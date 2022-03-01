Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 1, 2022 / 4:21 PM

Felicity Ace cargo ship carrying luxury vehicles sinks near Portugal

By Rich Klein

March 1 (UPI) -- The Felicity Ace cargo ship that caught fire in mid-February with nearly 4,000 luxury vehicles aboard sank near Portugal, according to the Singapore-based company that owned and operated the vessel.

In a brief statement issued on Tuesday, MOL Ship Management said that salvage crafts will remain around the area to monitor the situation.

Advertisement

At the time of the fire on Feb. 16, the ship was transporting the vehicles from Germany to a port in Rhode Island. The 22-member crew was evacuated and the ship was left floating adrift in the Atlantic Ocean.

On Thursday, the company said that there was no oil leakage confirmed from the vessel and that the vessel remained stable as it drifted south of the Azores Islands.

The ship was transporting 3,965 vehicles from the VW, Porsche, Audi, Lamborghini and Bentley brands, Automotive News Europe reported.

Read More

Cargo ship with luxury cars still burning; salvage crews set to arrive Cargo ship carrying luxury cars abandoned after catching fire in North Atlantic

Latest Headlines

Explainer: What are vacuum bombs?
World News // 4 minutes ago
Explainer: What are vacuum bombs?
March 1 (UPI) -- Human rights organizations and Ukrainian officials have accused Russian forces of using so-called vacuum bombs on Ukrainian targets, weapons that are particularly brutal and deadly and could constitute a war crime.
Florida IT student sets up Twitter account tracking travel of Russian oligarchs
World News // 1 hour ago
Florida IT student sets up Twitter account tracking travel of Russian oligarchs
March 1 (UPI) -- Jack Sweeney, an information technology student at the University of Central Florida has set up a new Twitter account tracking the travel of Russian oligarchs amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky makes emotional plea to EU
World News // 1 hour ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky makes emotional plea to EU
March 1 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the European Union on Tuesday that two cruise missiles struck Freedom Square in Ukraine's second largest city, killing dozens of citizens.
Ukraine: Russian military convoy slows within 15 miles of Kyiv
World News // 8 hours ago
Ukraine: Russian military convoy slows within 15 miles of Kyiv
March 1 (UPI) -- A 40-mile-long convoy of Russian military vehicles slowed as it neared Ukraine's capital of Kyiv on Tuesday, U.S. military officials said.
IEA to release 60M barrels of oil from emergency reserves due to Russian invasion
World News // 3 hours ago
IEA to release 60M barrels of oil from emergency reserves due to Russian invasion
March 1 (UPI) -- The International Energy Agency on Tuesday announced it is releasing 60 million barrels of oil from its emergency reserves in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
YouTube blocks Russia's RT and Sputnik from its platform in Europe
World News // 3 hours ago
YouTube blocks Russia's RT and Sputnik from its platform in Europe
March 1 (UPI) -- YouTube blocked Tuesday Russian-owned media outlets RT and Sputnik from its platform across Europe because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Oil prices spike to 7-year high amid Russian invasion of Ukraine
World News // 4 hours ago
Oil prices spike to 7-year high amid Russian invasion of Ukraine
March 1 (UPI) -- Oil prices on Tuesday reached a seven-year high as the Russian invasion of Ukraine intensifies.
Prince Charles slams Russian invasion of Ukraine in rare outspoken remarks
World News // 5 hours ago
Prince Charles slams Russian invasion of Ukraine in rare outspoken remarks
March 1 (UPI) -- In rare outspoken comments from a member of Britain's royal family, Prince Charles condemned Russia on Tuesday for invading Ukraine and called it a "brutal aggression" against democracy.
Queen Elizabeth returns to virtual work after recovery from COVID-19
World News // 5 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth returns to virtual work after recovery from COVID-19
March 1 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, made a virtual appearance on Tuesday following her recovery.
Australian PM Scott Morrison tests positive for COVID-19, has flu-like symptoms
World News // 6 hours ago
Australian PM Scott Morrison tests positive for COVID-19, has flu-like symptoms
March 1 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has experienced flu-like symptoms.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Shadowy hackers group Anonymous declares cyberwar on Russia for Ukraine invasion
Shadowy hackers group Anonymous declares cyberwar on Russia for Ukraine invasion
Ukraine: Russian military convoy slows within 15 miles of Kyiv
Ukraine: Russian military convoy slows within 15 miles of Kyiv
Video shows tractor-trailer plunge off Massachusetts bridge into frigid river
Video shows tractor-trailer plunge off Massachusetts bridge into frigid river
California man kills 3 daughters, chaperone during supervised visit, police say
California man kills 3 daughters, chaperone during supervised visit, police say
House Dems fail to pass bill banning discrimination against natural hairstyles
House Dems fail to pass bill banning discrimination against natural hairstyles
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement