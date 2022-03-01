Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 1, 2022 / 2:30 AM

Australia, Canada pledge more weapons to Ukraine amid Russian invasion

By Darryl Coote
Australia, Canada pledge more weapons to Ukraine amid Russian invasion
Protesters hold signs outside of the United Nations as they hold a rally while the Eleventh Emergency Special Session on the Ukraine Russia conflict takes place in General Assembly Hall at United Nations Headquarters in New York City on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Australia and Canada have announced additional supplies of weapons to Ukraine as the embattled European nation has called on world leaders to arm it in its fight against a Russian invasion.

On Tuesday, Australia pledged $50 million to buy lethal and non-lethal weapons for Kyiv as well as $25 million in humanitarian support, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said during a press conference.

Advertisement

"We're talking missiles, we're talking ammunition, we're talking supporting them in their defense of their own homeland in Ukraine, and we'll be doing that in partnership with NATO," he said, adding, "I don't plan to give the Russian government a heads up about what's coming their way, but I can assure them it's coming your way."

Since Russia's predawn attack began last week, Ukrainian officials have called on world leaders to impose sanctions and to supply it with weapons, stating they will defend their country themselves if given the means to do so.

Advertisement
RELATED EU sanctions Putin oligarchs, spokesman over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been quoted as telling U.S. officials offering him an exit out of his country that, "I need ammunition, not a ride."

"President Zelensky said, don't give me a ride, give me ammunition, and that's exactly what the Australian government has agreed to do," Morrison told reporters.

Hours earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday during a press conference its fourth shipment of lethal and non-lethal weapons to Ukraine, including anti-tank weapons systems and upgraded ammunition.

RELATED Ukraine ambassador tells U.S. Congress forces need more weapons, aid

The weapons also coincide with Ottawa's intent to ban all imports of Russian crude oil and a review of Russia Today's presence on Canadian airways by the local telecommunications regulator to prevent Russian propaganda from spreading throughout the nation.

Airlift support for the transportation of supplies will also be provided.

"It is increasingly clear that President [Vladimir] Putin has made a grave miscalculation," Trudeau said. "Our message is clear: This unnecessary war must stop now."

RELATED Int'l Criminal Court launches probe of possible war crimes in Ukraine

The announcement came a day after Ottawa said it was sending an additional $25 million in military aid to address Ukraine's ask of Canada for helmets, body armor, gas masks, night vision gear and other protective equipment.

Those supplies are on top of the European Union on Monday stating it was to conduct its first-ever purchase and delivery of weapons to a nation under attack.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian Parliament tweeted late Monday night that the EU's contribution was 70 fighter jets.

Germany on the weekend made a dramatic shift in its foreign relations policy by providing Ukraine with 500 stinger missiles.

Belgium on Sunday also said it would give Ukraine 3,000 machine guns and 200 anti-tank grenade launchers.

Late on Monday, Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted that he spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and it appears more military support may be coming.

"I underscored that Ukraine craves for peace, but as long as we are under Russia's assault we ned more sanctions and weapons," he said. "Secretary assured me of both."

Latest Headlines

EU sanctions Putin oligarchs, spokesman over Russia's invasion of Ukraine
World News // 3 hours ago
EU sanctions Putin oligarchs, spokesman over Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The European Union on Monday sanctioned more than two dozens people, including Russian oligarchs close to President Vladimir Putin, in retaliation over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
U.N. imposes arms embargo on Houthis, labels group as terrorists
World News // 4 hours ago
U.N. imposes arms embargo on Houthis, labels group as terrorists
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The United Nations Security Council on Monday imposed an arms embargo on Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis as several ambassadors voiced concern over the possible consequences by characterizing the rebels as a terrorist group.
Russian rockets target Kharkiv; 1st round of cease-fire talks called 'difficult'
World News // 20 hours ago
Russian rockets target Kharkiv; 1st round of cease-fire talks called 'difficult'
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Rockets rained down on the strategic city of Kharkiv on Monday as Russian and Ukrainian negotiators held a "difficult" initial round of talks in Belarus aimed at halting the invasion.
U.S. expels 12 diplomats from Russian UN mission, citing 'espionage'
World News // 15 hours ago
U.S. expels 12 diplomats from Russian UN mission, citing 'espionage'
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday ordered the expulsion of 12 diplomats from Russia's Mission to the United Nations for alleged "espionage activities" amid the fallout from the invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine receives SpaceX Starlink terminals amid Internet disruption
World News // 9 hours ago
Ukraine receives SpaceX Starlink terminals amid Internet disruption
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Ukraine's vice prime minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, tweeted Monday that the nation had received a shipment of Starlink user terminals amid Internet outages as Russia invades.
Int'l Criminal Court launches probe of possible war crimes in Ukraine
World News // 9 hours ago
Int'l Criminal Court launches probe of possible war crimes in Ukraine
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court in The Hague announced Monday it is opening an investigation of possible war crimes committed in Ukraine from 2014 through Russia's ongoing invasion of the country.
Airbnb to provide free temporary housing for Ukrainian refugees
World News // 12 hours ago
Airbnb to provide free temporary housing for Ukrainian refugees
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- American vacation rental company Airbnb said Monday it would provide free temporary housing to as many as 100,000 refugees leaving Ukraine.
Ukraine official tells U.N.: Russian invasion parallels World War 2
World News // 17 hours ago
Ukraine official tells U.N.: Russian invasion parallels World War 2
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The permanent representative of Ukraine to the United Nations gave an impassioned speech Monday during the first emergency special session of the General Assembly since 1982 in which he drew parallels to the start of Wor
Treasury Department sanctions Central Bank of Russia, others
World News // 15 hours ago
Treasury Department sanctions Central Bank of Russia, others
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department sanctioned Russia's Central Bank on Monday along with its Direct Investment Fund, cutting off the institution from the U.S. dollar.
Famously neutral Switzerland imposes sanctions against Russia in rare intervention
World News // 15 hours ago
Famously neutral Switzerland imposes sanctions against Russia in rare intervention
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Switzerland, a country that's well-known for remaining neutral during conflicts, said on Monday that it also will impose economic sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian rockets target Kharkiv; 1st round of cease-fire talks called 'difficult'
Russian rockets target Kharkiv; 1st round of cease-fire talks called 'difficult'
Japan hosting U.S. nuclear weapons 'unacceptable,' PM Kishida says
Japan hosting U.S. nuclear weapons 'unacceptable,' PM Kishida says
Ukraine troops feared dead after cussing out invading Russians still alive, navy says
Ukraine troops feared dead after cussing out invading Russians still alive, navy says
Ukraine official tells U.N.: Russian invasion parallels World War 2
Ukraine official tells U.N.: Russian invasion parallels World War 2
Famously neutral Switzerland imposes sanctions against Russia in rare intervention
Famously neutral Switzerland imposes sanctions against Russia in rare intervention
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement