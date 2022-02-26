Advertisement
World News
Feb. 26, 2022 / 5:07 PM

Germany to send lethal munitions to Ukraine in policy reversal

By Calley Hair
Germany to send lethal munitions to Ukraine in policy reversal
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L), pictured on Feb. 14, 2022 with Ukrainian President President Volodymyr Zelensky, announced Saturday that he would authorize a shipment of lethal munitions to Ukraine to aid in the defense against Russia's invasion. Photo by Ukraine Presidency Office/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Germany will send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger missiles to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Saturday, marking a reversal of Germany's long-standing policy of never sending lethal munitions to warzones.

The pivot came after weeks of resistance in Berlin despite growing pressure from NATO and the EU as President Vladimir Putin escalated Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Advertisement

Russia's invasion "marks a turning point," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said In a statement posted to Twitter.

"It threatens our entire post-war order. In this situation, it is our duty to do our utmost to support Ukraine in defending itself against Putin's invading army," Scholz said.

RELATED U.N.: Over 150,000 Ukrainians have crossed border into neighboring countries

The weapons will be delivered "as soon as possible," a government spokesperson added in a statement to Politico.

The shift comes as governments across Europe and North America are announcing financial aid packages and shipments of military equipment to Ukraine, where forces have been fighting off a formal invasion since late Thursday.

Until recently, Germany's refusal to offer military aid to Ukraine was the subject of frustration and some derision among eastern European leaders. In an interview with Financial Times last month, Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks had called Germany's actions "immoral and hypocritical."

Advertisement
RELATED Anti-war protests break out in Russian streets amid social media restrictions

"It's driving a division line between west and east in Europe," Pabriks said.

A large portion of the continent's weapons and ammunition are manufactured by German companies, giving Berlin legal control over their transfer to Ukraine even if those offers come from other European countries.

A shipment of old German howitzers -- sold from Germany to Finland, then from Finland to Estonia -- was blocked by Germany in January, despite Estonia's expressed desire to offer them to Ukraine as military aid. Germany's reversal means that Estonia will be permitted to make the transfer.

RELATED United States authorizes up to $350M to help Ukraine fend off Russia

Germany has also already committed to sending 5,000 helmets and a field hospital to Ukraine.

Scholz issued his announcement a few hours after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said President Joe Biden had authorized $350 million in emergency assistance for Ukraine. The White House has also asked Congress to pass a $6.4 billion aid package.

Across Europe, allies are already mobilizing to help Ukraine fend off Russia's attack.

Estonia and Latvia are trucking in fuel, weapons and medical supplies, while Poland is sending ammunition. The Czech Republic is delivering guns and ammunition. Slovakia is providing ammunition, diesel and kerosene.

The Netherlands said Saturday it would send 200 highly requested Stinger anti-aircraft defense systems, as Belgium announced it would supply 2,000 machine guns and 3,800 tons of fuel.

Advertisement

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will additionally ban Russian planes from their airspace, their leaders announced on Twitter on Saturday.

"We invite all EU countries to do the same," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas tweeted. "There is no place for planes of the aggressor state in democratic skies."

Latest Headlines

Biden administration expands authorizations for business in Afghanistan
World News // 58 minutes ago
Biden administration expands authorizations for business in Afghanistan
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Senior Biden administration officials have issued a license to expand authorizations for business transactions in Afghanistan in effort to address financial crisis amid sanctions.
U.N.: Over 150,000 Ukrainians have crossed border into neighboring countries
World News // 3 hours ago
U.N.: Over 150,000 Ukrainians have crossed border into neighboring countries
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- More than 150,000 refugees have crossed from Ukraine into neighboring countries, the United Nations said Saturday.
Russia's advance in Ukraine slows amid street fighting resistance
World News // 8 hours ago
Russia's advance in Ukraine slows amid street fighting resistance
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Street fighting intensified Saturday as Ukrainian defense forces resisted the Russian invasion and battled to keep control of the capital, Kyiv.
Anti-war protests break out in Russian streets amid social media restrictions
World News // 5 hours ago
Anti-war protests break out in Russian streets amid social media restrictions
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Several Russian citizens have taken to the streets in protest against the Russia-Ukraine war and been arrested as their country's communication regulator restricts social media access.
U.S. Embassy warns Americans to seek shelter in Ukraine
World News // 17 hours ago
U.S. Embassy warns Americans to seek shelter in Ukraine
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine warned Americans in the country to seek shelter during the "highly volatile" invasion of the country."
Zelensky says Russia targeting orphanages, plans to assault Kyiv at night
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky says Russia targeting orphanages, plans to assault Kyiv at night
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late on Friday that Russian troops had targeted orphanages and schools while moving toward Kyiv.
Russia vetos U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Ukraine invasion
World News // 21 hours ago
Russia vetos U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Ukraine invasion
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Russia on Friday vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution condemning the country's invasion of Ukraine.
NATO deploys forces, warns Russian aggression 'goes far beyond Ukraine'
World News // 1 day ago
NATO deploys forces, warns Russian aggression 'goes far beyond Ukraine'
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday that the organization is deploying forces, accusing Russia of aggression and rhetoric that "goes far beyond Ukraine."
Slain Ukrainian guards deemed heroes for defiant stand on Snake Island
World News // 1 day ago
Slain Ukrainian guards deemed heroes for defiant stand on Snake Island
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A group of 13 Ukrainian border guards killed by Russian forces after defending a remote island in the Black Sea will receive the honorary title of "Hero of Ukraine," President Volodymyr Zelensky announced.
Delta Air Lines suspends agreement with Russia's Aeroflot
World News // 1 day ago
Delta Air Lines suspends agreement with Russia's Aeroflot
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Delta Air Lines said Friday it is suspending its codeshare agreement with Russia's national airline, Aeroflot, amid that country's ongoing military campaign in Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 adults, 2 children in apparent murder-suicide in Texas
2 adults, 2 children in apparent murder-suicide in Texas
Curtis Reeves found not guilty for Florida movie theater shooting death
Curtis Reeves found not guilty for Florida movie theater shooting death
Russia's advance in Ukraine slows amid street fighting resistance
Russia's advance in Ukraine slows amid street fighting resistance
Russia vetos U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Ukraine invasion
Russia vetos U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Ukraine invasion
Anti-war protests break out in Russian streets amid social media restrictions
Anti-war protests break out in Russian streets amid social media restrictions
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement