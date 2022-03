Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he tested negative several times this week before seeing a positive test late on Tuesday. File Photo by Lukas Coch/EPA-EFE

March 1 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has experienced flu-like symptoms. Morrison said that he tested himself every day this week, including once earlier Tuesday, and that all of the tests came back negative. A test later Tuesday, which came after a coughing spell during a news conference, was positive for the coronavirus. Advertisement

"Tonight I tested positive to COVID-19," he said in a tweet. "I am experiencing flu-like symptoms and will be recovering over the next week."

Morrison said he will spend the next week in isolation at his Sydney home, but noted that the illness won't affect his duties.

Lovely to meet my good friend President Lionel Aingimea in Sydney today to reinforce strong Australia-Nauru ties, resilient infrastructure, Pacific Islands Forum unity and Ukraine's sovereignty. The Pacific family is stronger together. pic.twitter.com/pp8GfYvhFA— Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 1, 2022

Earlier Tuesday, Morrison tweeted a photo of him shaking hands with Nauru President Lionel Aingimea. Neither were wearing a mask.

The Australia Department of Health said that there were more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases in Australia over the previous 24 hours. More than 650,000 in Australia have tested positive over the past month, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Advertisement

Last week, Australia reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers for the first time in nearly two years.