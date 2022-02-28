U.S. closes embassy in Belarus and authorizes diplomats to leave Russia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in September 2021. File Photo by John Minchillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday announced it would close its embassy in Belarus and authorized diplomats to voluntarily leave Russia amid the war in Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that operations at the embassy in Minsk have been suspended and that non-emergency employees in Moscow would be allowed to leave the country. Advertisement

"We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine," Blinken said.

"We ultimately have no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens, and that includes our U.S. government personnel and their dependents serving around the world."

The U.S. Embassy in Russia warned in a statement Sunday that "an increasing number of airlines are canceling flights into and out of Russia."

"U.S. citizens should consider departing Russia immediately via commercial options still available," the statement reads.

The U.S. Embassy in Belarus has issued a Do Not Travel advisory for the country due to factors including "the arbitrary enforcement of laws, the risk of detention, the Russian military attack on neighboring Ukraine, [and] the buildup of Russian military in Belarus along the border with Ukraine."

"U.S. citizens in Belarus who require consular services should try to leave the country as soon and as safely as possible and to contact a U.S. embassy or consulate in another country," the embassy said in its statement.

The moves come after the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine warned Americans in the country to seek shelter during the "highly volatile" invasion of the country" on Friday.

Embassy officials said in a statement that it has issued a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory to U.S. citizens "due to armed conflict and COVID-19."

"U.S. citizens in Ukraine should depart immediately if it is safe to do so using any commercial or other privately available ground transportation options," the statement reads.

The embassy said that the U.S. government "will not be able to evacuate U.S. citizens from Ukraine." However, people requiring assistance can receive consular services such as repatriation loans and visa and passport services in neighboring countries.

The Chinese embassy in Ukraine encouraged its citizens in the country to "avoid disputes" with Ukrainians while reversing previous guidance to display a Chinese flag on cars when driving in Ukraine, The New York Times reported.

Last week, the Israel Foreign Ministry announced it would move its embassy from Kyiv to Lviv amid the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

The decision by Israel came one week after the United States temporarily moved its embassy to Lviv and just days after Britain also moved its embassy to Lviv.

Earlier this month, Canada said it would temporarily move its embassy to Lviv, Politico reported. Germany said it would keep the embassy open in Kyiv and move its consulate desk to Lviv, while the Netherlands said most of its personnel would leave the country.

