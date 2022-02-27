Advertisement
World News
Feb. 27, 2022 / 2:36 PM / Updated at 2:57 PM

EU shuts down air space to Russia, bans state-run media outlets

By Daniel Uria
European Union President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday announced the bloc will block its airspace to Russia and ban Moscow's state-run media entities. Photo by Stephanie Lecocq/EPA-EFE

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The European Union and a growing roster of other nations on Sunday announced they will shut down their air space to Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

EU President Ursula von der Leyen announced the ban in a statement Sunday and officials from Canada, Sweden, Denmark Belgium, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Italy, Austria and Iceland also announced the closures of their airspace to Moscow.

Von der Leyen declared it a "watershed moment" as she issued a prohibition on all Russian-owned, Russain registered or Ruassin-controlled aircraft, as she condemned the "vicious attack" by Russia against its neighbor.

"These aircraft will no more be able to land in, take off or overfly the territory of the EU. This will apply to any plane owned, chartered or otherwise controlled by a Russian legal or natural person," she said. "So let me be very clear. Our airspace will be closed to every Russian plane -- and that includes the private jets of oligarchs."

Britain, Poland, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia previously took similar steps.

In another "unprecedented step" von der Leyen said the bloc would also ban the "Kremlin's media machine" including state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik as well as their subsidiaries in EU territories.

She said the EU was developing tools to "ban their toxic and harmful disinformation" in Europe in order to ensure that they will "no longer be able to spread their lies to justify [Russian President Vladimir Putin's] war and to saw division in our Union."

The EU also extended sanctions to Belarus, saying President Alexander Lukashenko and his regime are "complicit" in the violence against Ukraine.

"We will target the other aggressor in this war -- Lukashenko's regime," said von der Leyen.

Under the sanctions, the bloc will restrict Belarus' "most important sectors," stopping exports of products such as mineral fuels, tobacco, wood, timber, cement, iron and steel as well as extending restrictions on dual-use goods previously imposed on Russia.

It will also sanction Belarusians helping the Russian war effort.

These sanctions come along with previously announced penalties against Russia, excluding its banks from the SWIFT international payment network and banning the transactions of Russia's central bank while freezing all of its assets and targeting the assets of Russian oligarchs.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Sunday also announced it would join the United States, Canada and the EU in blocking Russian banks from SWIFT and would freeze financial assets and other key government officials, broadcaster NHK reported.

Von der Leyen extended support to Ukraine in Sunday's statement, saying the EU will "for the first time ever" finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and other equipment to a country under attack and is "mobilizing every effort and every Euro" to host and take care of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war.

"President [Volodymyr] Zelensky's leadership and his bravery and the resilience of the Ukrainian people are outstanding and impressive. They are an inspiration to us all," she said. "We welcome with open arms those Ukrainians who have to flee from Putin's bombs and I am proud of the warm welcome that Europeans have given them."

