Germany to send lethal munitions to Ukraine in policy reversal

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L), pictured on Feb. 14, 2022 with Ukrainian President President Volodymyr Zelensky, announced Saturday that he would authorize a shipment of lethal munitions to Ukraine to aid in the defense against Russia's invasion. Photo by Ukraine Presidency Office/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Germany will send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger missiles to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Saturday, marking a reversal of Germany's long-standing policy of never sending lethal munitions to warzones. The pivot came after weeks of resistance in Berlin despite growing pressure from NATO and the EU as President Vladimir Putin escalated Russian aggression in Ukraine. Advertisement

Russia's invasion "marks a turning point," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said In a statement posted to Twitter.

"It threatens our entire post-war order. In this situation, it is our duty to do our utmost to support Ukraine in defending itself against Putin's invading army," Scholz said.

The weapons will be delivered "as soon as possible," a government spokesperson added in a statement to Politico.

The shift comes as governments across Europe and North America are announcing financial aid packages and shipments of military equipment to Ukraine, where forces have been fighting off a formal invasion since late Thursday.

Until recently, Germany's refusal to offer military aid to Ukraine was the subject of frustration and some derision among eastern European leaders. In an interview with Financial Times last month, Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks had called Germany's actions "immoral and hypocritical."

Advertisement

"It's driving a division line between west and east in Europe," Pabriks said.

A large portion of the continent's weapons and ammunition are manufactured by German companies, giving Berlin legal control over their transfer to Ukraine even if those offers come from other European countries.

A shipment of old German howitzers -- sold from Germany to Finland, then from Finland to Estonia -- was blocked by Germany in January, despite Estonia's expressed desire to offer them to Ukraine as military aid. Germany's reversal means that Estonia will be permitted to make the transfer.

Germany has also already committed to sending 5,000 helmets and a field hospital to Ukraine.

Scholz issued his announcement a few hours after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said President Joe Biden had authorized $350 million in emergency assistance for Ukraine. The White House has also asked Congress to pass a $6.4 billion aid package.

Across Europe, allies are already mobilizing to help Ukraine fend off Russia's attack.

Estonia and Latvia are trucking in fuel, weapons and medical supplies, while Poland is sending ammunition. The Czech Republic is delivering guns and ammunition. Slovakia is providing ammunition, diesel and kerosene.

The Netherlands said Saturday it would send 200 highly requested Stinger anti-aircraft defense systems, as Belgium announced it would supply 2,000 machine guns and 3,800 tons of fuel.

Advertisement

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will additionally ban Russian planes from their airspace, their leaders announced on Twitter on Saturday.

"We invite all EU countries to do the same," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas tweeted. "There is no place for planes of the aggressor state in democratic skies."