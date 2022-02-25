Trending
Feb. 25, 2022 / 1:00 PM

11 Korean vehicles win top safety awards in U.S.

By Kim Hye-ran & Kim Tae-gyu, UPI News Korea
The Hyundai Genesis GV80 is among the Korean vehicles getting top awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in the United States. Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor

SEOUL, Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Eleven South Korean vehicles have won the top safety awards in the United States, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety announced.

The IIHS selected 65 automobiles, which qualified for the IIHS Top Safety Pick +, the institute's highest awards, given to vehicles earning good ratings in six evaluations for crash-worthiness, which evaluates how well a vehicle protects its occupants in a crash.

Four Hyundai Motor cars and two Kia vehicles made it to the list, in addition to all of the five Genesis models -- G70, G80, G90, GV70 and GV80.

Genesis is the premium brand from Hyundai Motor, South Korea's largest automaker.

RELATED Hyundai moving back into Japanese market with online EV sales

The GV80 gained global attention last year when U.S. golfer Tiger Woods crashed one into a tree and rolled over. He was able to recover.

"We will continue on our journey for a world-class North American safety office, through our new safety test and investigation laboratory and child passenger educational safety efforts, recently announced during the Chicago Auto Show," Brian Latouf, chief safety officer of Hyundai Motor North America, said in a statement.

Experts point out that the high safety standards of the Genesis brand have supported its strong performance in the U.S. market.

RELATED Hyundai, Kia: Owners of over 485K cars recalled for fire risk should park outdoors

"The 2021 sales of Genesis vehicles in the United States jumped nearly 30 percent compared to 2020. Consumers' trust in the brand's safety contributed much to the jump in sales," Daelim University automotive Professor Kim Pil-soo told UPI News Korea.

"Particularly, it seems that Tiger Woods' accident played a big role in earning U.S. consumers' trust in the safety of the cars," he said.

RELATED U.S. military turns over land on former bases to South Korea

