Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 28, 2022 / 6:17 PM

Int'l Criminal Court launches probe of possible war crimes in Ukraine

By Don Jacobson
Int'l Criminal Court launches probe of possible war crimes in Ukraine
Ukrainians gather at a train at Kyiv Main Railway Station on Monday while attempting to flee the city amid escalating violence from the Russian invasion. Photo by Roman Pilipey/EPA-EFE

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court in The Hague announced Monday it is opening an investigation of possible war crimes committed in Ukraine from 2014 through Russia's ongoing invasion of the country.

Court prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan said that after reviewing preliminary findings covering the 2013-14 protests against pro-Russian former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, as well as the subsequent annexation of Crimea and battles with Russian-backed separatists in the Donbas region, there is enough evidence of war crimes to merit a prosecution.

Advertisement

The case also would include allegations of crimes against humanity stemming from the current invasion, Khan said.

The move was announced as Ukrainian officials claimed dozens of civilians were killed and wounded in the city of Kharkiv on Monday as Russian forces unleashed a major escalation of the violence.

RELATED Airbnb to provide free temporary housing for Ukrainian refugees

"I wish to announce that I have decided to proceed with opening an investigation into the situation in Ukraine, as rapidly as possible," the prosecutor said in an issued statement.

Though not a member state of International Criminal Court, Ukraine has accepted the court's jurisdiction in two applications -- one covering alleged crimes committed on Ukrainian territory from November 2013 to February 2014 and another extending the period on an open-ended basis from February 2014 onward.

Advertisement

The court completed an initial investigation of the applications in December 2020, but judges previously had not allowed the case to move forward. That changed Monday.

RELATED Treasury Department sanctions Central Bank of Russia, others

"I am satisfied that there is a reasonable basis to believe that both alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Ukraine in relation to the events already assessed during the preliminary examination by the office," Khan said.

"Given the expansion of the conflict in recent days, it is my intention that this investigation will also encompass any new alleged crimes falling within the jurisdiction of my office that are committed by any party to the conflict on any part of the territory of Ukraine," he added.

Evidence has been mounting that Russia is using indiscriminate cluster bomb munitions on Ukrainian cities, which are outlawed under international law.

RELATED Famously neutral Switzerland imposes sanctions against Russia in rare intervention

Amnesty International reported that a preschool in northeastern Ukraine was hit with a cluster bomb Friday while civilians took shelter inside. Three died in the attack, including a child, while another child was wounded, the group said.

The attack "appears to have been carried out by Russian forces, which were operating nearby, and which have a shameful record of using cluster munitions in populated areas," Amnesty said.

Advertisement

It was the fourth attack on a school during the invasion that has been verified by the group.

Latest Headlines

Russian rockets target Kharkiv; 1st round of cease-fire talks called 'difficult'
World News // 11 hours ago
Russian rockets target Kharkiv; 1st round of cease-fire talks called 'difficult'
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Rockets rained down on the strategic city of Kharkiv on Monday as Russian and Ukrainian negotiators held a "difficult" initial round of talks in Belarus aimed at halting the invasion.
Airbnb to provide free temporary housing for Ukrainian refugees
World News // 2 hours ago
Airbnb to provide free temporary housing for Ukrainian refugees
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- American vacation rental company Airbnb said Monday it would provide free temporary housing to as many as 100,000 refugees leaving Ukraine.
Ukraine official tells U.N.: Russian invasion parallels World War 2
World News // 7 hours ago
Ukraine official tells U.N.: Russian invasion parallels World War 2
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The permanent representative of Ukraine to the United Nations gave an impassioned speech Monday during the first emergency special session of the General Assembly since 1982 in which he drew parallels to the start of Wor
Treasury Department sanctions Central Bank of Russia, others
World News // 5 hours ago
Treasury Department sanctions Central Bank of Russia, others
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department sanctioned Russia's Central Bank on Monday along with its Direct Investment Fund, cutting off the institution from the U.S. dollar.
Famously neutral Switzerland imposes sanctions against Russia in rare intervention
World News // 6 hours ago
Famously neutral Switzerland imposes sanctions against Russia in rare intervention
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Switzerland, a country that's well-known for remaining neutral during conflicts, said on Monday that it also will impose economic sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine.
Ukranian 'dream' plane destroyed by Russia
World News // 6 hours ago
Ukranian 'dream' plane destroyed by Russia
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Russia destroyed the world's largest plane -- the Antonov AN-225 "Mriya" -- the Ukrainian Defense Industry reported. The legendary plane -- named "Dream" in Ukrainian -- was in service for more than 30 years.
U.S. closes embassy in Belarus and authorizes diplomats to leave Russia
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S. closes embassy in Belarus and authorizes diplomats to leave Russia
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday announced it would close its embassy in Belarus and authorized diplomats to voluntarily leave Russia amid the war in Ukraine.
Ukraine troops feared dead after cussing out invading Russians still alive, navy says
World News // 7 hours ago
Ukraine troops feared dead after cussing out invading Russians still alive, navy says
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A group of more than a dozen Ukrainian soldiers who were hailed as heroes last week -- after they died while cussing out invading Russian troops -- are, in fact, alive and well, Ukrainian officials said
New Zealand to drop isolation rule for arriving travelers vaccinated against COVID-19
World News // 8 hours ago
New Zealand to drop isolation rule for arriving travelers vaccinated against COVID-19
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- New Zealand will lift a COVID-19 travel requirement this week that says vaccinated travelers entering the country must isolate for a week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday.
Toyota halts operations in Japan after suspected cyberattack
World News // 9 hours ago
Toyota halts operations in Japan after suspected cyberattack
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Japanese automaker Toyota announced Monday that it would be shutting down production at all of its domestic plants for a day amid reports that one of its suppliers was hit by a cyberattack.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian rockets target Kharkiv; 1st round of cease-fire talks called 'difficult'
Russian rockets target Kharkiv; 1st round of cease-fire talks called 'difficult'
Japan hosting U.S. nuclear weapons 'unacceptable,' PM Kishida says
Japan hosting U.S. nuclear weapons 'unacceptable,' PM Kishida says
Ukraine troops feared dead after cussing out invading Russians still alive, navy says
Ukraine troops feared dead after cussing out invading Russians still alive, navy says
Donald Trump wins CPAC straw poll for 2024 Republican primary
Donald Trump wins CPAC straw poll for 2024 Republican primary
Ukraine official tells U.N.: Russian invasion parallels World War 2
Ukraine official tells U.N.: Russian invasion parallels World War 2
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement