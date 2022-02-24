Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 24, 2022 / 3:00 PM

Pakistani-American sentenced to death in beheading of diplomat's daughter

By Sommer Brokaw
Pakistani-American sentenced to death in beheading of diplomat's daughter
Zahir Jaffer, convicted of murdering Noor Mukadam, the daughter of a former ambassador is escorted by police as he leaves from a court after the case verdict Thursday in Islamabad, Pakistan. Photo by Sohail Shahzad/EPA-EFE

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A Pakistan court sentenced Zahir Jaffer to death Thursday for killing a diplomat's daughter in a beheading case that drew attention to lack of protection for domestic violence victims.

An Islamabad judge sentenced Jaffer, a 30-year-old dual Pakistan-U.S. national, to death for killing Noor Mukadam, a 27-year-old daughter of a diplomat, last July in his family home in Islamabad.

Advertisement

The high-profile case, dragging on for more than four months prior to the conviction for murder and sentencing, brought attention to domestic violence in a country that does not have a national law criminalizing it.

"This case is for all the daughters of Pakistan," the victim's father, former Pakistani ambassador Shaukat Ali Mukadam, told reporters at CNN. "The society and media came to our side, the entire nation and the world was on our side.

RELATED Tech is driving new forms of domestic abuse

According to the victim's father, Jaffer had used a sharp instrument to kill his daughter and sever her head on July 20, 2021, GEO News reported.

Jaffer was arrested on the day of the killing with a murder weapon and bloodstained clothes at the scene, police reported, and he was later charged with premeditated murder, rape, abduction and confinement. Jaffer had pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Advertisement

Jan Muhammad and Muhammad Iftikhar, the gardener and security guard at Jaffer's house, who were indicted in the case last October, have been sentenced to 10 years in prison each.

RELATED Bipartisan lawmakers announce compromise on Violence Against Women Act

Jaffer's mother Asmat Adamjee, his father, also named Zakir Jaffer, a cook, Jamil, and some employees at a counseling and psychotherapy center, Therapy Works, were also indicted in the case last October, but have now been acquitted, according to GEO News.

RELATED Lawyers for Texas death row prisoner say judge, DA have conflict of interest

RELATED Biden signs order making sexual harassment an offense under military code

Latest Headlines

British union says rail workers will strike next week across London tube network
World News // 42 minutes ago
British union says rail workers will strike next week across London tube network
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A British union said Thursday that as many as 10,000 rail workers across London's underground will walk out in a labor strike next week -- protests that are expected to disrupt tube service for at least two days.
British PM Boris Johnson details sanctions against Russia
World News // 1 hour ago
British PM Boris Johnson details sanctions against Russia
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "dictator" and "blood-stained aggressor" in an address to Parliament Thursday, while detailing new sanctions against Russia.
British government lowers student loan repayment threshold
World News // 1 hour ago
British government lowers student loan repayment threshold
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- New educational reforms announced by Britain Thursday call for state-funded student loans payments to begin at a lower income threshold and continue over a longer time period.
Queen Elizabeth II postpones 2 virtual events after COVID-19 diagnosis
World News // 2 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth II postpones 2 virtual events after COVID-19 diagnosis
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II postponed two virtual events on Thursday as she continued to recover from a coronavirus diagnosis, marking the second time in a week she has canceled events.
Civilians flee Russian attacks on Ukraine, U.N. 'gravely concerned'
World News // 2 hours ago
Civilians flee Russian attacks on Ukraine, U.N. 'gravely concerned'
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Thousands of civilian were fleeing amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine Thursday amid reports of deaths and injuries.
Samsung to unveil new Galaxy Book laptop
World News // 2 hours ago
Samsung to unveil new Galaxy Book laptop
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (UPI) -- South Korea's Samsung Electronics said Thursday the company plans to unveil a new Galaxy Book laptop during the Mobile World Congress next week in Barcelona.
China okays all imports of Russian wheat amid Ukraine crisis
World News // 2 hours ago
China okays all imports of Russian wheat amid Ukraine crisis
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- China lifted all its wheat-import sanctions on Russia amid the Ukraine crisis, signifying a strengthening between Moscow-Beijing relations as the United States and its allies impose new sanctions on Russia.
Four French peacekeepers released after arrest in Central African Republic
World News // 3 hours ago
Four French peacekeepers released after arrest in Central African Republic
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Four French soldiers have been released from custody in the Central African Republic, the chief of the United Nations' peacekeeping force in that country said Thursday.
Fighting between Russian, Ukrainian forces reported across country; casualties unclear
World News // 3 hours ago
Fighting between Russian, Ukrainian forces reported across country; casualties unclear
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Carrying out a "special operation" ordered by President Vladimir Putin, Russian forces on Thursday conducted more than 200 attacks inside Ukraine -- as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cut all diplomatic ties.
Global markets plunge in reaction to Russian invasion of Ukraine
World News // 4 hours ago
Global markets plunge in reaction to Russian invasion of Ukraine
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks and world financial markets were down sharply Thursday morning in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian forces invade Ukraine; Vladimir Putin warns against interference
Russian forces invade Ukraine; Vladimir Putin warns against interference
Biden unveils new sanctions on Russia, says Putin wants to revive Soviet Union
Biden unveils new sanctions on Russia, says Putin wants to revive Soviet Union
Justin Trudeau revokes Emergency Measures Act as 'Freedom Convoy' under control
Justin Trudeau revokes Emergency Measures Act as 'Freedom Convoy' under control
NATO slams Russian invasion of Ukraine as 'brutal act of war,' activates defense plan
NATO slams Russian invasion of Ukraine as 'brutal act of war,' activates defense plan
Sen. Ted Cruz says he'll remove hold on Biden's State Dept. nominees
Sen. Ted Cruz says he'll remove hold on Biden's State Dept. nominees
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement