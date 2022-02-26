Advertisement
World News
Feb. 26, 2022 / 9:03 PM

Russia blocks Twitter access for some users, company says

By Calley Hair
1/2
Russia blocks Twitter access for some users, company says
Demonstrators hold signs and flags during a protest in Tel Aviv, Israel, in support of Ukraine after the Russian invasion and massive military operation on Saturday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Russia is reportedly blocking access to Twitter as users criticize the country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

"We're aware that Twitter is being restricted for some people in Russia and are working to keep our service safe and accessible," Twitter Support stated on Saturday.

Advertisement

The statement was retweeted by the company's public policy account, which added that Twitter believes "people should have free and open access to the Internet, which is particularly important during times of crisis."

A Twitter representative declined to answer an inquiry from The Washington Post as to whether Russian authorities gave the company a reason for the shutdowns.

RELATED U.S., some European nations and Canada to exclude Russia from SWIFT payments

Protestors took to the streets in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other Russian cities to demonstrate their opposition to aggression in Ukraine after President Vladmir Putin declared war on Thursday. Russian police arrested more than 1,800 protestors on Thursday and another 500 on Friday.

The restriction of the social media platform in Russia adds to the mounting pressure on technology companies to wield their tremendous power to sway the Ukrainian conflict against Russia.

On Friday, Ukrainian digital minister Mykhailo Fedorov sent an exclamation point-filled letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook asking him to block the Apple Store for citizens of the Russian Federation, claiming it could help sway Russian opinion against the war.

Advertisement
RELATED Lawmakers, bars and liquor stores call for Russian vodka boycott

"In 2022, modern technology is perhaps the best answer to the tanks, multiple rocket launchers and missiles," Federov wrote.

"I appeal to you and I am sure that you will not only hear, but also do everything possible to protect Ukraine, Europe, and finally the entire democratic world from bloody authoritarian aggression -- to stop supplying Apple service and products to the Russian Federation, including blocking access to App store!"

RELATED U.N.: Over 150,000 Ukrainians have crossed border into neighboring countries

RELATED Anti-war protests break out in Russian streets amid social media restrictions

Latest Headlines

U.S., some European nations and Canada to exclude Russia from SWIFT payments
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S., some European nations and Canada to exclude Russia from SWIFT payments
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The United States with some European nations and Canada issued a joint statement Saturday announcing that Russia would be excluded from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication network.
Lawmakers, bars and liquor stores call for Russian vodka boycott
World News // 3 hours ago
Lawmakers, bars and liquor stores call for Russian vodka boycott
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Bars and liquor stores across North America are announcing boycotts of Russian-made vodka and spirits as the country continues its aggression in Ukraine.
Germany to send lethal munitions to Ukraine in policy reversal
World News // 5 hours ago
Germany to send lethal munitions to Ukraine in policy reversal
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Germany will send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger missiles to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Saturday, marking a reversal of Germany's policy of never sending lethal munitions to warzones.
Biden administration expands authorizations for business in Afghanistan
World News // 5 hours ago
Biden administration expands authorizations for business in Afghanistan
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Senior Biden administration officials have issued a license to expand authorizations for business transactions in Afghanistan in effort to address financial crisis amid sanctions.
U.N.: Over 150,000 Ukrainians have crossed border into neighboring countries
World News // 8 hours ago
U.N.: Over 150,000 Ukrainians have crossed border into neighboring countries
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- More than 150,000 refugees have crossed from Ukraine into neighboring countries, the United Nations said Saturday.
Russia's advance in Ukraine slows amid street fighting resistance
World News // 12 hours ago
Russia's advance in Ukraine slows amid street fighting resistance
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Street fighting intensified Saturday as Ukrainian defense forces resisted the Russian invasion and battled to keep control of the capital, Kyiv.
Anti-war protests break out in Russian streets amid social media restrictions
World News // 10 hours ago
Anti-war protests break out in Russian streets amid social media restrictions
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Several Russian citizens have taken to the streets in protest against the Russia-Ukraine war and been arrested as their country's communication regulator restricts social media access.
U.S. Embassy warns Americans to seek shelter in Ukraine
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S. Embassy warns Americans to seek shelter in Ukraine
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine warned Americans in the country to seek shelter during the "highly volatile" invasion of the country."
Zelensky says Russia targeting orphanages, plans to assault Kyiv at night
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky says Russia targeting orphanages, plans to assault Kyiv at night
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late on Friday that Russian troops had targeted orphanages and schools while moving toward Kyiv.
Russia vetos U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Ukraine invasion
World News // 1 day ago
Russia vetos U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Ukraine invasion
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Russia on Friday vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution condemning the country's invasion of Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 adults, 2 children in apparent murder-suicide in Texas
2 adults, 2 children in apparent murder-suicide in Texas
Curtis Reeves found not guilty for Florida movie theater shooting death
Curtis Reeves found not guilty for Florida movie theater shooting death
Russia's advance in Ukraine slows amid street fighting resistance
Russia's advance in Ukraine slows amid street fighting resistance
Trump places fault for Russia invasion of Ukraine on Biden during CPAC speech
Trump places fault for Russia invasion of Ukraine on Biden during CPAC speech
Anti-war protests break out in Russian streets amid social media restrictions
Anti-war protests break out in Russian streets amid social media restrictions
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement