitment to island
World News // 1 hour ago
Biden delegation to Taiwan confirms strong U.S. commitment to island
March 2 (UPI) -- Mike Mullen, the former Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Wednesday that the United States "stands firm behind its commitments" to Taiwan during a visit to the democratic island.
U.N. seeks $1.7B for Ukrainian refugees, says 660,000 have fled
World News // 8 hours ago
U.N. seeks $1.7B for Ukrainian refugees, says 660,000 have fled
March 1 (UPI) -- The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees appealed for $1.7 billion in aid Tuesday as it announced that some 660,000 refugees have left Ukraine since the Russian invasion last week.
Ukraine says forces 'eliminated' assassins targeting President Zelensky
World News // 8 hours ago
Ukraine says forces 'eliminated' assassins targeting President Zelensky
March 1 (UPI) -- Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council chief Oleksiy Danilov said Tuesday that Ukrainian forces "eliminated" a unit of Chechen special forces sent to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky.
EU countries, NATO members say they won't send fighter planes to Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
EU countries, NATO members say they won't send fighter planes to Ukraine
March 1 (UPI) -- Members of NATO and the European Union will not be sending fighter jets to Ukraine, they said Tuesday.
Apple, YouTube block Russia's RT and Sputnik
World News // 14 hours ago
Apple, YouTube block Russia's RT and Sputnik
March 1 (UPI) -- Apple and YouTube on Tuesday moved to block Russian state-owned media outlets RT and Sputnik in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine: Russian military convoy slows within 15 miles of Kyiv
World News // 19 hours ago
Ukraine: Russian military convoy slows within 15 miles of Kyiv
March 1 (UPI) -- A 40-mile-long convoy of Russian military vehicles slowed as it neared Ukraine's capital of Kyiv on Tuesday, U.S. military officials said.
Explainer: What are vacuum bombs?
World News // 10 hours ago
Explainer: What are vacuum bombs?
March 1 (UPI) -- Human rights organizations and Ukrainian officials have accused Russian forces of using so-called vacuum bombs on Ukrainian targets, weapons that are particularly brutal and deadly and could constitute a war crime.
Florida IT student sets up Twitter account tracking travel of Russian oligarchs
World News // 11 hours ago
Florida IT student sets up Twitter account tracking travel of Russian oligarchs
March 1 (UPI) -- Jack Sweeney, an information technology student at the University of Central Florida has set up a new Twitter account tracking the travel of Russian oligarchs amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Felicity Ace cargo ship carrying luxury vehicles sinks near Portugal
World News // 12 hours ago
Felicity Ace cargo ship carrying luxury vehicles sinks near Portugal
March 1 (UPI) -- The Felicity Ace cargo ship that caught fire in mid-February with nearly 4,000 luxury vehicles aboard sank near Portugal, according to the Singapore-based company that owned and operated the vessel.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky makes emotional plea to EU
World News // 12 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky makes emotional plea to EU
March 1 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the European Union on Tuesday that two cruise missiles struck Freedom Square in Ukraine's second largest city, killing dozens of citizens.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine says forces 'eliminated' assassins targeting President Zelensky
Ukraine says forces 'eliminated' assassins targeting President Zelensky
Shadowy hackers group Anonymous declares cyberwar on Russia for Ukraine invasion
Shadowy hackers group Anonymous declares cyberwar on Russia for Ukraine invasion
Ukraine: Russian military convoy slows within 15 miles of Kyiv
Ukraine: Russian military convoy slows within 15 miles of Kyiv
Video shows tractor-trailer plunge off Massachusetts bridge into frigid river
Video shows tractor-trailer plunge off Massachusetts bridge into frigid river
Biden denies executive privilege for ex-Trump aides Michael Flynn, Peter Navarro
Biden denies executive privilege for ex-Trump aides Michael Flynn, Peter Navarro
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement