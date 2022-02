Protestors gathered outside of the Russian Embassy to demonstrate against the Russian military invasion of Ukraine, in Washington D.C., on February 24, 2022. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- NATO leaders and heads of member states will convene an emergency meeting on Friday to address the latest developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine and pledge security for nations close to the combat zone. U.S. President joe Biden and other Western leaders will take part in the meeting, which will take place remotely and is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. EST. The opening remarks at the meeting will be streamed live on the NATO webpage. Advertisement

At Friday's meeting, leaders are expected to talk about the next moves to counter Moscow as Russian forces keep up their assault on Ukraine and move closer to the capital Kyiv. Fighting reached Kyiv's northern suburbs while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for more international help and stronger economic sanctions.

Ukrainian officials said on Friday that civilian locations in Kyiv have already been hit by Russian rocket fire.

Biden will attend the NATO meeting from the Situation Room in the White House, according to his schedule. The president said in a national address on Thursday that NATO would "affirm our solidarity and to map out the next steps we will take to further strengthen all aspects of our NATO alliance."

The 30-member alliance said that Friday's meeting will be chaired by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and there will be a press briefing afterward.

When asked Thursday if NATO would respond and how many U.S. troops would be involved, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said no decision has been made.

"That's really up to NATO," she told reporters. "As you know, we have a number of troops -- thousands of troops that are on call. But that is a decision to be made by the NATO Alliance."

