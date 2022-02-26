Advertisement
World News
Feb. 26, 2022 / 9:40 AM

Street fighting intensifies in Kyiv in resistance to Russian invasion

By Sommer Brokaw
Street fighting intensifies in Kyiv in resistance to Russian invasion
Damages at a high-rise apartment block which was hit Saturday by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Street fighting intensified Saturday as Ukrainian defense forces resisted the Russian invasion and battled to keep control of the capital, Kyiv.

Bursts of gunfire and explosions could be heard in the heart of the city, Maidan Nezalezhnosti, The New York Times reported. The location, also known as Independence Square, was also the site of 2014 Ukrainian protests that led to the toppling of a pro-Moscow government.

Advertisement

Fighting raged early Saturday morning in Victory Square, a little over a mile from the city center Maidan square, around the city's train station and along a central thoroughfare, Bohdan Khmelnitsy Street, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

As fighting continued to slow the Russian advance, a bridge was blown up on the Kyiv-Zhytomyr highway, killing one child and injuring four people, the Ukrainian news outlet reported.

RELATED U.S. Embassy warns Americans to seek shelter in Ukraine

Altogether, 35 people, including two children, were injured by enemy combat operations in Kyiv as of Saturday morning, amid several fights, according to Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

At least six people were injured when Russian rocket fire struck a high-rise apartment building in Kyiv, the Ukrainian government's emergency services said in an update with images and video showing extensive damage to the building, including outer walls torn away completely.

Advertisement

Ukrainian troops were fighting to hold onto Kyiv after Russia established attack lines, along with the two other cities, including Kharkiv in the northeast and Kherson in the south.

RELATED U.S., Canada join EU in imposing direct sanctions on Putin, Lavrov

Since the Russian forces invaded Ukraine late Thursday, 198 civilians have been killed, including three children, and another 1,115 civilians have been injured, including 33 children, Ukraine's health minister said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address Saturday morning he has no plans on the army backing down despite "fake information online."

""There's a lot of fake information online that I call on our army to lay down arms, and that there's an evacuation," he said. "I'm here. We won't lay down our arms. We will defend our state, our territory, our Ukraine, our children."

RELATED Maks Chmerkovskiy in Ukraine: 'The situation is pretty dire'

Scenes from the Russian war on Ukraine

Ukrainians rest in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter on , February 24 as Russian forces advanced on the capital city. Photo by Oleksandr Khomenko/ UPI | License Photo

RELATED Scores of Ukraine civilians -- some with babies and pets -- seek shelter from Russian attack

RELATED NATO deploys forces, warns Russian aggression 'goes far beyond Ukraine'

Latest Headlines

U.S. Embassy warns Americans to seek shelter in Ukraine
World News // 10 hours ago
U.S. Embassy warns Americans to seek shelter in Ukraine
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine warned Americans in the country to seek shelter during the "highly volatile" invasion of the country."
Zelensky says Russia targeting orphanages, plans to assault Kyiv at night
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky says Russia targeting orphanages, plans to assault Kyiv at night
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late on Friday that Russian troops had targeted orphanages and schools while moving toward Kyiv.
Russia vetos U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Ukraine invasion
World News // 14 hours ago
Russia vetos U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Ukraine invasion
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Russia on Friday vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution condemning the country's invasion of Ukraine.
NATO deploys forces, warns Russian aggression 'goes far beyond Ukraine'
World News // 1 day ago
NATO deploys forces, warns Russian aggression 'goes far beyond Ukraine'
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday that the organization is deploying forces, accusing Russia of aggression and rhetoric that "goes far beyond Ukraine."
Slain Ukrainian guards deemed heroes for defiant stand on Snake Island
World News // 19 hours ago
Slain Ukrainian guards deemed heroes for defiant stand on Snake Island
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A group of 13 Ukrainian border guards killed by Russian forces after defending a remote island in the Black Sea will receive the honorary title of "Hero of Ukraine," President Volodymyr Zelensky announced.
Delta Air Lines suspends agreement with Russia's Aeroflot
World News // 20 hours ago
Delta Air Lines suspends agreement with Russia's Aeroflot
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Delta Air Lines said Friday it is suspending its codeshare agreement with Russia's national airline, Aeroflot, amid that country's ongoing military campaign in Ukraine.
11 Korean vehicles win top safety awards in U.S.
World News // 21 hours ago
11 Korean vehicles win top safety awards in U.S.
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Eleven South Korean vehicles have won the top safety awards in the United States, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety announced.
Ukraine central bank limits withdrawals, suspends markets after Russian invasion
World News // 22 hours ago
Ukraine central bank limits withdrawals, suspends markets after Russian invasion
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Ukraine's central bank has suspended the currency market in the Eastern European country and took additional steps to limit withdrawals of cash and stop issuing foreign currencies.
Scores of Ukraine civilians -- some with babies and pets -- seek shelter from Russian attack
World News // 23 hours ago
Scores of Ukraine civilians -- some with babies and pets -- seek shelter from Russian attack
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Thousands of terrified civilians are seeking shelter across Ukraine as Russian bombs and rocket fire rain down on various parts of the country, with many taking to social media to appeal to foreign leaders for help.
China's Xi Jinping tells Vladimir Putin to negotiate with Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
China's Xi Jinping tells Vladimir Putin to negotiate with Ukraine
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping urged Russia's Vladimir Putin to end the Ukraine crisis through negotiation during a phone call Friday afternoon, China's state-run media reported.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China's Xi Jinping tells Vladimir Putin to negotiate with Ukraine
China's Xi Jinping tells Vladimir Putin to negotiate with Ukraine
Couple sue Tenn. after being denied adoption services because they are Jewish
Couple sue Tenn. after being denied adoption services because they are Jewish
Slain Ukrainian guards deemed heroes for defiant stand on Snake Island
Slain Ukrainian guards deemed heroes for defiant stand on Snake Island
Curtis Reeves found not guilty for Florida movie theater shooting death
Curtis Reeves found not guilty for Florida movie theater shooting death
CDC changes COVID-19 guidelines for masks
CDC changes COVID-19 guidelines for masks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement