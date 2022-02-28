Advertisement
World News
Feb. 28, 2022 / 7:47 AM

Russians pull cash from banks as ruble plummets, central bank hikes rates

By UPI Staff
Demonstrators hold signs and flags during a protest February 26 in Tel Aviv, Israel, in support of Ukraine after the Russian invasion and massive military operation. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Uneasy Russian citizens lined up at ATMs nationwide on Monday to pull their cash out of banks -- as the ruble plummeted in value due to sanctions from the West and Moscow's central bank hiked interest rates.

Many of the new sanctions, imposed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, kicked in on Monday and the Russian ruble sank in value by 30% compared to the U.S. dollar.

Advertisement

Later Monday, the Central Bank of Russia said that it would more than double key interest rates -- to 20% -- in a bid to strengthen the nosediving ruble.

"External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed," the bank said in a statement. "The increase of the key rate will ensure a rise in deposit rates to levels needed to compensate for the increased depreciation and inflation risks. This is needed to support financial and price stability and protect the savings of citizens from depreciation."

RELATED Japan hosting U.S. nuclear weapons 'unacceptable,' PM Kishida says

Before markets opened on Monday, Russia also announced that it would free almost $9 billion in bank reserves to boost liquidity and order domestic exporters to sell their foreign exchange revenues.

Advertisement

Though Russia amassed $630 billion in international reserves, 40% have been frozen as some banks were kicked off of the SWIFT financial communications network as punishment for invading Ukraine last Thursday.

Mandating companies to sell at least 80% of their foreign currency earnings on the domestic market will force them to buy rubles, generating a demand for the currency.

RELATED Meta uncovers Facebook disinformation, hacking campaigns targeting Ukraine

"The fact that the Russians cannot deploy a good part of this $600 billion worth of foreign currency reserves that the Russian central bank has been carefully building up does mean that we are onto an emergency war economy," David Marsh, chairman of economic policy think tank OMFIF, told CNBC. "And the idea of isolating Russia, which just a few days ago would have been thought of as unthinkable, it now is a reality."

Analysts say that the move could result in more than $1 billion to the market each day and take pressure off the central bank's role in stabilizing the Russian economy.

RELATED Equinor, BP to exit Russia over Ukraine invasion

Latest Headlines

Ukraine asks to join EU immediately as 28th member; officials begin peace talks
World News // 44 minutes ago
Ukraine asks to join EU immediately as 28th member; officials begin peace talks
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Ukraine on Monday asked to be admitted to the European Union immediately in a bid to shore up security as Ukrainian forces fight Russian troops for the fifth day and leaders begin possible peace talks.
Japan hosting U.S. nuclear weapons 'unacceptable,' PM Kishida says
World News // 1 hour ago
Japan hosting U.S. nuclear weapons 'unacceptable,' PM Kishida says
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday rejected the idea of hosting nuclear weapons from the United States amid rising global tensions around the Ukraine crisis.
Meta uncovers Facebook disinformation, hacking campaigns targeting Ukraine
World News // 3 hours ago
Meta uncovers Facebook disinformation, hacking campaigns targeting Ukraine
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Facebook' s parent company Meta said it has uncovered disinformation and hacking campaigns targeting Ukrainians amid Russia's invasion of their country.
North Korea claims latest missile launch was spy satellite test
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korea claims latest missile launch was spy satellite test
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- North Korea said Monday that it successfully conducted a test of a "reconnaissance satellite" over the weekend in a launch of what South Korean and Japanese militaries described as a ballistic missile.
Equinor, BP to exit Russia over Ukraine invasion
World News // 5 hours ago
Equinor, BP to exit Russia over Ukraine invasion
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Norway's state-owned energy company announced it was pulling out of Russia over the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, becoming the second major oil and gas company to do so after BP said it was withdrawing a day prior.
Heavy rains flood eastern Australia, killing seven
World News // 6 hours ago
Heavy rains flood eastern Australia, killing seven
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Severe flooding not seen in more than a decade in eastern Australia has killed at least seven people with several others still missing, authorities.
In historic policy shift, Germany to increase military spending
World News // 8 hours ago
In historic policy shift, Germany to increase military spending
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced an historic expansion of Germany's defense spending on Sunday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth day.
EU shuts down air space to Russia, supplies arms to Ukraine
World News // 17 hours ago
EU shuts down air space to Russia, supplies arms to Ukraine
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- European Union President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday announced the bloc will block its airspace to Russia and ban Moscow's state-run media entities.
Ukrainian, Russian officials to meet in Belarus for talks
World News // 21 hours ago
Ukrainian, Russian officials to meet in Belarus for talks
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian delegation will meet with Russian officials for talks along the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office announced Sunday.
WHO calls for safe transport of critically low medical oxygen supplies
World News // 16 hours ago
WHO calls for safe transport of critically low medical oxygen supplies
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Ukrainian hospitals are running "dangerously low" on medical oxygen supplies amid the dual crises of the Russian invasion and the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization said Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward, S. Korean military says
North Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward, S. Korean military says
Ukrainians fend off Russian invasion in Kharkiv, Kyiv
Ukrainians fend off Russian invasion in Kharkiv, Kyiv
Ukrainian, Russian officials to meet in Belarus for talks
Ukrainian, Russian officials to meet in Belarus for talks
Three hospitalized after floor collapses at Colorado house party
Three hospitalized after floor collapses at Colorado house party
Donald Trump wins CPAC straw poll for 2024 Republican primary
Donald Trump wins CPAC straw poll for 2024 Republican primary
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement