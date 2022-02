The world's largest plane was destroyed during a Russian attack on a Ukrainian airfield near Kyiv. Photo courtesy of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba/ Twitter

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Russia destroyed the world's largest plane -- the Antonov AN-225 "Mriya" -- the Ukrainian Defense Industry reported. The legendary plane -- named "Dream" in Ukrainian -- was in service for more than 30 years and used to airlift humanitarian aid to countries. Advertisement

The plane was struck by Russian forces on Sunday while parked on an airfield near Kyiv. The Ukrainian Defense Industry said that it will be restored at the expense of Russia.

"It will cost over $3 billion to restore the plane, the restoration shall be time-consuming," the industry wrote in a statement. "Ukraine will make every effort to ensure that the aggressor state pays for these works."

Ukrainians and government officials expressed that the hope the plane symbolized will still live on.

"Russia may have destroyed our 'Mriya.' But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail!" Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on Sunday.

The Gostomel Airport was also damaged in enemy fire, according to Euronews.

The biggest plane in the world "Mriya" (The Dream) was destroyed by Russian occupants on an airfield near Kyiv. We will rebuild the plane. We will fulfill our dream of a strong, free, and democratic Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Gy6DN8E1VR— Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 27, 2022 Advertisement