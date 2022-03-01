Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 1, 2022 / 5:37 PM

Explainer: What are vacuum bombs?

By Danielle Haynes
Explainer: What are vacuum bombs?
An RPV-16 thermobaric rocket launcher is seen at a military fair in Kyiv, Ukraine in 2019. Ukrainian officials and human rights organizations have accused Russia of using so-called vacuum bombs during its invasion of Ukraine. File Photo by VoidWanderer/Wikimedia

March 1 (UPI) -- Human rights organizations and Ukrainian officials have accused Russian forces of using so-called vacuum bombs on Ukrainian targets, weapons that are particularly brutal and deadly and could constitute a war crime.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova told reporters Monday that Russia used the weapon against a Ukrainian army base in the town of Okhtyrka.

Advertisement

"The devastation that Russia is trying to inflict on Ukraine is large," she said.

Sumy region administrative chief Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said 70 soldiers died in the blast, according to Politico.

RELATED Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky makes emotional plea to EU

The White House declined to confirm Russia's use of such weapons against Ukraine on Monday.

"I don't have any confirmation of that," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. "We have seen the reports. If that were true, it would potentially be a war crime."

But what exactly are vacuum bombs and what makes them so uniquely deadly?

RELATED Ukraine: Russian military convoy slows within 15 miles of Kyiv

Vacuum bombs are known by a few names, including thermobaric or aerosol bombs, or fuel air explosive. According to Human Rights Watch, such weapons are more powerful than other explosives of comparable size.

The way in which they detonate and inflict damage and injuries is also "particularly brutal," the organization said.

Advertisement

The bombs comprise a container of fuel and two different explosive charges. The first charge opens the container and disperses the fuel in a cloud, which mixes with the surrounding air.

RELATED Voices: Russia has remade military into modern, efficient and deadly fighting machine

The cloud of fuel spreads before the second charge detonates, creating a powerful, high-temperature blast wave by way of the fuel cloud.

A 1993 study conducted by the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency said the effects of a vacuum bomb on humans are "unique and unpleasant."

Those who happen to be near the detonation point of the bomb are "obliterated," according to the CIA in a separate study.

"Those at the fringe are likely to suffer many internal, and thus invisible, injuries, including burst eardrums and crushed inner ear organs, severe concussions, ruptured lungs and internal organs and possibly blindness," the CIA study said.

Because the shock wave causes minimal brain damage to those who aren't instantaneously killed, victims are often conscious and suffer for a time as they suffocate, the Defense Intelligence Agency said.

BBC News reports there are no international laws specifically banning the use of vacuum bombs, but if Russia is proven to have used them against Ukraine, the country could be tried for war crimes in the International Criminal Court.

Advertisement

Scenes from the Russian war on Ukraine

Demonstrators hold signs and flags during a protest February 26 in Tel Aviv, Israel, in support of Ukraine after the Russian invasion and massive military operation. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Florida IT student sets up Twitter account tracking travel of Russian oligarchs
World News // 1 hour ago
Florida IT student sets up Twitter account tracking travel of Russian oligarchs
March 1 (UPI) -- Jack Sweeney, an information technology student at the University of Central Florida has set up a new Twitter account tracking the travel of Russian oligarchs amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Felicity Ace cargo ship carrying luxury vehicles sinks near Portugal
World News // 1 hour ago
Felicity Ace cargo ship carrying luxury vehicles sinks near Portugal
March 1 (UPI) -- The Felicity Ace cargo ship that caught fire in mid-February with nearly 4,000 luxury vehicles aboard sank near Portugal, according to the Singapore-based company that owned and operated the vessel.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky makes emotional plea to EU
World News // 1 hour ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky makes emotional plea to EU
March 1 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the European Union on Tuesday that two cruise missiles struck Freedom Square in Ukraine's second largest city, killing dozens of citizens.
Ukraine: Russian military convoy slows within 15 miles of Kyiv
World News // 8 hours ago
Ukraine: Russian military convoy slows within 15 miles of Kyiv
March 1 (UPI) -- A 40-mile-long convoy of Russian military vehicles slowed as it neared Ukraine's capital of Kyiv on Tuesday, U.S. military officials said.
IEA to release 60M barrels of oil from emergency reserves due to Russian invasion
World News // 3 hours ago
IEA to release 60M barrels of oil from emergency reserves due to Russian invasion
March 1 (UPI) -- The International Energy Agency on Tuesday announced it is releasing 60 million barrels of oil from its emergency reserves in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
YouTube blocks Russia's RT and Sputnik from its platform in Europe
World News // 3 hours ago
YouTube blocks Russia's RT and Sputnik from its platform in Europe
March 1 (UPI) -- YouTube blocked Tuesday Russian-owned media outlets RT and Sputnik from its platform across Europe because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Oil prices spike to 7-year high amid Russian invasion of Ukraine
World News // 4 hours ago
Oil prices spike to 7-year high amid Russian invasion of Ukraine
March 1 (UPI) -- Oil prices on Tuesday reached a seven-year high as the Russian invasion of Ukraine intensifies.
Prince Charles slams Russian invasion of Ukraine in rare outspoken remarks
World News // 5 hours ago
Prince Charles slams Russian invasion of Ukraine in rare outspoken remarks
March 1 (UPI) -- In rare outspoken comments from a member of Britain's royal family, Prince Charles condemned Russia on Tuesday for invading Ukraine and called it a "brutal aggression" against democracy.
Queen Elizabeth returns to virtual work after recovery from COVID-19
World News // 5 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth returns to virtual work after recovery from COVID-19
March 1 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, made a virtual appearance on Tuesday following her recovery.
Australian PM Scott Morrison tests positive for COVID-19, has flu-like symptoms
World News // 6 hours ago
Australian PM Scott Morrison tests positive for COVID-19, has flu-like symptoms
March 1 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has experienced flu-like symptoms.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Shadowy hackers group Anonymous declares cyberwar on Russia for Ukraine invasion
Shadowy hackers group Anonymous declares cyberwar on Russia for Ukraine invasion
Ukraine: Russian military convoy slows within 15 miles of Kyiv
Ukraine: Russian military convoy slows within 15 miles of Kyiv
Video shows tractor-trailer plunge off Massachusetts bridge into frigid river
Video shows tractor-trailer plunge off Massachusetts bridge into frigid river
California man kills 3 daughters, chaperone during supervised visit, police say
California man kills 3 daughters, chaperone during supervised visit, police say
House Dems fail to pass bill banning discrimination against natural hairstyles
House Dems fail to pass bill banning discrimination against natural hairstyles
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement