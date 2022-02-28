Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 28, 2022 / 11:09 PM

U.N. imposes arms embargo on Houthis, labels group as terrorists

By Darryl Coote
1/2
U.N. imposes arms embargo on Houthis, labels group as terrorists
Houthi supporters shout slogans and hold up guns during a rally against the Saudi-led war and blockade imposed on Yemen, in Sana'a, Yemen, on August 8, 2021. On Monday, the United Nations Security Council imposed an arms embargo on the rebels while also characterizing them for the first time as a terrorist group. File Photo by Yahyah Arhab/EPA-EFE

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The United Nations Security Council on Monday imposed an arms embargo on Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis as several ambassadors voiced concern over the possible consequences by characterizing the rebels as a terrorist group.

The resolution seeks to limit the capacity of the Yemen-based Houthi rebels to conduct cross-border attacks in the United Arab Emeritus and Saudi Arabia by expanding an arms embargo to the entire group.

Advertisement

It also states the council "strongly" condemns the series of attacks by Houthis that struck civilians and civilian infrastructure in the two nations in the past several weeks while labeling it as a terrorist group for the first time.

The resolution, proposed by the UAE, passed with 11 votes in favor with Brazil, Ireland, Mexico and Norway abstaining over its description of the Houthis as terrorists.

RELATED U.S. expels 12 diplomats from Russian UN mission, citing 'espionage'

Lana Nusseibeh, UAE's permanent representative to the U.N., applauded the council's passing of the resolution.

Advertisement

"The resolution will curtail the military capabilities of the Houthis and push toward stopping their escalation in Yemen and the region," she said during the meeting. "It will also prevent their hostile activities against civilian vessels and threats to shipping lines and international trade.

"The resolution will also stop the suffering of Yemeni civilians and those affected in neighboring countries by their terrorist acts."

RELATED Ukraine official tells U.N.: Russian invasion parallels World War 2

Since the war between the Saudi-led coalition forces and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels began in 2014, the country has spiraled into what the U.N. has called "the world's humanitarian crisis."

According to a late January U.N. country analysis on Yemen, the war-torn country is facing severe food insecurity that borders on famine with about 24 million Yemenis, or 80% of the country's population, in need of humanitarian assistance, of which 14.4 million are in acute need.

The United States designated the Houthis rebels a terrorist organization in January of last year. A few days ago, it imposed a fresh round of Houthi-related sanctions in relation to a recent series of cross-border attacks on the UAE and Saudi Arabia that have killed more than 650 civilians in January alone.

RELATED North Korea claims latest missile launch was spy satellite test

All country representatives voiced condemnation against the violence but several expressed dismay over its characterization of Houthis as terrorists for fear it could have unforeseen consequences.

Advertisement

Trine Heimerback, the deputy permanent representative for Norway to the U.N., said her country abstained from the vote as it is worried over the use of the terrorist designation that lacks a clear definition, which may negatively affect U.N. efforts to achieve a political solution.

The Houthis' inclusion also sets a precedence for other conflicts and present other legal ramifications as well as have unintended consequences affecting the U.N's efforts to address human needs throughout Yemen, she said.

"The draft resolution does acknowledge the need for all parties to engage toward a political solution, and includes language aimed at safeguarding humanitarian action and not exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation," she said. "However, it stops short of addressing our concerns."

The vote was held days after the Security Council failed to pass a resolution condemning Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia used its veto power to strike it down, but three countries abstained: China, India and the UAE.

Latest Headlines

Russian rockets target Kharkiv; 1st round of cease-fire talks called 'difficult'
World News // 15 hours ago
Russian rockets target Kharkiv; 1st round of cease-fire talks called 'difficult'
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Rockets rained down on the strategic city of Kharkiv on Monday as Russian and Ukrainian negotiators held a "difficult" initial round of talks in Belarus aimed at halting the invasion.
U.S. expels 12 diplomats from Russian UN mission, citing 'espionage'
World News // 11 hours ago
U.S. expels 12 diplomats from Russian UN mission, citing 'espionage'
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday ordered the expulsion of 12 diplomats from Russia's Mission to the United Nations for alleged "espionage activities" amid the fallout from the invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine receives SpaceX Starlink terminals amid Internet disruption
World News // 4 hours ago
Ukraine receives SpaceX Starlink terminals amid Internet disruption
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Ukraine's vice prime minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, tweeted Monday that the nation had received a shipment of Starlink user terminals amid Internet outages as Russia invades.
Int'l Criminal Court launches probe of possible war crimes in Ukraine
World News // 5 hours ago
Int'l Criminal Court launches probe of possible war crimes in Ukraine
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court in The Hague announced Monday it is opening an investigation of possible war crimes committed in Ukraine from 2014 through Russia's ongoing invasion of the country.
Airbnb to provide free temporary housing for Ukrainian refugees
World News // 7 hours ago
Airbnb to provide free temporary housing for Ukrainian refugees
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- American vacation rental company Airbnb said Monday it would provide free temporary housing to as many as 100,000 refugees leaving Ukraine.
Ukraine official tells U.N.: Russian invasion parallels World War 2
World News // 12 hours ago
Ukraine official tells U.N.: Russian invasion parallels World War 2
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The permanent representative of Ukraine to the United Nations gave an impassioned speech Monday during the first emergency special session of the General Assembly since 1982 in which he drew parallels to the start of Wor
Treasury Department sanctions Central Bank of Russia, others
World News // 10 hours ago
Treasury Department sanctions Central Bank of Russia, others
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department sanctioned Russia's Central Bank on Monday along with its Direct Investment Fund, cutting off the institution from the U.S. dollar.
Famously neutral Switzerland imposes sanctions against Russia in rare intervention
World News // 10 hours ago
Famously neutral Switzerland imposes sanctions against Russia in rare intervention
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Switzerland, a country that's well-known for remaining neutral during conflicts, said on Monday that it also will impose economic sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine.
Ukranian 'dream' plane destroyed by Russia
World News // 11 hours ago
Ukranian 'dream' plane destroyed by Russia
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Russia destroyed the world's largest plane -- the Antonov AN-225 "Mriya" -- the Ukrainian Defense Industry reported. The legendary plane -- named "Dream" in Ukrainian -- was in service for more than 30 years.
Ukraine troops feared dead after cussing out invading Russians still alive, navy says
World News // 11 hours ago
Ukraine troops feared dead after cussing out invading Russians still alive, navy says
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A group of more than a dozen Ukrainian soldiers who were hailed as heroes last week -- after they died while cussing out invading Russian troops -- are, in fact, alive and well, Ukrainian officials said
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian rockets target Kharkiv; 1st round of cease-fire talks called 'difficult'
Russian rockets target Kharkiv; 1st round of cease-fire talks called 'difficult'
Japan hosting U.S. nuclear weapons 'unacceptable,' PM Kishida says
Japan hosting U.S. nuclear weapons 'unacceptable,' PM Kishida says
Ukraine troops feared dead after cussing out invading Russians still alive, navy says
Ukraine troops feared dead after cussing out invading Russians still alive, navy says
Ukraine official tells U.N.: Russian invasion parallels World War 2
Ukraine official tells U.N.: Russian invasion parallels World War 2
Famously neutral Switzerland imposes sanctions against Russia in rare intervention
Famously neutral Switzerland imposes sanctions against Russia in rare intervention
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement