Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are seen at Global Citizen Live in New York City on September 25, 2021. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Harry has taken legal action against a British tabloid over a story that reported purported details about issues with the former royal's security arrangements. Harry filed a libel lawsuit on Wednesday against the publisher of Britain's Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers Limited. It wasn't made clear in the suit exactly which story or article was the reason for the suit. Advertisement

The Guardian and The Times reported that the article responsible for the suit was a story titled, "Revealed: How Harry tried to keep his legal fight over bodyguards a secret."

Harry, 37, has already brought privacy claims against News Group Newspapers for phone hacking and unlawful gathering of information. He's also taken legal action against the Home Office regarding his security arrangements while in Britain.

When Harry and wife Meghan Markle left their royal duties in 2020, they lost taxpayer-funded police protection and have been paying for private security while living in California.

Harry is challenging a Home Office decision that bars him from paying for police protection while he and his family are in Britain.

Harry's suit comes after Markle was awarded about $1 in damages -- and an undisclosed amount for copyright infringement -- after she sued the Daily Mail for publishing a letter she wrote to her father a few years ago. The publisher was also ordered to pay Markle's legal costs.