Russia-Ukraine crisis expected to have major impact on Europe's natural gas prices

A gas pressure gauge is seen at a natural gas facility in Mryn village not far from Kiev, Ukraine. Cash-strapped Ukraine has been heavily dependent on energy from Russia and is also a key transit country for gas to Western Europe. File Photo by Roman Pilipey/EPA-EFE
Natural gas futures rose Thursday by more than 5% -- to a three-week high of $4.9 per million in British thermal units, according to the website Trading Economics. While new economic sanctions could hurt Russia by leaving its exports out of the global market, supplies of gas traditionally goes to where demand is the highest during the winter months.
PJSC Gazprom is a Russian majority state-owned multinational energy corporation that has a monopoly on natural gas from Russia. File Photo by Igor Golovniov/Shutterstock/UPI
Natural gas, heating oil, gasoline and Brent crude had all showed increases of at least 6% by early Thursday, Trading Economics said.
"While Western governments probably will exempt energy transactions from sanctions, the blizzard of new restrictions will force many traders to be exceedingly cautious in handling Russian barrels," political risk consultancy Eurasia Group said, according to CNBC.
"Gas transiting Ukraine will likely be disrupted, affecting supplies to several central and eastern European countries, and raising gas prices in Europe."