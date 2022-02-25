Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 25, 2022 / 7:39 AM

Ukraine ambassador asks South Korea for help against Russian cyberattacks

By Thomas Maresca
Ukraine ambassador asks South Korea for help against Russian cyberattacks
Ukrainian ambassador to South Korea Dmytro Ponomarenko appealed from Seoul on Friday to help guard against Russian cyberattacks in Ukraine. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Ukrainian Ambassador to South Korea Dmytro Ponomarenko on Friday called for Seoul to use its technological expertise to help Ukraine defend against further cyberattacks from Russia.

The call for help came after a number of Ukrainian government websites were targeted by hackers. The attacks began on Wednesday before Russian forces invaded Ukraine and continued into Thursday.

Advertisement

"We would also be grateful if the Republic of Korea, being a highly developed hi-tech country, gave us a hand in strengthening our cybersecurity capabilities," Ponomarenko said at a press conference attended by embassy officials from several countries in Seoul, according to Yonhap. The Republic of Korea is South Korea's official name.

On Thursday, cybersecurity firm ESET reported that cyberattacks by a new data-wiping malware had struck computers in hundreds of organizations in Ukraine. That assault came after waves of distributed denial of service attacks knocked key government and bank websites offline as Russia began its invasion.

RELATED Officials: Rockets strike Kyiv amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

President Joe Biden said at the White House on Thursday that the United States was ready for Russian cyber warfare.

"If Russia pursues cyberattacks against our companies, our critical infrastructure, we are prepared to respond," Biden said. "For months, we have been working closely with the private sector to harden their cyber defenses [and] sharpen our ability to respond to Russian cyberattacks as well."

Advertisement

The Japanese government also warned of the threat of cyberattacks in retaliation for sanctions against Russia, as the country's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno urged domestic companies and organizations to be on their guard, according to The Mainichi.

RELATED U.S. imposes sweeping export restrictions on technology to Russia

Ponomarenko thanked South Korean President Moon Jae-in for speaking out in support of Ukraine and joining international sanctions efforts against Russia. Moon said Thursday that the "sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine must be guaranteed."

"The Republic of Korea, as a responsible member of the international community, will support and participate in the efforts of the international community, including economic sanctions, to deter armed aggression and resolve the situation peacefully," Moon said, in remarks reported by his spokesperson.

South Korea has not announced unilateral sanctions against Russia.

RELATED Ukrainian president says he's Russia's 'number 1 target'

The Ukrainian envoy also said Friday that his country needed military assistance ranging from weapons to fuel to protective gear in order to "counter the biggest army in the continent."

Crisis in Ukraine

Protestors gathered outside of the Russian Embassy to demonstrate against the Russian military invasion of Ukraine, in Washington D.C., on February 24, 2022. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

u

Latest Headlines

Officials: Rockets strike Kyiv amid Russian invasion of Ukraine
World News // 3 hours ago
Officials: Rockets strike Kyiv amid Russian invasion of Ukraine
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said Friday that Russia has attacked civilian targets including Kyiv as its invasion enters its second day and troops advance on the populated capital city.
Russia-Ukraine crisis: NATO holds emergency meeting to weigh next steps
World News // 48 minutes ago
Russia-Ukraine crisis: NATO holds emergency meeting to weigh next steps
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- NATO leaders and heads of member states will convene an emergency meeting on Friday to address the latest developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine and pledge security for nations close to the combat zone.
U.S. military turns over land on former bases to South Korea
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S. military turns over land on former bases to South Korea
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The United States transferred several parcels of land from former U.S. military bases to South Korea, officials from both countries announced on Friday.
Ukrainian president says he's Russia's 'number 1 target'
World News // 10 hours ago
Ukrainian president says he's Russia's 'number 1 target'
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told his country in an early Friday address that Russian saboteurs had entered the capital Kyiv and that he was Russia's "number one target."
EU, Australia, Taiwan, Japan hit Russia again with sanctions over Ukraine invasion
World News // 7 hours ago
EU, Australia, Taiwan, Japan hit Russia again with sanctions over Ukraine invasion
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The European Union, Australia, Taiwan and Japan leveled sanctions Friday against Russia with heavy restrictions to chip makers over its invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine reclaims key military airport; Russian troops seize Chernobyl
World News // 15 hours ago
Ukraine reclaims key military airport; Russian troops seize Chernobyl
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials on Thursday said they reclaimed a key military airport as Russian special forces captured locations in the country including the Chernobyl power plant.
British police officer cleared of rape charge
World News // 16 hours ago
British police officer cleared of rape charge
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A British police officer was cleared of a rape accusation Thursday, after prosecutors dropped the case after failing to produce any evidence.
Pakistani-American sentenced to death in beheading of diplomat's daughter
World News // 17 hours ago
Pakistani-American sentenced to death in beheading of diplomat's daughter
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A Pakistan court sentenced Zahir Jaffer to death Thursday for killing a diplomat's daughter in a beheading case that drew attention to lack of protection for domestic violence victims.
British union says rail workers will strike next week across London tube network
World News // 17 hours ago
British union says rail workers will strike next week across London tube network
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A British union said Thursday that as many as 10,000 rail workers across London's underground will walk out in a labor strike next week -- protests that are expected to disrupt tube service for at least two days.
British PM Boris Johnson details sanctions against Russia
World News // 18 hours ago
British PM Boris Johnson details sanctions against Russia
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "dictator" and "blood-stained aggressor" in an address to Parliament Thursday, while detailing new sanctions against Russia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine reclaims key military airport; Russian troops seize Chernobyl
Ukraine reclaims key military airport; Russian troops seize Chernobyl
Biden unveils new sanctions on Russia, says Putin wants to revive Soviet Union
Biden unveils new sanctions on Russia, says Putin wants to revive Soviet Union
NATO slams Russian invasion of Ukraine as 'brutal act of war,' activates defense plan
NATO slams Russian invasion of Ukraine as 'brutal act of war,' activates defense plan
Fighting between Russian, Ukrainian forces reported across country; casualties unclear
Fighting between Russian, Ukrainian forces reported across country; casualties unclear
China OKs all imports of Russian wheat amid Ukraine crisis
China OKs all imports of Russian wheat amid Ukraine crisis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement