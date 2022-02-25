Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 25, 2022 / 9:15 AM

China's Xi Jinping tells Vladimir Putin to negotiate with Ukraine

By Thomas Maresca
China's Xi Jinping tells Vladimir Putin to negotiate with Ukraine
Chinese President Xi Jinping urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to resolve the crisis in Ukraine through negotiation during a phone call Friday, according to Chinese state media. Kremlin Pool Photo by Alexei Druzhnin/Sputnik/EPA-EFE                      

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping urged Russia's Vladimir Putin to end the Ukraine crisis through negotiation during a phone call Friday afternoon, China's state-run media reported.

Xi said that it was necessary to "abandon the Cold War mentality" and called for the countries to "form a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism through negotiations," according to a readout of the call broadcast on CCTV and carried by news agency Xinhua.

Advertisement

"China's basic position on respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries and abiding by the purposes and principles of the charter of the United Nations is consistent," Xi told Putin, according to the reports.

Putin argued that the United States and NATO have "long ignored Russia's reasonable security concerns" and have "continuously pushed forward military deployments to the East."

RELATED Russia-Ukraine crisis: NATO holds emergency meeting to weigh next steps

The Russian president added that he is willing to have high-level dialogue with Ukraine, according to the readout.

The call came as Russia and China have been pursuing closer ties, with Putin making a rare trip abroad to meet with Xi ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The two leaders had a lengthy meeting and issued a joint statement declaring "no limits" to their cooperation and calling for a halt to NATO expansion.

Advertisement

China also lifted all its wheat-import sanctions on Russia on Thursday, extending a financial lifeline amid a wave of sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.

RELATED Officials: Rockets strike Kyiv amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

Beijing has avoided taking sides on the Ukraine crisis and has refused to call Russia's actions an invasion, instead shifting blame to the United States for heightening tensions and sparking panic.

"The U.S. has been increasing tensions and hyping up war for some time," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a press briefing on Thursday.

"Those who follow the U.S.' lead in fanning up flames and then shifting the blame onto others are truly irresponsible," she said. "As the culprit, the person who started the fire should think about how to put it out as soon as possible."

RELATED Ukraine ambassador asks South Korea for help against Russian cyberattacks

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a press briefing on Wednesday that China and Russia were seeking to create a "profoundly illiberal" world order together.

"It is an order that is in many ways destructive rather than additive," he said.

Price added that every country "has an obligation to use any influence it has" to urge Russia to back down and de-escalate.

"You will have to ask [China] whether they have used their own considerable influence with the Russian Federation to that end," he said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Russia says it's ready to talk with Ukraine as invasion focuses on Kyiv in 2nd day
World News // 5 hours ago
Russia says it's ready to talk with Ukraine as invasion focuses on Kyiv in 2nd day
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Invading Russian troops moved closer to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Friday -- the second day of Moscow's military campaign -- and rocket fire rained down across the country as citizens sought shelter from the bombs.
Ukraine ambassador asks South Korea for help against Russian cyberattacks
World News // 2 hours ago
Ukraine ambassador asks South Korea for help against Russian cyberattacks
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Ukrainian Ambassador to South Korea Dmytro Ponomarenko on Friday called for Seoul to use its technological expertise to help Ukraine defend against further cyberattacks from Russia.
Russia-Ukraine crisis: NATO holds emergency meeting to weigh next steps
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia-Ukraine crisis: NATO holds emergency meeting to weigh next steps
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- NATO leaders and heads of member states will convene an emergency meeting on Friday to address the latest developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine and pledge security for nations close to the combat zone.
U.S. military turns over land on former bases to South Korea
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S. military turns over land on former bases to South Korea
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The United States transferred several parcels of land from former U.S. military bases to South Korea, officials from both countries announced on Friday.
Ukrainian president says he's Russia's 'number 1 target'
World News // 11 hours ago
Ukrainian president says he's Russia's 'number 1 target'
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told his country in an early Friday address that Russian saboteurs had entered the capital Kyiv and that he was Russia's "number one target."
EU, Australia, Taiwan, Japan hit Russia again with sanctions over Ukraine invasion
World News // 8 hours ago
EU, Australia, Taiwan, Japan hit Russia again with sanctions over Ukraine invasion
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The European Union, Australia, Taiwan and Japan leveled sanctions Friday against Russia with heavy restrictions to chip makers over its invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine reclaims key military airport; Russian troops seize Chernobyl
World News // 16 hours ago
Ukraine reclaims key military airport; Russian troops seize Chernobyl
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials on Thursday said they reclaimed a key military airport as Russian special forces captured locations in the country including the Chernobyl power plant.
British police officer cleared of rape charge
World News // 18 hours ago
British police officer cleared of rape charge
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A British police officer was cleared of a rape accusation Thursday, after prosecutors dropped the case after failing to produce any evidence.
Pakistani-American sentenced to death in beheading of diplomat's daughter
World News // 18 hours ago
Pakistani-American sentenced to death in beheading of diplomat's daughter
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A Pakistan court sentenced Zahir Jaffer to death Thursday for killing a diplomat's daughter in a beheading case that drew attention to lack of protection for domestic violence victims.
British union says rail workers will strike next week across London tube network
World News // 19 hours ago
British union says rail workers will strike next week across London tube network
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A British union said Thursday that as many as 10,000 rail workers across London's underground will walk out in a labor strike next week -- protests that are expected to disrupt tube service for at least two days.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine reclaims key military airport; Russian troops seize Chernobyl
Ukraine reclaims key military airport; Russian troops seize Chernobyl
Biden unveils new sanctions on Russia, says Putin wants to revive Soviet Union
Biden unveils new sanctions on Russia, says Putin wants to revive Soviet Union
NATO slams Russian invasion of Ukraine as 'brutal act of war,' activates defense plan
NATO slams Russian invasion of Ukraine as 'brutal act of war,' activates defense plan
Fighting between Russian, Ukrainian forces reported across country; casualties unclear
Fighting between Russian, Ukrainian forces reported across country; casualties unclear
China OKs all imports of Russian wheat amid Ukraine crisis
China OKs all imports of Russian wheat amid Ukraine crisis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement