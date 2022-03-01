Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 1, 2022 / 4:11 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky makes emotional plea to EU

By Rich Klein
1/2
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky makes emotional plea to EU
The wall of a building is damaged after shelling at a residential area in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Monday. Photo by Ukraine State Emergency Press Service/EPA-EFE

March 1 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky implored the European Union to permit his country into the EU on Tuesday after two Russian cruise missiles struck Freedom Square in Ukraine's second largest city, killing dozens of citizens.

"Yesterday, 16 children were killed and again President Putin is going to say that is some kind of operation and 'we are hitting a military infrastructure,'" Zelensky said of attacks on civilian areas in Kharkiv. "Where are our children? What kind of military factories do they work at? What tanks are they going with?"

Advertisement

The EU translator momentarily lost his composure during the speech, which drew a standing ovation from members of the EU.

"We are fighting just for our land and for our freedom, despite the fact that all our citizens of our country are now blocked. Nobody is going to break us," Zelensky said. "We are strong. We are Ukrainians."

RELATED Russian troops keep up shelling in Kharkiv as 40-mile military convoy nears Kyiv

Zelensky, 44, said that his country is also fighting to also be "equal members of Europe."

"I believe that today we are showing everybody that's exactly what we are," he said. "The European Union is going to be much stronger with us that's for sure. Without you, Ukraine is going to be lonely, lonesome. We have proven our strengths. We have proven that, at a minimum, we are exactly the same as you are. So do prove that you are with us. Do prove that you will not let us down. Do prove that you indeed are European and life will win over death and life will win over darkness."

Advertisement

European Commission President Ursula Von der Layen welcomed Zelensky's request, saying "We want them in the European Union."

RELATED Lawmakers debate energy independence, sanctions as Ukraine invasion continues

The process of joining the EU could take years and involves adopting compatible political, judicial and economic systems and gaining unanimous approval, the New York Times reported.

Later in the day, Zelensky tweeted that Russia bombed a Holocaust memorial commemorating between 70,000 and 100,000 massacred by Nazis at Babyn Yar. The memorial sits across from two television towers that Russia bombed, killing five people.

"To the world: what is the point of saying <<never again>> for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar?" Zelensky tweeted. "At least five killed. History repeating..."

RELATED YouTube blocks Russia's RT and Sputnik from its platform in Europe

Scenes from the Russian war on Ukraine

Demonstrators hold signs and flags during a protest February 26 in Tel Aviv, Israel, in support of Ukraine after the Russian invasion and massive military operation. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Explainer: What are vacuum bombs?
World News // 5 minutes ago
Explainer: What are vacuum bombs?
March 1 (UPI) -- Human rights organizations and Ukrainian officials have accused Russian forces of using so-called vacuum bombs on Ukrainian targets, weapons that are particularly brutal and deadly and could constitute a war crime.
Florida IT student sets up Twitter account tracking travel of Russian oligarchs
World News // 1 hour ago
Florida IT student sets up Twitter account tracking travel of Russian oligarchs
March 1 (UPI) -- Jack Sweeney, an information technology student at the University of Central Florida has set up a new Twitter account tracking the travel of Russian oligarchs amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Felicity Ace cargo ship carrying luxury vehicles sinks near Portugal
World News // 1 hour ago
Felicity Ace cargo ship carrying luxury vehicles sinks near Portugal
March 1 (UPI) -- The Felicity Ace cargo ship that caught fire in mid-February with nearly 4,000 luxury vehicles aboard sank near Portugal, according to the Singapore-based company that owned and operated the vessel.
Ukraine: Russian military convoy slows within 15 miles of Kyiv
World News // 8 hours ago
Ukraine: Russian military convoy slows within 15 miles of Kyiv
March 1 (UPI) -- A 40-mile-long convoy of Russian military vehicles slowed as it neared Ukraine's capital of Kyiv on Tuesday, U.S. military officials said.
IEA to release 60M barrels of oil from emergency reserves due to Russian invasion
World News // 3 hours ago
IEA to release 60M barrels of oil from emergency reserves due to Russian invasion
March 1 (UPI) -- The International Energy Agency on Tuesday announced it is releasing 60 million barrels of oil from its emergency reserves in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
YouTube blocks Russia's RT and Sputnik from its platform in Europe
World News // 3 hours ago
YouTube blocks Russia's RT and Sputnik from its platform in Europe
March 1 (UPI) -- YouTube blocked Tuesday Russian-owned media outlets RT and Sputnik from its platform across Europe because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Oil prices spike to 7-year high amid Russian invasion of Ukraine
World News // 4 hours ago
Oil prices spike to 7-year high amid Russian invasion of Ukraine
March 1 (UPI) -- Oil prices on Tuesday reached a seven-year high as the Russian invasion of Ukraine intensifies.
Prince Charles slams Russian invasion of Ukraine in rare outspoken remarks
World News // 5 hours ago
Prince Charles slams Russian invasion of Ukraine in rare outspoken remarks
March 1 (UPI) -- In rare outspoken comments from a member of Britain's royal family, Prince Charles condemned Russia on Tuesday for invading Ukraine and called it a "brutal aggression" against democracy.
Queen Elizabeth returns to virtual work after recovery from COVID-19
World News // 5 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth returns to virtual work after recovery from COVID-19
March 1 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, made a virtual appearance on Tuesday following her recovery.
Australian PM Scott Morrison tests positive for COVID-19, has flu-like symptoms
World News // 6 hours ago
Australian PM Scott Morrison tests positive for COVID-19, has flu-like symptoms
March 1 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has experienced flu-like symptoms.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Shadowy hackers group Anonymous declares cyberwar on Russia for Ukraine invasion
Shadowy hackers group Anonymous declares cyberwar on Russia for Ukraine invasion
Ukraine: Russian military convoy slows within 15 miles of Kyiv
Ukraine: Russian military convoy slows within 15 miles of Kyiv
Video shows tractor-trailer plunge off Massachusetts bridge into frigid river
Video shows tractor-trailer plunge off Massachusetts bridge into frigid river
California man kills 3 daughters, chaperone during supervised visit, police say
California man kills 3 daughters, chaperone during supervised visit, police say
House Dems fail to pass bill banning discrimination against natural hairstyles
House Dems fail to pass bill banning discrimination against natural hairstyles
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement