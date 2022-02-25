Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 25, 2022 / 7:54 PM

Russia vetos U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Ukraine invasion

By Danielle Haynes
1/5
Russia vetos U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Ukraine invasion
Russian Ambassador to United Nations Vassily Nebenzia exercises his country's veto power as one of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council during a vote on a resolution intended to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand the withdrawal of all Russian troops at United Nations headquarters in New York City on Friday. Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Russia on Friday vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution condemning the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, was the only person to vote against the resolution, with 11 countries voting in favor.

Advertisement

As one of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, Russia -- along with China, France, Britain and the United States -- have the power to veto any resolution regardless of its international support.

Three countries -- China, India and the United Arab Emirates -- abstained from voting during the meeting in New York City. China has been reluctant to criticize Russia's invasion, which began Thursday, but Chinese President Xi Jinping encouraged Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the crisis with Ukraine.

The U.N. General Assembly is now expected to take up the resolution for consideration.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield criticized Russia's veto, saying the country "will not veto accountability."

"Russia can veto this resolution, but cannot veto our voices," she tweeted.

Speaking before the U.N. Security Council, Thomas-Greenfield accused Russia of inflicting "untold suffering" on Ukrainian civilians.

"Russia's latest attack on our most fundamental principles is so bold, so brazen that it threatens our international system as we know it. We have a solemn obligation to not look away," she said.

Advertisement

"Russia chose to violate Ukraine's sovereignty, to violate international law, to violate the U.N. charter."

Scenes from the Russian war on Ukraine

Ukrainians rest in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter on , February 24 as Russian forces advanced on the capital city. Photo by Oleksandr Khomenko/ UPI | License Photo

Read More

U.S., Canada join EU in imposing direct sanctions on Putin, Lavrov S.D. Gov. Noem says Biden's Ukraine response shows 'weakness' in CPAC speech Eurovision bars Russia from 2022 competition

Latest Headlines

Zelensky says Russia targeting orphanages, plans to assault Kyiv at night
World News // 15 hours ago
Zelensky says Russia targeting orphanages, plans to assault Kyiv at night
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late on Friday that Russian troops had targeted orphanages and schools while moving toward Kyiv.
NATO deploys forces, warns Russian aggression 'goes far beyond Ukraine'
World News // 13 hours ago
NATO deploys forces, warns Russian aggression 'goes far beyond Ukraine'
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday that the organization is deploying forces, accusing Russia of aggression and rhetoric that "goes far beyond Ukraine."
Slain Ukrainian guards deemed heroes for defiant stand on Snake Island
World News // 6 hours ago
Slain Ukrainian guards deemed heroes for defiant stand on Snake Island
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A group of 13 Ukrainian border guards killed by Russian forces after defending a remote island in the Black Sea will receive the honorary title of "Hero of Ukraine," President Volodymyr Zelensky announced.
Delta Air Lines suspends agreement with Russia's Aeroflot
World News // 6 hours ago
Delta Air Lines suspends agreement with Russia's Aeroflot
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Delta Air Lines said Friday it is suspending its codeshare agreement with Russia's national airline, Aeroflot, amid that country's ongoing military campaign in Ukraine.
11 Korean vehicles win top safety awards in U.S.
World News // 7 hours ago
11 Korean vehicles win top safety awards in U.S.
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Eleven South Korean vehicles have won the top safety awards in the United States, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety announced.
Ukraine central bank limits withdrawals, suspends markets after Russian invasion
World News // 8 hours ago
Ukraine central bank limits withdrawals, suspends markets after Russian invasion
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Ukraine's central bank has suspended the currency market in the Eastern European country and took additional steps to limit withdrawals of cash and stop issuing foreign currencies.
Scores of Ukraine civilians -- some with babies and pets -- seek shelter from Russian attack
World News // 10 hours ago
Scores of Ukraine civilians -- some with babies and pets -- seek shelter from Russian attack
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Thousands of terrified civilians are seeking shelter across Ukraine as Russian bombs and rocket fire rain down on various parts of the country, with many taking to social media to appeal to foreign leaders for help.
China's Xi Jinping tells Vladimir Putin to negotiate with Ukraine
World News // 11 hours ago
China's Xi Jinping tells Vladimir Putin to negotiate with Ukraine
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping urged Russia's Vladimir Putin to end the Ukraine crisis through negotiation during a phone call Friday afternoon, China's state-run media reported.
Ukraine ambassador asks South Korea for help against Russian cyberattacks
World News // 12 hours ago
Ukraine ambassador asks South Korea for help against Russian cyberattacks
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Ukrainian Ambassador to South Korea Dmytro Ponomarenko on Friday called for Seoul to use its technological expertise to help Ukraine defend against further cyberattacks from Russia.
U.S. military turns over land on former bases to South Korea
World News // 16 hours ago
U.S. military turns over land on former bases to South Korea
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The United States transferred several parcels of land from former U.S. military bases to South Korea, officials from both countries announced on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China's Xi Jinping tells Vladimir Putin to negotiate with Ukraine
China's Xi Jinping tells Vladimir Putin to negotiate with Ukraine
Couple sue Tenn. after being denied adoption services because they are Jewish
Couple sue Tenn. after being denied adoption services because they are Jewish
U.S. military turns over land on former bases to South Korea
U.S. military turns over land on former bases to South Korea
Slain Ukrainian guards deemed heroes for defiant stand on Snake Island
Slain Ukrainian guards deemed heroes for defiant stand on Snake Island
NATO deploys forces, warns Russian aggression 'goes far beyond Ukraine'
NATO deploys forces, warns Russian aggression 'goes far beyond Ukraine'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement