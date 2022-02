A member of Britain's Metropolitan Police was cleared of a rape charge Thursday, after the case was dismissed when prosecutors did not enter any evidence against the man who was accused of meeting a woman in a nightclub last year and later attacking her in a hotel. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A British police officer was cleared of a rape accusation Thursday, after prosecutors dropped the case after failing to produce any evidence. Metropolitan Police officer Adam Zaman had been accused of raping a woman in October after first meeting her in a nightclub. Advertisement

Zaman, 28, has been a member of the Metropolitan Police since 2016 and has denied the allegation.

He has been suspended from duty since he was charged but has been free on bail since December.

Britain's Crown Prosecution Service did not enter any evidence against Zaman on Thursday during a hearing.

"The prosecution have taken a decision to offer no further evidence in this case," prosecution attorney Alison Hunter told the East London Advertiser.

"As part of our continuous review of this case, we have carefully considered material submitted to us by the police and have concluded that our legal test is no longer met," a spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service told Sky News.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said the department will carry out a misconduct review of the case and that Zaman remains on suspension, according to Sky News.

Advertisement