Global markets plunge in reaction to Russian invasion of Ukraine

A sign for 14 Wall Street is on a building near the New York Stock Exchange before the closing Bell at the NYSE on Wall Street in New York City on Monday, January 4, 2021. U.S. and global markets dropped sharply Thursday in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks and world financial markets were down sharply Thursday morning in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. At the opening bell Thursday the Dow was down more than 830 points while the S&P fell 2.6% and the Nasdaq was down 3.3%. Advertisement

Russia's stock market crashed by as much as 45% while the ruble hit a record low against the dollar Thursday.

European and Asian stocks also fell Thursday. The FTSE 100 was down 3.3% in London, Germany's DAX 30 dropped 4.5% and France's CAC 40 fell 4.1%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was off 1.8% while China's Shanghai Composite was 1.7% lower.

Investor reaction to the Russian invasion of Ukraine pushed stocks down while lifting gold and oil prices, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Oil prices exceeded $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014. Gold futures rose 1.7%.

U.S. Treasury bonds also rose in price as yields on those bonds fell to 1.903% from 1.976%, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Natural gas futures soared 40% while aluminum and nickel prices rose to their highest points in a decade -- Russia is a major aluminum and nickel producer.

Russia's attack on Ukraine is already impacting American wallets.

Gas prices in the United States are expected to rise further. Prices in the U.S. are already up 20.7 cents on average from a month ago and 88.9 cents a gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.

"Russia is one of the leading oil producers globally, behind only the United States and Saudi Arabia. And if they choose to withhold their oil from the global market, such a move would eventually be reflected in higher gas prices for American drivers," said AAA spokesman Andrew Gross.

The economic cost for Americans could extend well beyond gas prices and Wall Street analysts said possible impacts include worsening semiconductor shortages and more inflation driven in part by restrictions on wheat and metals.